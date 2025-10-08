80 Fascinating Photos, Facts And Stories That May Help You See The World Differently

The past isn’t truly gone. It’s still alive in photos, books, films, and people’s memories. Some photos are so iconic that they become known in every corner of the world. And yet, they don’t paint the full picture of that particular time.
‘Mr Interesting’ is a new online community that is dedicated exclusively to sharing interesting, rare, vintage photos, facts, and other curiosities. We’ve collected some of the most powerful images, which make you stop and stare, to give you a fresh glimpse into the past. Scroll down to see history like you’ve never seen it before.
#1 A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul, South Korea And Cleaned Up Before They Left
Image source: keisermax34
#2 A Mongolian Girl And Her Camel, United In Laughter, Photographed By Han Chengli In 2003
Image source: keisermax34
#3 A Man With His Dog In The 1920s
Image source: keisermax34
#4 Native American Mother And Her Child, 1902
Image source: keisermax34
#5 Former Billionaire Chuck Feeney Secretly Gave Away His $8 Billion Fortune. His Philanthropy Was Exposed In 1997 When A Business Dispute Forced The Disclosure Of His Identity As The Anonymous Donor
Image source: keisermax34
#6 South Korea Sent A Fully-Kitted Sharpshooter To The Olympics. Turkey Sent A 51-Year-Old Guy With No Lenses, No Eye Shield Or Ear Protection. He Took Home A Silver Medal
Image source: keisermax34
#7 A Dad Who Underwent A Liver Transplant, Taken Just Six Weeks Apart
Image source: keisermax34
#8 Sombra, A Colombian Police Dog, Was So Skilled That Cartels Put A Bounty On Her Life, Leading Authorities To Assign Her Bodyguards And Relocate Her For Safety
Image source: keisermax34
#9 Magazine Ad From 1996 Predicts What Prices Will Be In 2026
Image source: keisermax34
#10 Drone Captures An Elephant Family Sleeping Together
Image source: keisermax34
#11 Mobster Al Capone Ran A Soup Kitchen During The Great Depression And Served Free Meals To Thousands Of Unemployed People Every Day. No Questions Asked
Image source: keisermax34
#12 A Father Looking For His Two Missing Sons That Went Missing During The Kosovo War In 1999. (They Were Later Found Safe)
Image source: keisermax34
#13 In The 1980s, A Japanese Train Station Was Kept Open For Years Just So One Schoolgirl Could Commute To Class. It Closed After Her Graduation
Image source: keisermax34
#14 “Prison Inside Me” Is A Unique Retreat In South Korea Where People Voluntarily Lock Themselves In Simple, Cell-Like Rooms To Unplug, Switch Off Their Phones, And Take A Break From Everyday Life
Image source: keisermax34
#15 A Soviet Woman Who Lost 7 Sons In World War 2
Image source: keisermax34
#16 Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Trying To Board A Flight To Dubai Dressed As Arab Women
Image source: keisermax34
#17 In China, “White Monkey” Jobs Refer To Hiring Caucasian Foreigners To Pose As Employees Or Representatives, To Give The Appearance Of Being More International And Reputable
Image source: keisermax34
#18 A Man Recreates A Photo His Grandfather Took In Tokyo, Standing In The Same Spot 73 Years Later
Image source: keisermax34
#19 The Pyramids In Egypt, Captured From A Different View
Image source: keisermax34
#20 Babies Sleeping Outside To Boost Their Immune System, Moscow 1958
Image source: keisermax34
#21 A Statue In Istanbul To Honor Tombili, A Well-Known Stray Cat. He Used To Sit In This Position And Watch Passers-By
Image source: keisermax34
#22 Two Women Sleeping On The Fire Escape To Stay Cool On A Hot Summer Night, New York, 1948
Image source: keisermax34
#23 In 2006, Guy Goma Showed Up At The Bbc For A Job Interview But Instead Was Mistakenly Interviewed Live On TV As An IT Expert
Image source: keisermax34
#24 China Reportedly Has 50 “Ghost Cities” With Around 65 Million Empty Homes. Enough To House The Population Of France
Image source: keisermax34
#25 A Woman Cuts Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution
Image source: keisermax34
#26 A Us Soldier Smells The Perfume On A Letter From His Girlfriend In Jay, Oklahoma. Vietnam, 1966
Image source: keisermax34
#27 Robin Williams As A Denver Broncos Cheerleader In 1979
Image source: keisermax34
#28 Kids Playing On A Street In London On Their Space Hoppers, 1960s
Image source: keisermax34
#29 Many Japanese Toilets Have A Built-In Sink Above The Water Tank, Allowing Users To Wash Their Hands And Then Reuse That Water For The Next Flush. This Saves Millions Of Liters Annually
Image source: keisermax34
#30 The West African Lungfish Can Survive Up To Three Years Without Food Or Water. When Rivers Dry Out, It Buries Itself In Mud And Forms A Protective Mucus Cocoon To Breathe, Making It One Of Nature’s Most Extreme Survivors
Image source: keisermax34
#31 In 1967, Sweden Switched From Driving On The Left To The Right Overnight – The Change Caused Only One Minor Injury That Day
Image source: keisermax34
#32 World War I Trenches, Then And Now
Image source: keisermax34
#33 A French Boy Greets Indian Soldiers Who Just Arrived In Marseilles To Fight Alongside French And British Forces, 30 September 1914
Image source: keisermax34
#34 A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes
Image source: keisermax34
#35 Before Rocky, Sylvester Stallone Was A Struggling Actor. He Was So Broke He Sold His Dog Butkus For $40
After selling the script, he bought him back for $15,000 – and gave him a role in the movie.
Image source: keisermax34
#36 London, 1940. A Young Girl Sits In The Wreckage Of Her Bombed-Out Home, Holding Her Doll
Image source: keisermax34
#37 In 2006, Australian Miners Todd Russell And Brant Webb Were Trapped Underground In A Mine For 14 Days
To cope, they asked for an iPod with Foo Fighters music. Dave Grohl sent a handwritten note promising tickets and beers once they were free.
Image source: keisermax34
#38 San Francisco Policeman Scolds A Man For Not Wearing A Mask During The 1918 Flu Pandemic
Image source: keisermax34
#39 The Interior Of A Passenger Airplane In 1930
Image source: keisermax34
#40 Woman Checking Out The Latest Car Safety Feature – The Seat Belt, 1950s
Image source: keisermax34
#41 Elderly Chinese Man Who Turned Down $220,000 Relocation Offer Now Lives In A House Surrounded By Highway
Image source: keisermax34
#42 A Worn-Out Mother Making Matchboxes, Her Child Sleeping Under The Table – London, Circa 1900
Image source: keisermax34
#43 In Japan, The Term “Madogiwa-Zoku” Refers To Older Employees Who Stay On The Payroll But Do Almost Nothing, Often As A Gesture Of Respect Or To Avoid Pushing Them Into Early Retirement
Image source: keisermax34
#44 Las Vegas Police Confronting Mike Tyson Right After He Bit Evander Holyfield’s Ear Off
Image source: keisermax34
#45 A Korean News Program Broadcasting From An Actual Rooftop, Instead Of Using A Green Screen
Image source: keisermax34
#46 1933, JFK Poses His Lifelong Friend Lem Billings
Image source: keisermax34
#47 Lonnie Johnson Invented The Super Soaker In The Late 1980s. In 2013, He Reached A Settlement With Hasbro That Awarded Him Nearly $73 Million In Unpaid Royalties
Image source: keisermax34
#48 In 1989, Russian President Boris Yeltsin Visited A Grocery Store In Houston. He Was Amazed By The Abundance, Later Describing It As A Moment Of Despair For The Soviet People
Image source: keisermax34
#49 North Korea Still Owes Sweden €300M For 1,000 Volvos Delivered In The 1970s. The Cars Were Shipped But Never Paid For – Making It The World’s Largest Ever Car Theft
Image source: keisermax34
#50 Leicester, UK, 1950s. When Coal Was The Number One Energy Source
Image source: keisermax34
#51 Anna Nicole Smith Married Billionaire J. Howard Marshall In 1994 When He Was 89 And She Was 26. After He’s Gone A Year Later, His $1.6 Billion Estate Went Entirely To His Son. Despite Years Of Legal Battles, Anna Never Received A Penny
Image source: keisermax34
#52 After 14 Months At Sea, A Sailor Meets His Baby For The First Time, 1940s
Image source: keisermax34
#53 Father And Son Crying As They Bid Farewell To Relatives Boarding A Boat To Argentina In Search Of A Better Life During Spain’s Economic Hardship, 1957
Image source: keisermax34
#54 Welsh Woman Washing Her Husband After A Shift In The Coal Mines, 1931
Image source: keisermax34
#55 In 1963, 25-Year-Old Mary Brocks Reads A Bedtime Story To Her Nine Children, Which Included Triplets And Twins. Liverpool, UK
Image source: keisermax34
#56 A Baby Drinking A Pint Of Guinness As His Mother Watches Him. Ireland, 1990s
Image source: keisermax34
#57 After The 1929 Stock Market Crash, A Bankrupt Investor Tries To Sell His Luxury Roadster For Just $100
Image source: keisermax34
#58 A Kiowa Girl Named O-O-Be Wears A Three Hide Dress Decorated With Elk Teeth, Oklahoma, 1894
Image source: keisermax34
#59 A City In Germany Has Created Sleeping Pods For The Homeless
Image source: keisermax34
#60 After Losing 63 Lbs For His Role In The Machinist, Christian Bale Had Six Months To Gain 100 Lbs For Batman Begins. He Ended Up Putting On Too Much Muscle And Had To Lose 30 Lbs Before Filming Began
Image source: keisermax34
#61 Indian Scientists Gifting Coconuts To North Sentinelese, 1991
Image source: keisermax34
#62 Last Known Photo Of John Allen Chau, An American Missionary Who In 2018 Bribed A Fisherman To Illegally Take Him To North Sentinel Island To Try To Convert The Tribe. He Was Last Seen Being Dragged Along The Shore After Being Sh*t With Arrows
Image source: keisermax34
#63 Before Computers, Nasa Scientists Used Ladders And A Large Chalkboard To Work Out Equations For Satellite Orbits At Systems Labs, 1957
Image source: keisermax34
#64 An Irish Family Settles Into A Hut After Being Evicted From Their Home (Circa 1880-1890)
Image source: keisermax34
#65 In 1940, A Bear Enlisted In The Polish Army, Learned To Carry Ammo, And Was Officially Given A Rank
Image source: keisermax34
#66 Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus, 1980s
Image source: keisermax34
#67 In 2018, Japan’s Cybersecurity Minister, Yoshitaka Sakurada, Made Headlines When He Admitted He Had Never Used A Computer – Even Though He Was Responsible For The Country’s Cybersecurity
Image source: keisermax34
#68 Kyoto University In Japan Allows Students To Wear Anything They Want For Their Graduation Ceremony
Image source: keisermax34
#69 San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House, Shortly Before It Was Destroyed By Fire In 1907
Image source: keisermax34
#70 Mobsters Cover Their Faces At Al Capone’s Trial In 1931
Image source: keisermax34
#71 The Las Vegas Strip In 1955, Before The Casinos And Chaos
Image source: keisermax34
#72 Dustin Gorton, A Student At Columbine High School, Reacting To The News That The Sh**ters Were His Friends
Image source: keisermax34
#73 Ozzy Osbourne In 1985, Two Weeks After The Arrival Of His Son, Jack
Image source: keisermax34
#74 A Young Boy Selling Lemonade From A Portable Dispenser In Berlin, 1931
Image source: keisermax34
#75 A Photographer Spent Over 9 Years Capturing Japan’s Isolated Vending Machines In The Middle Of Nowhere
Image source: keisermax34
#76 The Undertaker Looking Down At Medical Staff Checking On Mankind After He Fell (Unscripted) Through The Top Of Hell In A Cell Into The Ring 16ft Below. June, 1998
Image source: keisermax34
#77 Hiroo Onoda, A Japanese Soldier, Continued To Fight In The Philippines For Nearly 30 Years After World War II Ended Because He Didn’t Believe The War Was Over
Image source: keisermax34
#78 Laika Was The First Animal In Space, 1957. Scientists Never Planned For Her Return
Image source: keisermax34
#79 Kim Jong Un Attended A Swiss High School Under The Name “Pak-Un” In The 1990s. He Was Obsessed With Basketball
Image source: keisermax34
#80 1958, 16-Year-Old Leslie Arnold Shows Nebraska Police Where He Buried His Parents. After 10 Years In Prison He Escaped, Vanished, And Built A Secret Life In Australia
Image source: keisermax34
