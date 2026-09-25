75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

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No two bodies are the same. Even if you have an identical twin, you’ll eventually develop different scars or freckles. And some people have particularly unique bodies thanks to being born with or developing a rare medical condition.

To celebrate just how one-of-a-kind human bodies can be, Bored Panda compiled a list of fascinating physical traits that some people around the world have. Some simply look fascinating, while others are almost like superpowers. So enjoy scrolling through these uncommon traits, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find incredibly cool!

#1 My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Microwavehead

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

#2 Off-Center Pupil I’ve Had Since Birth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Nintendeion

#3 My Fingers Grows Hair After A Skin Graft I Got 16 Years Ago

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: gifgaar

Growing up, I never appreciated my unique features. I was the only kid in class with red hair. I hated how often people would comment on my freckles, and it didn’t help that I had a unique name too. My mom still recalls me coming home from school and saying that I wished that my name was Sarah and that I had straight, blonde hair.

As an adult, however, I’ve come to appreciate my special features. Sure, they certainly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s cool to stand out, and I’ve learned to appreciate my unique traits. My features are absolutely nothing compared to some of the incredible physical traits that some people have, though. And while they may not all be things that these individuals want to brag about, we believe that every body deserves to be celebrated! 

#4 I Was Born With A Giant Congenital Nevus

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: DramaticallyFalls

#5 Amelogenesis Imperfecta

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: [deleted]

#6 My Husband Has Donated Plasma So Many Times He Has A Permanent Hole In His Arm

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Sprinkles_0330

When it comes to rare physical traits, well, you probably don’t see them every day; otherwise, they wouldn’t be uncommon. But Sciencing compiled a list of some that you might actually have yourself. First, they note that some people have the genetic ability to require less sleep. While most adults need between 7 and 9 hours a night for optimum health, apparently, some can function just fine on a mere four to six hours per night.

Another rare trait is having double eyelashes. This condition is known as distichiasis, and it essentially means that both eyelids have an additional row of eyelashes. They might be shorter or thinner than the first set, but regardless, this is a dream of many who get eyelash extensions.  

#7 I’ve Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: [deleted]

#8 I Have A Split (Bifid) Uvula In My Mouth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: narlycharley

#9 I Have A Tooth In The Roof Of My Mouth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: zzzzzzzzzzd

One rare feature that you would never know someone had unless they told you is supertaster taste buds. Apparently, about a quarter of people have some variety of the supertaster trait, but that doesn’t mean that the taste of everything is amplified. 

Typically, this impacts bitter flavors the most, meaning that foods like citrus fruits or spinach might taste extremely strong. But there are benefits to being a supertaster, as that person may not feel the need to indulge in excessively fatty or sweet foods. They also might not enjoy substances like tobacco and alcohol.  

#10 I Have Only Four Fingers On My Left Hand, And Have And Index Finger Instead Of My Thumb

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: evan4765

#11 I Was Born With Only Four Fingers On My Left Hand

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Marrtyr11

#12 One Of My Adult Teeth Never Came In…so I’m Stuck With A Forever-Baby Tooth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Fairle

Healthline notes that heterochromia is another example of a very unique physical feature, but this one is very beautiful as well. This is when a person (or animal) has two different colored eyes. And it can happen from birth, or it can develop later on in life due to a health condition.

One trait that’s invisible, until you see it happen, that is, is sunlight sneezing. Some people have a condition called ACHOO syndrome, or photic sneezing, which means that they start sneezing every time they walk into direct sunlight.

#13 Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: SensitivePassenger

#14 My Wisdom Teeth Are Striped

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: tastefuldebauchery

#15 My Left Eye Is About 1/3 Grey

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Nico_LaBras

When it comes to having body parts that you don’t exactly need, eyelashes aren’t the only things you can have extras of. Some people actually have an extra rib, called a cervical rib, which forms in the neck area. But unfortunately, this trait isn’t simply a fun fact to share at parties. It can lead to discomfort, pain, numbness, and weakness in the affected shoulder and arm. Luckily, if the rib is causing health issues, it can safely be removed. 

#16 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: jedWanderMouse

#17 My Ring Finger Goes Ghostly White When I’m Cold (Both Hands, Same Finger)

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: sharings_caring

#18 The Right Joint Of My Thumb Never Developed. I Can’t Bend It

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: [deleted]

If you’re curious about how rare your body is, Dr. Sermed Mezher shared a video on social media pointing out some of the rarest physical features that you just might have. First, he mentioned that the Cupid’s bow lip type is actually the least common lip shape. Meanwhile, if you have the ability to voluntarily focus and unfocus your eyes, that’s also pretty special!

#19 I Have Hyperhidrosis, Which Means My Hands And Feet Sweat A Lot. This Is How My Hands Usually Look

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Najam99

#20 I Work Outdoors, This Is The Colour Difference Of My Hand And My Foot

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: 420trainwreck

#21 None Of My Fingers(Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And Its Hereditary

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Silence31603

Something that only you will know if you have or not is an auditory narrator inside your head. Apparently, only a third of people actually have a voice in their head that outlines their decisions and thoughts, also known as an internal monologue. Some people won’t say to themselves internally, “I’m going to go to the store.” Instead, they’ll simply see themselves going there and head on out. 

#22 Due To A Pigmentation, The Hair On My Left Leg Is Blond And The Hair On My Right Leg Is Black

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: maxmcthunder

#23 My Birthmark Becomes More Visible The Colder I Am

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: SpookyJacooby

#24 My Right Index Finger Is Longer Than My Other Fingers

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Angel-Poppet

Are you enjoying these photos of rare physical traits, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you’d love to have yourself, and let us know in the comments below what the most unique aspect of your own body is. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar photos, we recommend reading this one next!  

#25 My Sister’s Blood Circulation Makes It Look Like Her Middle Finger Belongs To Someone Else

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: justlollygagging

#26 My Left Eye Grows A Single, Fragile Grey Eyelash That Grows As Long As I Let It

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: deityfreeme

#27 I Was Born Without The Rest Of My Ear

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: [deleted]

#28 Chinese Baby Kang Kang From China’s Hunan Province Was Born With A Very Rare Disorder. He Entered The World With A Mask Face On Top Of His Face

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: nationalturk.com

#29 Identified Only As “Xiaolian,” This Chinese Man’s Nose Was Irreparably Damaged From Infection, So Doctors Decided To “Grow” A Second Nose On The Man’s Forehead To Replace The Original Nose

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: ranker

#30 I Have Vitiligo & Heterochromia

I was born with Heterochromia & developed Vitiligo when I was around 8-9 years old. I used to hate living with both conditions, but have learned to embrace & love my appearance.

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: brysizzlle

#31 I Have Purple Eyes

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Sorranne

#32 Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils)

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Miaaaou

#33 My Vitiligo Hair. The White Hair Contains No Pigment

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Minkiemink

#34 My Tongue Is Naturally Forked

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Iamurcouch

#35 I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Mxcharlier

#36 My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: toxicatedscientist

#37 I’ve Never Seen A Newborn Picture Of My Thumb Heart. Welcome To The Thumb Heart Club Little Guy !

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: opium4ever

#38 The Bits I Found On My Tongue The Other Day

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: N0SF3RATU

#39 My Friend’s Skin Graft After Healing

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: iamNebula

#40 The Swirl. My Facial Hair Grows In A Circular Pattern At The Back Of My Jawline

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: PromenentG

#41 I Inherited This Small Gap Between My Middle And Ring Finger From My Dad. Both Hands Are Like This

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: coldchili17

#42 My Beard Grows 1/4 Orange And Is Split At Pretty Much The Middle Of My Chin (Even Extends Up To My Bottom Lip)

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: dr_groove

#43 None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: JayFayad

#44 My Pointer Fingers Are Missing Their Topmost Joints. I Can Only Bend Them At A Right Angle

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: IdleDreamsOnThe626

#45 My Lh Pinky Finger Has An Extra Joint Crease But No Extra Joint

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: SHoo98

#46 My Girlfriend Has Different Finger Structures

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Tomwarz87

#47 While The Veins On My Left Hand Say ‚yo‘, The Veins On My Right Hand Spell ‚hi‘

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: apemodeman

#48 My Hair And Eyelashes Are Naturally Split Into Blonde And Brunette

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: curtaincup

#49 A Birthmark Developed Under The Skin On My Right Ring Finger Where The Nail I Formed. It Permanently Colors The Nail And Leaves Brown Pinstripe The Width Of The Birthmark

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Franneboy

#50 Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger… Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: WhiskeyForElephants

#51 The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles’ Tendon Severed

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Cosmiiiic

#52 My Jaw From Below Looks Like My Nose From Above

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: MrLonely821

#53 Each Of My Hands Are Different Size, Shape And Colour

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: PM_ME_LADY_SHOULDERS

#54 Here Are My Marfan’s Syndrome Hands

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: heyredditone

#55 I Have 5 Wisdom Teeth

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Kroocs

#56 There’s A Patch On My Leg That Doesn’t Get Goosebumps

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: mcrfreak78

#57 My Thumb And Pinkie Can Touch Each Other On The Back Side Of My Hand

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Bluepanther512

#58 A Picture Of My Eye My Dad Took Bc I Have Shit Camera

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: pink_coat_commie

#59 A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: elisamariah

#60 I Grow Extra Teeth. Pulled This Off The Roof Of My Mouth Today

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: TombStone5811

#61 My Finger After I Finally Got A Ring Off That’s Been On For 2 1/2 Years Straight

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: AndersonZR

#62 My Right Hand Has A Single Crease, Which Goes From Left To Right Without Breaking

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: [deleted]

#63 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I’m 27

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: fiori_

#64 When I Was 12, I Stabbed My Finger On Accident Trying To Open A Pen. I’m In My 30s And This Has Never Gone Away

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: TheBlack_Swordsman

#65 Manar Was Born In Egypt With A Parasitic Twin On Her Head That Can’t Live Without Her Brain. A Successful Surgery Was Performed On Manar And She Has Since Recovered

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: ranker

#66 Hong Hong Was Born In China With 15 Fingers And 16 Toes In January 2016. Hong Also Has Two Palms On Each Hand And No Thumbs

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: ranker

#67 Sisters Ganga And Jamuna Share Three Legs And Four Arms. They Share Just About Everything, Including The Love Of Their Lives

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: ranker

#68 Teenager Isa-Bella Leclair, Whose Leg Grew To Twice Its Normal Size Is Using Her Condition To Inspire Body Positivity

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source:  Aaron Polo TV

#69 The Hair On My Body Grows In 3’s

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: iggi2505

#70 I Have Dermatographia Which Means I Can ‘Draw’ On My Skin

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: mardo4

#71 Differences In Vascularity Between My Left Arm And My Right Arm

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: NeonSandwich

#72 My Hair Strand That Turned Gray Halfway Then Got Its Color Back

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: ztheresurrection

#73 My Left Eyebrow And Lashes Turned White

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: Sokka_621

#74 The Permanent Lens Clamped To My Iris Under The Cornea

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: SungrayHo

#75 My Ring Fingernail Grows With A Permanent Groove In It

75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

Image source: tjamies2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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