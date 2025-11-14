40 Times Boston Home Inspectors Discovered Such Interesting Things, They Just Had To Take A Photo

Just like Alpha Alpha Structural, Inc. (previously here, here, and here), Boston Home Inspectors also rain on people’s parades. Well, kinda. In a nice way.
“We are hired by the buyer of a property to inspect the exterior of the house, basement, and structure along with all of the home systems,” James Brock of Boston Home Inspectors told Bored Panda. “We test all the outlets, appliances, windows, doors, and bathroom fixtures. We, both, look for items not installed properly or that may be deteriorated, defective, or have an item of concern. For example, a leak or unsafe conditions.”
Besides looking for problems or issues, the company educates the buyer about the investment that they will be making. “We teach them how the various components in their new home work and what to expect for life expectancy and what to plan for future maintenance.”
During the past 24 years, Boston Home Inspectors have seen quite a bit in their job. From crazy DIY solutions to years of neglect, they share pictures of their most interesting finds on social media. Here are some of the most popular ones.
#1 Found The Cool House In The Neighborhood!
#2 Well, Hello Now!
#3 When You Need Privacy!
#4 Another Room With A View!
#5 Just A Cool Set Of Stairs
#6 Kids, Please Grab The Oven Glove For Me
#7 Mother-In-Law Door
#8 Interesting
#9 Seriously?? I Know You Said It Wasn’t Finished Yet
#10 All Right, Put Back The Other Half Of The House
#11 With This Design You Can Multitask. Wash Dishes While You’re On The Crapper
#12 This Was Sent To Me From Masong187!
#13 Almost!
#14 Found At Work Today!
#15 Now This Is A Basement We Can Party In!
#16 Hmmmm
#17 Wavy Deck! Imagine A Couple Of Cocktails
#18 Children And Drunks Are On Their Own!
#19 Would Love To Chat With Who Came Second!!
#20 Sometimes You Just Need A Little Edge!
#21 Almost!
#22 Kinda Close….for New Construction!
#23 Dryer Lint. The Cremated Remains Of Missing Socks
#24 Remember When???
#25 Timber!
#26 Seen Something Cool At An Inspection
#27 Day 3 Of 7! Mold Week
#28 Stairway To Nowhere
#29 Looks Like I’m Going To Have A ‘Fun-Gi’ Day! Ok I’ll Stick To Home Inspections And Leave The Comedy Alone
#30 I Bet The Tree Will Win!
#31 I Have No Idea???
#32 Somebody Forgot To Change The Water Filter
#33 Hope The Rock Doesn’t Move!
#34 Who Left The Trx Out During The Home Inspection??
#35 More Water Is Going Up Than Down!
#36 Found The Dryer Vent!
#37 Why Bother??
#38 Damn I Missed The Roof Party!
#39 Holy Duct! You Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Fire Waiting To Happen!
#40 When You Run Out Of Shims!
