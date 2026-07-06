82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

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Many of us would love to eat knowledge for breakfast but we just don’t have the time to devour pages and pages of information. Thankfully, as we’ve come to learn, some pictures say more than a thousand words.

Nowadays, thanks to Bored Panda, you can discover things you never knew just by scrolling through an interesting list of carefully curated images. As you might already know, our team loves collecting fascinating tidbits to teach you something new every day. And today is no different.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the most mind-blowing facts, posts and pics out there. Some are standalones. Others have short captions that provide all the context you might need. Among them, the woman who who tricked police and civic teams into cleaning a canal by telling them someone had fallen into it. And the man who should have been praised for finding a cancer cure but people were more obsessed with mocking his unusual birth defect.

Sit back, relax and get ready to explore the world in a fun, informative and fast way. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 In India, A Woman Tricked Police And Civic Teams Into Cleaning An Open Drain For Three Hours By Falsely Claiming Someone Had Fallen Into It

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: NoMedicine3572

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

#2 Rockstar Gives A Terminally Ill Fan Early Access To Grand Theft Auto Vi In The Hospital

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: InvestigatorBorn4910

#3 This Awesome Trade Made Me Smile Today

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: blackmango_wine

#4 A Photo Of A Lab Grown Universal Kidney That Can Match Any Blood Type

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#5 The Universe Itself Saying Fly High

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: justavie

#6 Condition Called Syndactyly

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: trickstercj

#7 Man Being Harassed For His Looks Yet Found A Possible Cure For Pancreatic Cancer

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: jmike1256

#8 One In A Million Moment As Lightning Strikes A Tree Captured In Unprecedented Details

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Memes_FoIder

#9 Dad And Kid Setting Up A Safe “Get Me Out Of This” System

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Matt_LawDT

#10 He Married The Right Woman 😂

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Sea_Slice_7956

#11 A Man Discovered He Was Switched At Birth

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Saffron-Logic

#12 Man Chops Off Own Finger After Snake Bite To Prevent The Venom From Spreading. Doctors Say It Wasn’t A Venomous Snake

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Bossmado

#13 Identical Triplet Brothers, Who Were Separated And Adopted At Birth, Only Learned Of Each Other’s Existence When 2 Of The Brothers Met At A Dorm Party While Attending The Same College

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: mikeyv683

#14 That’s Bill Darden For You – Founder Of Red Lobster!

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: notyourregularninja

#15 Earth Helping Earth Heal

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Standard_Location762

#16 The Restroom Is At The Aquarium

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Brief_Wave_727

#17 Anti-Paparazzi Scarfs, Which Use Reflective Technology To Ruin Flash Photography Making Them Unusable

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: WINIE17

#18 Ultimate Glow Up For Cute Panda

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: No-Marsupial-4050

#19 This Guy Looks So Happy

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: thatmishra

#20 First Orange Shark, Ever Sighted!

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Turkozzie

#21 This Depression Awareness Ad (Look Closer)

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: jmike1256

#22 In The Lord Of The Rings Films Most Of The Riders Of Rohan Were Actually Women With Fake Beards Because When The Production Put Out A Call For Local Experienced Riders A Lot Of Women Showed Up

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#23 In America, The Fastest Way To See A Specialist Is Through The Criminal Justice System. Well Played Man

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: SuspiciousLow3062

#24 In 2022, The Sky Turned An Incredible Green In Sioux Falls, SD During A Storm

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: jmike1256

#25 In Brazil, A Tortoise Survived For About 10 Years, Trapped Under A Sealed Floor In A Family’s Home, And Was Discovered Alive During Repairs

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Holiday-Clothes9063

#26 The Cock-Of-The-Rock Is One Of The Most Difficult Brazilian Birds To Find In The World

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: M_Darshan

#27 A Baby Photographed With Her Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Great-Great-Great Grandmother

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: SuspiciousLow3062

#28 Man Splits His $22 Million Lottery Winnings With His Best Friend After They Agreed 28 Years Ago To Share It If Either Of Them Won

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: xHoneyVenom

#29 Photographer Martin Le-May Captured A Weasel Riding On The Back Of A Green Woodpecker

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: LewiRock

#30 2 Years Later & I’m Cancer Free!

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Lady_In_Pink_

#31 Bird House Made In Lahore Pakistan. Not A Single Bird Used It So It Was Taken Down

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Bisecps

#32 A Mother Otter Proudly Showed Off Her Baby,while The Dad Showed Off His Favorite Rock

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: jkitty_1960

#33 👏👏ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: CeleryDear9

#34 Robert Smalls

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: blackmango_wine

#35 A Photo Of Baby Faced Teacher Francis Manga With Some Of His Students. He Was In Early 20s At The Time

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#36 A Woman Named Joy Milne Claimed She Could Smell Parkinson’s Disease. To Test Her, Doctors Gave Her 12 T-Shirts To Smell Six Of Them Were From Parkinson’s Patients. She Correctly Identified The Six Shirts. But Also Chose 1 From The Control Group… 8 Months Later, That Person Was Diagnosed Parkinson

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: zotteBende

#37 Youtuber Labcoatz Has Released A “Chemically Identical” Recipe For Coca-Cola

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: InvestigatorBorn4910

#38 There Is A Town In Massachusetts Called “Sandwich” And The Cop Cars Are Labeled Sandwich Police

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: No_Boysenberry4755

#39 Wisteria Climbing Up A Home In South Kensington, London

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#40 Now It’s Your Turn, Mr. And Mrs. Bezos

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: IamTheOneWhoKnocksU

#41 Someone Found Shia Labeouf’s Driver License On Burbon Street & Its Been Expired For 5 Years

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: MF-DOOM-88

#42 A Moth, As The First Computer Bug

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#43 Born Without Consent

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#44 A Sea That Disappeared In One Generation

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: diormelikuziev

#45 In Germany, There Are Over 20,000 Castles Including The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Early_Negotiation142

#46 Here’s What Future Apple CEO John Ternus’s Linkedin Looks Like

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: holyfruits

#47 After The Daughter Of Two Chinese Parents Was Born Blonde With Blue Eyes, A DNA Test Was Carried Out, And It Was Later Discovered That The Father Had A Russian Great-Grandfather

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Alexthegayreprimed

#48 The Abandoned Chicken Church In Indonesia

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: One_Water_4527

#49 Top 100/100 Is Crazy

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Excellent_Tie369

#50 Creative Marriage Proposal

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: North-Track2323

#51 Meet The Creator Of Vlc Media Player , Jean-Baptiste Kempf. He Refused Tens Of Millions Of Dollars Just To Keep Vlc Ads-Free For Everyone

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Only-Paper8057

#52 Sleep Pods On A Night Bus In Japan

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#53 A Street In Amsterdam, Known For Its Plane Trees That Form A Natural Tunnel Over The Road

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: pystar

#54 Japan’s Most Polite Price Hike

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: WalkingAtDusk26

#55 In South Korea, Supermarkets Often Offer Bananas At Varying Levels Of Ripeness So Customers Can Eat Them Over Several Days And Reduce Food Waste

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Alphaxfusion

#56 His Honesty Paid Off

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: SnackSamurai

#57 Man Who Has Never Seen A Woman

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: KaidoPklevel

#58 A Family Of Owls Camouflaged Inside Of A Tree

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#59 It All Makes Sense Now!!

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: ammohitchaprana

#60 An Expensive Lesson, Ig😑

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: IamTheOneWhoKnocksU

#61 Dolphins Communicate By Ultrasound

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: pale_lunar

#62 This Is Really Interesting

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: BisonReasonable5751

#63 In 2005, This 200-Ft Pink Rabbit Was Knitted An Placed On An Italian Mountain To Attract Hikers And Was Left To Rot Until 2025

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Epelep

#64 Meet Mr. Whiskerstein

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#65 Tokyo Metro Has Customized One Of Its Lines As Ditto To Promote The Release Of Pokémon Pokopia

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: ShirtSubstantial368

#66 One Of The Reasons Target Failed In Canada Was Because Products Wouldn’t Properly Fit On Shelves Due To Their Dimensions Being Entered Into The System In Inches Instead Of Centimeters. This, Among Other Issues, Resulted In Target Canada Lasting Less Than 2 Years And Racking Up A $2.1 Billion Loss

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: NewsCards

#67 The ‘Mother Of All Vacations’

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: MohammadMahadhir

#68 This Amazing Photo Was From A 16 Y/O Girl Who Snuck Her Camera Into A Queen Concert In 1978

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Direct-Value4452

#69 In 2024, During The Filming Of Law & Order: Svu, A Lost Child Assumed Actress Mariska Hargitay Was A Real-Life Cop And Asked For Help Finding Her Mom. The Production Was Halted For About 20 Minutes While She Assisted The Girl. Shortly After Mother And Daughter Were Reunited

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#70 Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Gamenerd_-

#71 How Did She Delivered?

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Desperate_Peach_6563

#72 In Japan, It’s Not Uncommon To See Someone Asleep On The Street After A Night Of Drinking But Instead Of Disturbing Them, People Usually Leave Them Alone Out Of Respect

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#73 Marie Curie Was Buried In A Lead-Lined Coffin In 1934 Due To Her Intense, Long-Term Exposure To Radioactive Elements Like Radium And Polonium. Her Body Remains Radioactive, And The Lead Lining Was Used To Protect Others From Radiation

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: No_Budget3360

#74 An Arrest Photo Of Autumn Bardisa Who Pretended To Be A Nurse For 7 Months. She Treated Over 4,486 Patients And Only Got Caught After She Was Offered A Promotion

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#75 California Store Prices Items At $951 So Shoplifters Can Be Charged With Grand Theft

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

#76 My Stepdad Built This Canoe Entirely By Hand From Cedar Strips Milled Off Our Own Property. Every Piece Of Wood In It Came From Our Land

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: GentleHugTree

#77 Antony Starr Filmed Some Scenes On ‘The Boys’ Wearing Shorts That Showed Him From The Waist Up, Due To The Heat Caused By The Suit And Difficulty Using The Restroom

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Great_Trident

#78 World Truly Is A Mysterious Place

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: MeanGrand3076

#79 I Don’t Know What To Think

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: be_you_tiful-

#80 A 3000 Year Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Dug Up In Germany

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

#81 Dumplings Around Different Countries

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Alphaxfusion

#82 Miners In Uruguay Cracked Open An Amethyst Geode And Found A Natural Heart-Shaped Crystal Inside

82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)

Image source: Jose-coffee-77

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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