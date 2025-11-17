These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

by

Welcome to the far Nordic country known for its delicious salmon, northern lights and some of the happiest people on Earth. The chances are, as an American, you haven’t heard much about Norway, and we’re about to change that.

This corner of Reddit titled “Norway” is a perfect place to get to know this incredibly beautiful and intriguing country a little bit better. With 286k members, the community is dedicated to sharing pictures of anything Norway-related, from culture to nature, from memes to Nordic jokes.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting pics that shed a light on what life in Norway is like.

#1 Why Is Norway So Good At Winter Olympics?

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: VariationLost3244

#2 Narth Dall Yun Juh

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: magicwolfdog

#3 Saw This On R/Sweden, Thought It Would Fit Here Too

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: noobcorni

#4 Norway Here I Come!!

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: SadFrodo401

#5 Ok, Men Hva I Helvete Skjedde Egentlig? (Hej Från Sverige)

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: reddit.com

#6

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: bishybishhh

#7 Elsker Dere Alle

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: WingsOvSorrow

#8 A Village In Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: JPPT1974

#9 Norway – Here I Come!

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Spisepinne

#10 Look Out For Us

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: sillychillly

#11 This Is What It Feels Like As An American Who Has Spent Time In Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: RomneysBainer

#12 The American Dream

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: SadFrodo401

#13 The American Education System Strikes Again!

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: ALevel85Jew

#14 Anyway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Gypsy-Jesus

#15 Walking My Dogs This Morning

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: PlinketyPlinkaPlink

#16 This Country Is Safe

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: FellowOfHorses

#17 No Lies Detected

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Scandinaaier

#18 Very Important Advice For Visitors

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: jonasali

#19 Take It From Loen Skylift

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: UAE_Sniper

#20 Getting Started With Norwegian

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: paaland

#21 What Ever Makes You Happy Man

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Gypsy-Jesus

#22 Grew Up In Sweden And Didn’t Know That Views Like These Existed Right Next Door

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: neggt

#23 Norway Number 1

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: steveheadbaker

#24 Borgund Stav Church, Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Kanongamla

#25 Aalesund, Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: OreoPredator

#26 Religiosity At An All Time Low In Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: nilsp123

#27 Odda, Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: AlBalts

#28 18th Century Built, Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway, One Of The Oldest Buildings!

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: JPPT1974

#29 Norwegian Letters

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: xTrollhunter

#30 Happy Winter Solstice!

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: reddit.com

#31 World’s Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Veumargardr

#32 Far-Right, Anti-Immigrant, Islamophobic Mp To Sit Next To The First Mp With Hijab For The Next Four Years

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Sky_Office

#33 Many Foreigners Don’t Know That Tap Water In Norway Is Great. Most Places It’s Better Than Bottle Water. It’s Literally Spring Water Many Places. It’s Not Something We Talk About, We Take It For Granted. Just Want To Inform About That Amazing Thing In Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: per167

#34 A Large Acrylic Painting I Made Of Lille Øvregaten In Bergen During The Pandemic Lockdowns

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: sequoiakelley

#35 Mythical Beasts Of Scandinavia

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: NeilParkinsonMakes

#36 It’s Facts

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: kingpr1ck

#37 Helt Nøyaktig

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: OptioMkIX

#38 Highspeed Car Chase Through The Streets Of Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: mnatas

#39 I’m From The U.s, Can You Guys Verify This?

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: reddit.com

#40 99%

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Stoffen22

#41 Finally Finished 4 Months After Moving Here

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: nicoletaleta

#42 During Our Army Patrol We Came Across This Mf

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: TheEmpireLifts

#43 People In Bergen Celebrating That It’s Not Raining For One Day

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Mrtenz

#44 Only In Italy

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: TheGuySwag

#45 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: ahmtslmz

#46 Its All Norway

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Mitrax27

#47 Når UK Er Ut Etter Leiren Din

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: steveheadbaker

#48 How Does Norway Get Away With Selling Canned Children?

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: patbirgan

#49 I Hope Ww3 Does Not Happen

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: Movie_Advance_101

#50 Me Going Through This Sub Because I Want To Learn Norwegian And Live In Norway Someday

These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Image source: TheUndeadPumpkin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Captures The City Where Tradition Merges With Modernism, Tokyo
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Scott Reeves from 'General Hospital'
Scott Reeves Makes a Comeback to ‘General Hospital’ After 11 Years
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2024
This Man Proves That Clothes Have No Gender By Wearing Skirts And Dresses
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
12-Year-Old Scientist Reveals Evidence Linking Vaccines To Autism
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Our Skydiving Photography Sketch ‘When Giants Invade The Earth’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Sea Turtles Have Terrifying Mouths And This Person Explains The Science Behind It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.