These 50 Posts About What Life In Norway Is All About May Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Move

Welcome to the far Nordic country known for its delicious salmon, northern lights and some of the happiest people on Earth. The chances are, as an American, you haven’t heard much about Norway, and we’re about to change that.
This corner of Reddit titled “Norway” is a perfect place to get to know this incredibly beautiful and intriguing country a little bit better. With 286k members, the community is dedicated to sharing pictures of anything Norway-related, from culture to nature, from memes to Nordic jokes.
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting pics that shed a light on what life in Norway is like.
#1 Why Is Norway So Good At Winter Olympics?
Image source: VariationLost3244
#2 Narth Dall Yun Juh
Image source: magicwolfdog
#3 Saw This On R/Sweden, Thought It Would Fit Here Too
Image source: noobcorni
#4 Norway Here I Come!!
Image source: SadFrodo401
#5 Ok, Men Hva I Helvete Skjedde Egentlig? (Hej Från Sverige)
Image source: reddit.com
#6
Image source: bishybishhh
#7 Elsker Dere Alle
Image source: WingsOvSorrow
#8 A Village In Norway
Image source: JPPT1974
#9 Norway – Here I Come!
Image source: Spisepinne
#10 Look Out For Us
Image source: sillychillly
#11 This Is What It Feels Like As An American Who Has Spent Time In Norway
Image source: RomneysBainer
#12 The American Dream
Image source: SadFrodo401
#13 The American Education System Strikes Again!
Image source: ALevel85Jew
#14 Anyway
Image source: Gypsy-Jesus
#15 Walking My Dogs This Morning
Image source: PlinketyPlinkaPlink
#16 This Country Is Safe
Image source: FellowOfHorses
#17 No Lies Detected
Image source: Scandinaaier
#18 Very Important Advice For Visitors
Image source: jonasali
#19 Take It From Loen Skylift
Image source: UAE_Sniper
#20 Getting Started With Norwegian
Image source: paaland
#21 What Ever Makes You Happy Man
Image source: Gypsy-Jesus
#22 Grew Up In Sweden And Didn’t Know That Views Like These Existed Right Next Door
Image source: neggt
#23 Norway Number 1
Image source: steveheadbaker
#24 Borgund Stav Church, Norway
Image source: Kanongamla
#25 Aalesund, Norway
Image source: OreoPredator
#26 Religiosity At An All Time Low In Norway
Image source: nilsp123
#27 Odda, Norway
Image source: AlBalts
#28 18th Century Built, Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway, One Of The Oldest Buildings!
Image source: JPPT1974
#29 Norwegian Letters
Image source: xTrollhunter
#30 Happy Winter Solstice!
Image source: reddit.com
#31 World’s Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway
Image source: Veumargardr
#32 Far-Right, Anti-Immigrant, Islamophobic Mp To Sit Next To The First Mp With Hijab For The Next Four Years
Image source: Sky_Office
#33 Many Foreigners Don’t Know That Tap Water In Norway Is Great. Most Places It’s Better Than Bottle Water. It’s Literally Spring Water Many Places. It’s Not Something We Talk About, We Take It For Granted. Just Want To Inform About That Amazing Thing In Norway
Image source: per167
#34 A Large Acrylic Painting I Made Of Lille Øvregaten In Bergen During The Pandemic Lockdowns
Image source: sequoiakelley
#35 Mythical Beasts Of Scandinavia
Image source: NeilParkinsonMakes
#36 It’s Facts
Image source: kingpr1ck
#37 Helt Nøyaktig
Image source: OptioMkIX
#38 Highspeed Car Chase Through The Streets Of Norway
Image source: mnatas
#39 I’m From The U.s, Can You Guys Verify This?
Image source: reddit.com
#40 99%
Image source: Stoffen22
#41 Finally Finished 4 Months After Moving Here
Image source: nicoletaleta
#42 During Our Army Patrol We Came Across This Mf
Image source: TheEmpireLifts
#43 People In Bergen Celebrating That It’s Not Raining For One Day
Image source: Mrtenz
#44 Only In Italy
Image source: TheGuySwag
#45 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Image source: ahmtslmz
#46 Its All Norway
Image source: Mitrax27
#47 Når UK Er Ut Etter Leiren Din
Image source: steveheadbaker
#48 How Does Norway Get Away With Selling Canned Children?
Image source: patbirgan
#49 I Hope Ww3 Does Not Happen
Image source: Movie_Advance_101
#50 Me Going Through This Sub Because I Want To Learn Norwegian And Live In Norway Someday
Image source: TheUndeadPumpkin
Follow Us