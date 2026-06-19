71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: “Explaining All Wars”

by

If there’s one thing we as humans are going to do, it’s fight. Whether it’s brawls in a bar parking lot, childish skirmishes on the playground, or global, devastating armed conflicts — we humans know how to wreck some stuff.

Throughout history, there have been many kinds of conflicts: the 335-year war, where everyone forgot they were fighting; the friendliest “Whiskey War” between Canada and Denmark; or the Pig War in San Juan, where both sides realized how ridiculous the cause was and just stopped fighting.

We rarely get to see moments from these types of events, but thanks to the “Explaining All Wars” page on Instagram, now we can. With 139k followers, the account shares photographs of historical moments many of us have probably not seen before. Here’s your chance to see the origins of the baseball, the daily routine of President Eisenhower, and how a random starving donkey became the mascot of the French Foreign Legion.

More info: Instagram

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

Image source: explainingwars

71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: “Explaining All Wars”

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: &#8220;Explaining All Wars&#8221;

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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