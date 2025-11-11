I Made A ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Monopoly Board

A few months back, I saw a “Lord of the Rings” Monopoly board game on Ebay and thought: “We wants it, we needs it!” (in Gollum’s voice). But then I took a closer look and saw that there is a parking lot in Middle-Earth. The board game was also expensive and the shipment would cost me double the price of the product. But mostly – that parking lot bothered me. And the policeman. So I decided to make my version of the board game.

I found an old wooden box in the basement, wrote down the dimensions of the box and started thinking of ideas for the design of the board. Since I’m a big fan of the “Lord of the Rings”, I wanted to be immersed in the story. So, instead of a parking lot, I put Weathertop. Instead of the policeman, I put Shelob… You get where I’m going with this. The board design was made with Adobe Illustrator, then printed and coated. In order to avoid a mess, I created wooden partitions inside the box – so the money, cards, dices, houses and metal figures wouldn’t mix.

When I was finished I was happy and proud! I made something unique and something that I love. It took me two weeks to do it properly, but I think it was worth it. This is my precious.

Outside of the box

Inside of the box

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
