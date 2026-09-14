83 Fascinating And Emotional Historical Photos That Don’t Let Us Forget The Past (New Pics)

Learning human history can be a tricky thing; you’re most likely never going to learn everything there is to learn. In school, we only learn the broad strokes of the past, but throughout our lives, we have the opportunity to delve into history more deeply.
The largest history server on Discord, “World History,” is a community of enthusiasts “who live and breathe history.” They even have a dedicated subreddit where other corners of the Internet can come and see rare photographs and stories they might not have come across before — “Historycord.” Here is a selection of some interesting historical pics you, Pandas, can enjoy as well!
More info: Reddit
#1 Korean War Marine With His Kitten
Image source: Ok-Inspector-1756
#2 Ella Fitzgerald Sitting In A Houston Jail Cell After She Was Arrested For Singing To An Integrated Audience, 1955
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#3 Photobooth Shot Of A Mixed Couple, 1950s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#4 Inner Mangolian Child – By Han Chengli (2003)
Image source: DonnaHistoria
#5 Unknown 2 Women Behind Bushes Share A Kiss, Circa 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#6 Negotiations Between The Zoo Director And Escaped Chimpanzee. Belgrade, 1988
Image source: ChocoBeautiful
#7 A Former Prisoner Points Out The Most Brutal Guard. Germany, 1945
Image source: PerfectionTalent
#8 A British Blacksmith On Hms Sphinx Removing The Leg Irons, 1907
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#9 Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid. He Was The Only Surviving Family Member. 1960
Image source: CreamGlow
#10 Written In 1918 By An Anonymous Suffragette
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#11 One Of 16 Million “Mercy Dogs” Training To Recover Injured Soldiers,1917
Image source: Ok-Inspector-1756
#12 Maid Makes The Braids For The Daughter Of Her Employers, February Of 1956
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#13 Tintype Of A Gentlemen Posing With His Daughter, Circa 1870s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#14 Teens Protest The Arrival Of The Horace Baker Family, The First African American Family In All White Delmar Village Folcroft, Pennsylvania, 30 Of August 1963
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#15 In November 1990, Life Magazine Published A Photo Of David Kirby Being Comforted By His Father. The Photo Is Considered To Have Changed The Face Of AIDS
Image source: Brounseoir
#16 1955. “The One I Marry” Teenagers Are Asked Their Preferences About A Future Spouse
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#17 Case Report Of Brooklyn Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Children 1903-04
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#18 Young Iranian Woman Handing Out Anti-Shah Regime Manifesto In Tehran, 1979
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#19 Chinese American With A Note That Says He Is Chinese, Not Japanese, To Avoid Harrasment At Work, 1940s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#20 A German Student Taking Part In A Racial Education Class, Germany, 1943
Image source: FayannG
#21 Croatian Ustaše Guards Ordering A Jewish Man To Remove His Ring Upon His Arrival At Jasenovac Concentration Camp, Yugoslavia, 1941-1942
Image source: FayannG
#22 The Inquiring Photographer Asks: Do You Approve Of Parents Turning A Daughter Out Of Their Home Who Has Had A Child Out Of Wedlock? June 1925
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#23 Princess Alexandrine Irene Of Prussia (1915 – 1980) The Oldest Daughter And Fifth Child Of Wilhelm, German Crown Prince, And Cecilie Of Mecklenburg-Schwerin. She Was Born With Down Syndrome But Adored And Never Hidden By Her Family As Was The Custom Of Her Time
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#24 When Dad Tried Doing Mom’s Work For A Weekend: A 1956 Life Photo Essay
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#25 Pilot Victor Vizcarra, After Being Evacuated From A Jungle Landing Site. After Being Hit And Ejecting, His Flame-Engulfed F-105 Fighter-Bomber Passed Beneath Him As He Parachuted And Crashed Into A Mountain. Vietnam War, 1966
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#26 A Bedouin Woman From Tunisia In 1907
Image source: DonnaHistoria
#27 Glass Negative Of A Family With Their 5 Children, 25 Of May 1919
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#28 On June 14th, 1941, The Soviets Began Mass Deportations In Estonia, Latvia, And Lithuania. Over 130k People Were Forced Out Of Their Homes & Taken To Siberia Until 1953
Image source: Beginning-Passion676
#29 Brigitte Helm As A Robot On The Set Of Metropolis, 1927
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#30 I Hope They Survived And Got Married
Image source: Miao_Yin8964
#31 Mexican Federal Soldier Says Goodbye To His Daughter At The Train Station Before Going To War, During The Mexican Revolution, 1915
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#32 60 Yr Old And His Family Of 3. 1946, Kentucky
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#33 Selfie Of A Yugoslav Partisan Couple, Still In Uniform, On Their Wedding Day, April 1945
Image source: FayannG
#34 Marie Azelie Haydel, The Last Owner Of Whitney Plantation, And One Of Her House Girls
Image source: Brounseoir
#35 Family Posing For Their Portrait, Circa 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#36 Japanese-American Family, Saitama, Japan, 1947
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#37 In The Fierce Battles Of Iwo Jima In March 1945, Pvt. Francis M. Hall Kneels Alongside His Faithful Doberman Pinscher, “Rascal”
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#38 “Nurses Of A Field Hospital Who Arrived In France Via England And Egypt After Three Years Service.” August 12, 1944
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#39 A Woman In The 1950s Standing Next To A Redwood Tree
Image source: rammonda
#40 Shot Of A Couple At The Sunset, 27 Of May 1944. Kodachrome
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#41 The Gymnasium On The Titanic’s Deck, 1912
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#42 Two Japanese American Women Posing In The Snow 1940s
Image source: Beginning-Passion676
#43 An Iranian Child Soldier During The Iran-Iraq War, 1980s
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#44 Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi Holding A Falcon. I Couldn’t Find The Date Of The Photo
Image source: darkdharman
#45 1931 Cast Of The Famous Comedy Shorts Our Gang (Later Known As The Little Rascals) Posing Alongside Their Real-Life Mothers
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#46 Last Image Of Simo Häyhä, A Finnish WWII Veteran And The Best Sniper Of All Time, Before His Passing At The Age Of 96 In 2002
Image source: senorphone1
#47 Tatiana Nikolaevna, Tsar Nicholas II’s 2nd Daughter Photographed At Age 17 In 1914
Image source: Content-Practice-844
#48 The Platt Family Case: White Family Labeled As Black By White Sheriff In 1955
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#49 Life In Little Italy, New York, Early 1900s
Image source: EducationAny7740
#50 Dec.1943. An Italian Family Sits Down To Dinner In Tarrytown, New York As Documented By Eliot Elisofon A Life Magazine Contributor. The Photo On The Wall Is Of A Son Kia During The Invasion Of Sicily
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#51 The First Years After The War. Life In Italy In The Late 40s – Early 50s
Image source: EducationAny7740
#52 In 1982, Susie Phipps-Guillory Sued Louisiana To Be Legally Considered White After Learning Her Birth Certificate Said “Colored” Because She Was 3/32 Black. She Lost And The State Refused To Change Her Birth Certificate
Image source: Brounseoir
#53 A Polish Woman Holding A Photo Of Her Husband At The Opening Of A Katyn Massacre Memorial In London, 1976
Image source: FayannG
#54 German Empire Soldiers Posing For Their Photo, 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#55 US Paratroopers Train Outside Of Panama City During The US Invasion Of Panama, 1990
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#56 Frederick Douglass And Wife Helen Pitts At Niagara Falls, 1884
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#57 Haitian Dictator Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier And His Wife Michèle Bennett On The Way To The Airport To Flee Haiti After A Popular Uprising, 1986
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#58 Auschwitz Guards Having A Day Off
Image source: FarPlay5055
#59 This Week In 1945: A Gi Of The 4th Infantry Division Dug Into His Position On A Hillside Overlooking The Prum Valley As The Division Pushed Ever Closer To The Rhine River. The Village In The Background Is Weinsheim
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#60 Lt. Audie Murphy Was The Most Decorated U.S. Solider In World War II
Image source: MediocreDiamond7187
#61 The Zenith Space Commander (1950s/60s). One Of The First TV Remotes That Didn’t Need Batteries. It Used Ultrasonic Sound Produced By Hitting Aluminum Rods With A Small Hammer Inside The Device
Image source: Velqyntra
#62 Joseph Stalin, His Henchman Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s Daughter Svetlana (In Beria’s Lap) And Abkhaz SSR Leader Nestor Lakoba, 1931
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#63 A U.S. Army Air Force B-25b Mitchell Bomber, One Of 16 Involved In The Doolittle Raid, Takes Off From The Flight Deck Of The Yorktown-Class Aircraft Carrier Uss Hornet (Cv-8) For An Air Raid On The Japanese Home Islands, On April 18, 1942
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#64 Lt. Cmdr. Gerald R. Pearson Displaying The “Spoils Of War” After The Battle Of Iwo Jima, March 1945
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#65 “Teamwork: Riflemen Draw Sights On A Jap Hillside Position As A Flame-Throwing Tank Shoots A Tongue Of Flame At The Enemy. This Photo Was Found In The Camera Of A Wounded Combat Photographer.” Okinawa, May 11, 1945. (Usmc Archive Photograph And Original Caption)
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#66 As Fellow Troopers Aid Wounded Buddies, A Paratrooper Of A Company, 101st Airborne, Guides A Medical Evacuation Helicopter Through The Jungle Foliage To Pick Up Casualties During A Five-Day Patrol Of An Area Southwest Of Hue, South Vietnam, April 1968
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#67 American Marines Use A Flamethrower In The Vietnam War, 1967
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#68 Weary Marines Just Off The Front Lines After 23 Days On Cape Gloucester, January 1944
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#69 A Soldier Specializing In Grenade Combat In Quang Nam Is Waiting For The Enemy To Appear (Quang Nam Is A Central Province Of The Republic Of Vietnam)
Image source: Thick-Date-5419
#70 Glass Negative Double Shot Of A Young Lady, Circa 1890s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#71 Three Ladies Walking On Streets Of Saigon Vietnam 1960s
Image source: Beginning-Passion676
#72 A Hurried Sleep On The Front Lines
Image source: Thick-Date-5419
#73 Two Soldiers Of The Brazilian Expeditionary Force Lunch On Top Of A M8 Greyhound Armoured Car, 1944
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#74 A Woman With Her Horse Andalusia , Spain, 1955
Image source: Beginning-Passion676
#75 German Non-Commissioned Officer (Nco) Of The Colonial Schutztruppe Forces Alongside An East African Woman Around 1910 In German East Africa
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#76 A Vichy French Gendarme Greets A German Officer In Front Of The Arc De Triomphe, In 1941
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#77 Stalin’s Mugshot From The Files Of The Tsarist Police In St. Petersburg, 1911
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#78 Willie Nelson With His Beloved Grandmother Nancy. She And Grandfather Alfred Stepped Up To Raise He And His Sister As Their Parents Took Off When Willie Was Infant
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#79 Antoine Dubuclet Jr., A Wealthy Black Sugar Planter, Served As Louisiana’s First Black Treasurer
Image source: Brounseoir
#80 Col. Robert Gould Shaw, Commander Of The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, Made Famous By The Movie “Glory” In 1989. This Photo Was Taken In May 1863, About 3 Months After Assuming Command Of The 54th And A Week Or So Before They Shipped Out From Boston To Beaufort, SC. He Was 25 Years Only Old
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#81 81 Years Ago Today, American Gis Rest Behind An M5 Stuart Tank Near Germersheim, Germany. (March 25, 1945)
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#82 French Wehrmacht Volunteers In The Eastern Front, November 1941
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#83 War Couple Posing For Their Studio Photo, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Circa 1940s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
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