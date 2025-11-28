If You Like Learning About New Things, You Might Enjoy These 73 Facts

There are some things in life that you can never have too much of. Laughter, quality time with loved ones, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, and information! Now, it may take a bit of effort to learn something new every single day. But if you’re dedicated to being a lifelong learner, we’ll make it easier for you to find some new fun facts today.
We took a trip to Factify on Facebook, a page dedicated to sharing information about fascinating new innovations and advancements from all over the world. Below, you’ll find a list of some of their most interesting posts, so enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that teach you something new about our world!
#1
Image source: Factify
#2
Image source: Factify
#3
Image source: Factify
Regardless of whether you finished school three years ago or three decades ago, you’re never too old to learn something new. In fact, we should always keep learning, as it’s impossible to know everything! When it comes to the benefits of being a lifelong learner, Corporate Finance Institute notes that this can be a huge factor in maintaining job security.
Even if you plan to work at the same company for many years, continually learning new skills and information will make you a much more valuable employee. Showing that you’re always learning might prove to your boss that you definitely deserve that raise. Or if you decide that it’s time to move on to another company, all of the knowledge and skills you’ve acquired over time can help you land another great job.
#4
Image source: Factify
#5
Image source: Factify
#6
Image source: Factify
Learning can also provide you with a new sense of motivation. If you’ve been doing the same job for years and years, it may have become incredibly monotonous. And if you’re extremely bored at work, chances are your motivation has plummeted. If you want to stay engaged and energized, you have to keep your brain active.
Plus, if you’re always learning something new, you’re acquiring soft skills at the same time. Some of these may include goal setting, self-discipline, creativity, critical thinking, time management, problem-solving and adaptability. All of which can benefit you in both your personal and professional life.
#7
Image source: Factify
#8
Image source: Factify
#9
Image source: Factify
Meanwhile, committing yourself to being a lifelong learner is a wonderful way to improve your cognitive health. Learning new information and new skills is like working out your brain. And these exercises can improve cognitive function, increase your attention span, improve your memory, improve your reasoning skills and reduce your risk of developing dementia.
#10
Image source: Factify
#11
Image source: Factify
#12
Image source: Factify
Finally, Corporate Finance Institute notes that constantly learning can boost your confidence and improve your networking opportunities. If you know that you’re knowledgeable about a wide range of topics, you’ll never have to worry about speaking to others about them. Plus, the more info you have, the easier it’ll be for you to make connections with other people.
#13
Image source: Factify
#14
Image source: Factify
#15
Image source: Factify
If you have a goal of learning something new every day but aren’t quite sure where to start, BetterUp has some tips. First, they recommend determining what you want to learn. Whether that’s a new language, information about a specific topic or how to play an instrument, have a goal in mind. Then, set small goals for yourself to ensure that you’re on the right track. For example, you may want to study for at least 15 minutes every day. Or perhaps you’ll dedicate half of your Sunday to practicing your instrument. Whatever you do, make sure you start to form a habit.
#16
Image source: Factify
#17
Image source: Factify
#18
Image source: Factify
BetterUp also suggests having multiple mediums for learning. YouTube is a great resource, but you might want to listen to podcasts or audiobooks when you’re on the go. Maybe you can also find a local Facebook group or community to ask questions to. Find many ways to surround yourself with information, and eventually, it will start to stick.
#19
Image source: Factify
#20
Image source: Factify
#21
Image source: Factify
As you continue on your learning journey, don’t forget to reflect every now and then. It’s easy to feel like you’re not making any progress if you’re improving slowly. But your effort hasn’t been in vain. Every once in a while, take some time to test your knowledge and recognize how much you’ve learned. This might also inspire you to come up with some new goals. If you’re already conversational in the language you’ve been learning, maybe it’s time to find some native speakers to talk to, so you can improve your grammar even more. There’s always more learning to be done!
#22
Image source: Factify
#23
Image source: Factify
#24
Image source: Factify
We hope you’re enjoying this fascinating list of posts from Factify, pandas. Keep upvoting the images that teach you something new, and feel free to share more fun facts in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring information that you may have never heard before, we’ve got the perfect list for you to check out next right here!
#25
Image source: Factify
#26
Image source: Factify
#27
Image source: Factify
#28
Image source: Factify
#29
Image source: Factify
#30
Image source: Factify
#31
Image source: Factify
#32
Image source: Factify
#33
Image source: Factify
#34
Image source: Factify
#35
Image source: Factify
#36
Image source: Factify
#37
Image source: Factify
#38
Image source: Factify
#39
Image source: Factify
#40
Image source: Factify
#41
Image source: Factify
#42
Image source: Factify
#43
Image source: Factify
#44
Image source: Factify
#45
Image source: Factify
#46
Image source: Factify
#47
Image source: Factify
#48
Image source: Factify
#49
Image source: Factify
#50
Image source: Factify
#51
Image source: Factify
#52
Image source: Factify
#53
Image source: Factify
#54
Image source: Factify
#55
Image source: Factify
#56
Image source: Factify
#57
Image source: Factify
#58
Image source: Factify
#59
Image source: Factify
#60
Image source: Factify
#61
Image source: Factify
#62
Image source: Factify
#63
Image source: Factify
#64
Image source: Factify
#65
Image source: Factify
#66
Image source: Factify
#67
Image source: Factify
#68
Image source: Factify
#69
Image source: Factify
#70
Image source: Factify
#71
Image source: Factify
#72
Image source: Factify
#73
Image source: Factify
Follow Us