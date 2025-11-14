40 Times Boston Home Inspectors Discovered Such Interesting Things, They Just Had To Take A Photo

Just like Alpha Alpha Structural, Inc. (previously here, here, and here), Boston Home Inspectors also rain on people’s parades. Well, kinda. In a nice way.

“We are hired by the buyer of a property to inspect the exterior of the house, basement, and structure along with all of the home systems,” James Brock of Boston Home Inspectors told Bored Panda. “We test all the outlets, appliances, windows, doors, and bathroom fixtures. We, both, look for items not installed properly or that may be deteriorated, defective, or have an item of concern. For example, a leak or unsafe conditions.”

Besides looking for problems or issues, the company educates the buyer about the investment that they will be making. “We teach them how the various components in their new home work and what to expect for life expectancy and what to plan for future maintenance.”

During the past 24 years, Boston Home Inspectors have seen quite a bit in their job. From crazy DIY solutions to years of neglect, they share pictures of their most interesting finds on social media. Here are some of the most popular ones.

More info: bhi.us | Instagram

#1 Found The Cool House In The Neighborhood!

#1 Found The Cool House In The Neighborhood!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#2 Well, Hello Now!

#2 Well, Hello Now!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#3 When You Need Privacy!

#3 When You Need Privacy!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#4 Another Room With A View!

#4 Another Room With A View!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#5 Just A Cool Set Of Stairs

#5 Just A Cool Set Of Stairs

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#6 Kids, Please Grab The Oven Glove For Me

#6 Kids, Please Grab The Oven Glove For Me

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#7 Mother-In-Law Door

#7 Mother-In-Law Door

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#8 Interesting

#8 Interesting

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#9 Seriously?? I Know You Said It Wasn’t Finished Yet

#9 Seriously?? I Know You Said It Wasn't Finished Yet

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#10 All Right, Put Back The Other Half Of The House

#10 All Right, Put Back The Other Half Of The House

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#11 With This Design You Can Multitask. Wash Dishes While You’re On The Crapper

#11 With This Design You Can Multitask. Wash Dishes While You're On The Crapper

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#12 This Was Sent To Me From Masong187!

#12 This Was Sent To Me From Masong187!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#13 Almost!

#13 Almost!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#14 Found At Work Today!

#14 Found At Work Today!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#15 Now This Is A Basement We Can Party In!

#15 Now This Is A Basement We Can Party In!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#16 Hmmmm

#16 Hmmmm

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#17 Wavy Deck! Imagine A Couple Of Cocktails

#17 Wavy Deck! Imagine A Couple Of Cocktails

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#18 Children And Drunks Are On Their Own!

#18 Children And Drunks Are On Their Own!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#19 Would Love To Chat With Who Came Second!!

#19 Would Love To Chat With Who Came Second!!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#20 Sometimes You Just Need A Little Edge!

#20 Sometimes You Just Need A Little Edge!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#21 Almost!

#21 Almost!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#22 Kinda Close….for New Construction!

#22 Kinda Close….for New Construction!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#23 Dryer Lint. The Cremated Remains Of Missing Socks

#23 Dryer Lint. The Cremated Remains Of Missing Socks

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#24 Remember When???

#24 Remember When???

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#25 Timber!

#25 Timber!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#26 Seen Something Cool At An Inspection

#26 Seen Something Cool At An Inspection

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#27 Day 3 Of 7! Mold Week

#27 Day 3 Of 7! Mold Week

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#28 Stairway To Nowhere

#28 Stairway To Nowhere

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#29 Looks Like I’m Going To Have A ‘Fun-Gi’ Day! Ok I’ll Stick To Home Inspections And Leave The Comedy Alone

#29 Looks Like I'm Going To Have A 'Fun-Gi' Day! Ok I'll Stick To Home Inspections And Leave The Comedy Alone

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#30 I Bet The Tree Will Win!

#30 I Bet The Tree Will Win!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#31 I Have No Idea???

#31 I Have No Idea???

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#32 Somebody Forgot To Change The Water Filter

#32 Somebody Forgot To Change The Water Filter

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#33 Hope The Rock Doesn’t Move!

#33 Hope The Rock Doesn't Move!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#34 Who Left The Trx Out During The Home Inspection??

#34 Who Left The Trx Out During The Home Inspection??

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#35 More Water Is Going Up Than Down!

#35 More Water Is Going Up Than Down!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#36 Found The Dryer Vent!

#36 Found The Dryer Vent!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#37 Why Bother??

#37 Why Bother??

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#38 Damn I Missed The Roof Party!

#38 Damn I Missed The Roof Party!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#39 Holy Duct! You Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Fire Waiting To Happen!

#39 Holy Duct! You Can't Make This Stuff Up! Fire Waiting To Happen!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

#40 When You Run Out Of Shims!

#40 When You Run Out Of Shims!

Image source: bostonhomeinspectors

