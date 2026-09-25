75 People With Physical Features So Rare They Almost Don’t Look Real

No two bodies are the same. Even if you have an identical twin, you’ll eventually develop different scars or freckles. And some people have particularly unique bodies thanks to being born with or developing a rare medical condition.
To celebrate just how one-of-a-kind human bodies can be, Bored Panda compiled a list of fascinating physical traits that some people around the world have. Some simply look fascinating, while others are almost like superpowers. So enjoy scrolling through these uncommon traits, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find incredibly cool!
#1 My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes
Image source: Microwavehead
#2 Off-Center Pupil I’ve Had Since Birth
Image source: Nintendeion
#3 My Fingers Grows Hair After A Skin Graft I Got 16 Years Ago
Image source: gifgaar
Growing up, I never appreciated my unique features. I was the only kid in class with red hair. I hated how often people would comment on my freckles, and it didn’t help that I had a unique name too. My mom still recalls me coming home from school and saying that I wished that my name was Sarah and that I had straight, blonde hair.
As an adult, however, I’ve come to appreciate my special features. Sure, they certainly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s cool to stand out, and I’ve learned to appreciate my unique traits. My features are absolutely nothing compared to some of the incredible physical traits that some people have, though. And while they may not all be things that these individuals want to brag about, we believe that every body deserves to be celebrated!
#4 I Was Born With A Giant Congenital Nevus
Image source: DramaticallyFalls
#5 Amelogenesis Imperfecta
Image source: [deleted]
#6 My Husband Has Donated Plasma So Many Times He Has A Permanent Hole In His Arm
Image source: Sprinkles_0330
When it comes to rare physical traits, well, you probably don’t see them every day; otherwise, they wouldn’t be uncommon. But Sciencing compiled a list of some that you might actually have yourself. First, they note that some people have the genetic ability to require less sleep. While most adults need between 7 and 9 hours a night for optimum health, apparently, some can function just fine on a mere four to six hours per night.
Another rare trait is having double eyelashes. This condition is known as distichiasis, and it essentially means that both eyelids have an additional row of eyelashes. They might be shorter or thinner than the first set, but regardless, this is a dream of many who get eyelash extensions.
#7 I’ve Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth
Image source: [deleted]
#8 I Have A Split (Bifid) Uvula In My Mouth
Image source: narlycharley
#9 I Have A Tooth In The Roof Of My Mouth
Image source: zzzzzzzzzzd
One rare feature that you would never know someone had unless they told you is supertaster taste buds. Apparently, about a quarter of people have some variety of the supertaster trait, but that doesn’t mean that the taste of everything is amplified.
Typically, this impacts bitter flavors the most, meaning that foods like citrus fruits or spinach might taste extremely strong. But there are benefits to being a supertaster, as that person may not feel the need to indulge in excessively fatty or sweet foods. They also might not enjoy substances like tobacco and alcohol.
#10 I Have Only Four Fingers On My Left Hand, And Have And Index Finger Instead Of My Thumb
Image source: evan4765
#11 I Was Born With Only Four Fingers On My Left Hand
Image source: Marrtyr11
#12 One Of My Adult Teeth Never Came In…so I’m Stuck With A Forever-Baby Tooth
Image source: Fairle
Healthline notes that heterochromia is another example of a very unique physical feature, but this one is very beautiful as well. This is when a person (or animal) has two different colored eyes. And it can happen from birth, or it can develop later on in life due to a health condition.
One trait that’s invisible, until you see it happen, that is, is sunlight sneezing. Some people have a condition called ACHOO syndrome, or photic sneezing, which means that they start sneezing every time they walk into direct sunlight.
#13 Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth
Image source: SensitivePassenger
#14 My Wisdom Teeth Are Striped
Image source: tastefuldebauchery
#15 My Left Eye Is About 1/3 Grey
Image source: Nico_LaBras
When it comes to having body parts that you don’t exactly need, eyelashes aren’t the only things you can have extras of. Some people actually have an extra rib, called a cervical rib, which forms in the neck area. But unfortunately, this trait isn’t simply a fun fact to share at parties. It can lead to discomfort, pain, numbness, and weakness in the affected shoulder and arm. Luckily, if the rib is causing health issues, it can safely be removed.
#16 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints
Image source: jedWanderMouse
#17 My Ring Finger Goes Ghostly White When I’m Cold (Both Hands, Same Finger)
Image source: sharings_caring
#18 The Right Joint Of My Thumb Never Developed. I Can’t Bend It
Image source: [deleted]
If you’re curious about how rare your body is, Dr. Sermed Mezher shared a video on social media pointing out some of the rarest physical features that you just might have. First, he mentioned that the Cupid’s bow lip type is actually the least common lip shape. Meanwhile, if you have the ability to voluntarily focus and unfocus your eyes, that’s also pretty special!
#19 I Have Hyperhidrosis, Which Means My Hands And Feet Sweat A Lot. This Is How My Hands Usually Look
Image source: Najam99
#20 I Work Outdoors, This Is The Colour Difference Of My Hand And My Foot
Image source: 420trainwreck
#21 None Of My Fingers(Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And Its Hereditary
Image source: Silence31603
Something that only you will know if you have or not is an auditory narrator inside your head. Apparently, only a third of people actually have a voice in their head that outlines their decisions and thoughts, also known as an internal monologue. Some people won’t say to themselves internally, “I’m going to go to the store.” Instead, they’ll simply see themselves going there and head on out.
#22 Due To A Pigmentation, The Hair On My Left Leg Is Blond And The Hair On My Right Leg Is Black
Image source: maxmcthunder
#23 My Birthmark Becomes More Visible The Colder I Am
Image source: SpookyJacooby
#24 My Right Index Finger Is Longer Than My Other Fingers
Image source: Angel-Poppet
Are you enjoying these photos of rare physical traits, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you’d love to have yourself, and let us know in the comments below what the most unique aspect of your own body is. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar photos, we recommend reading this one next!
#25 My Sister’s Blood Circulation Makes It Look Like Her Middle Finger Belongs To Someone Else
Image source: justlollygagging
#26 My Left Eye Grows A Single, Fragile Grey Eyelash That Grows As Long As I Let It
Image source: deityfreeme
#27 I Was Born Without The Rest Of My Ear
Image source: [deleted]
#28 Chinese Baby Kang Kang From China’s Hunan Province Was Born With A Very Rare Disorder. He Entered The World With A Mask Face On Top Of His Face
Image source: nationalturk.com
#29 Identified Only As “Xiaolian,” This Chinese Man’s Nose Was Irreparably Damaged From Infection, So Doctors Decided To “Grow” A Second Nose On The Man’s Forehead To Replace The Original Nose
Image source: ranker
#30 I Have Vitiligo & Heterochromia
I was born with Heterochromia & developed Vitiligo when I was around 8-9 years old. I used to hate living with both conditions, but have learned to embrace & love my appearance.
Image source: brysizzlle
#31 I Have Purple Eyes
Image source: Sorranne
#32 Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils)
Image source: Miaaaou
#33 My Vitiligo Hair. The White Hair Contains No Pigment
Image source: Minkiemink
#34 My Tongue Is Naturally Forked
Image source: Iamurcouch
#35 I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour
Image source: Mxcharlier
#36 My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt
Image source: toxicatedscientist
#37 I’ve Never Seen A Newborn Picture Of My Thumb Heart. Welcome To The Thumb Heart Club Little Guy !
Image source: opium4ever
#38 The Bits I Found On My Tongue The Other Day
Image source: N0SF3RATU
#39 My Friend’s Skin Graft After Healing
Image source: iamNebula
#40 The Swirl. My Facial Hair Grows In A Circular Pattern At The Back Of My Jawline
Image source: PromenentG
#41 I Inherited This Small Gap Between My Middle And Ring Finger From My Dad. Both Hands Are Like This
Image source: coldchili17
#42 My Beard Grows 1/4 Orange And Is Split At Pretty Much The Middle Of My Chin (Even Extends Up To My Bottom Lip)
Image source: dr_groove
#43 None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint
Image source: JayFayad
#44 My Pointer Fingers Are Missing Their Topmost Joints. I Can Only Bend Them At A Right Angle
Image source: IdleDreamsOnThe626
#45 My Lh Pinky Finger Has An Extra Joint Crease But No Extra Joint
Image source: SHoo98
#46 My Girlfriend Has Different Finger Structures
Image source: Tomwarz87
#47 While The Veins On My Left Hand Say ‚yo‘, The Veins On My Right Hand Spell ‚hi‘
Image source: apemodeman
#48 My Hair And Eyelashes Are Naturally Split Into Blonde And Brunette
Image source: curtaincup
#49 A Birthmark Developed Under The Skin On My Right Ring Finger Where The Nail I Formed. It Permanently Colors The Nail And Leaves Brown Pinstripe The Width Of The Birthmark
Image source: Franneboy
#50 Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger… Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune
Image source: WhiskeyForElephants
#51 The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles’ Tendon Severed
Image source: Cosmiiiic
#52 My Jaw From Below Looks Like My Nose From Above
Image source: MrLonely821
#53 Each Of My Hands Are Different Size, Shape And Colour
Image source: PM_ME_LADY_SHOULDERS
#54 Here Are My Marfan’s Syndrome Hands
Image source: heyredditone
#55 I Have 5 Wisdom Teeth
Image source: Kroocs
#56 There’s A Patch On My Leg That Doesn’t Get Goosebumps
Image source: mcrfreak78
#57 My Thumb And Pinkie Can Touch Each Other On The Back Side Of My Hand
Image source: Bluepanther512
#58 A Picture Of My Eye My Dad Took Bc I Have Shit Camera
Image source: pink_coat_commie
#59 A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly
Image source: elisamariah
#60 I Grow Extra Teeth. Pulled This Off The Roof Of My Mouth Today
Image source: TombStone5811
#61 My Finger After I Finally Got A Ring Off That’s Been On For 2 1/2 Years Straight
Image source: AndersonZR
#62 My Right Hand Has A Single Crease, Which Goes From Left To Right Without Breaking
Image source: [deleted]
#63 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I’m 27
Image source: fiori_
#64 When I Was 12, I Stabbed My Finger On Accident Trying To Open A Pen. I’m In My 30s And This Has Never Gone Away
Image source: TheBlack_Swordsman
#65 Manar Was Born In Egypt With A Parasitic Twin On Her Head That Can’t Live Without Her Brain. A Successful Surgery Was Performed On Manar And She Has Since Recovered
Image source: ranker
#66 Hong Hong Was Born In China With 15 Fingers And 16 Toes In January 2016. Hong Also Has Two Palms On Each Hand And No Thumbs
Image source: ranker
#67 Sisters Ganga And Jamuna Share Three Legs And Four Arms. They Share Just About Everything, Including The Love Of Their Lives
Image source: ranker
#68 Teenager Isa-Bella Leclair, Whose Leg Grew To Twice Its Normal Size Is Using Her Condition To Inspire Body Positivity
Image source: Aaron Polo TV
#69 The Hair On My Body Grows In 3’s
Image source: iggi2505
#70 I Have Dermatographia Which Means I Can ‘Draw’ On My Skin
Image source: mardo4
#71 Differences In Vascularity Between My Left Arm And My Right Arm
Image source: NeonSandwich
#72 My Hair Strand That Turned Gray Halfway Then Got Its Color Back
Image source: ztheresurrection
#73 My Left Eyebrow And Lashes Turned White
Image source: Sokka_621
#74 The Permanent Lens Clamped To My Iris Under The Cornea
Image source: SungrayHo
#75 My Ring Fingernail Grows With A Permanent Groove In It
Image source: tjamies2
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