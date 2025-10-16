55 Dumpster Diving Treasures Your Neighborhood Raccoons Would Be Wowed By (New Pics)

Trash is everywhere. And humankind is exceedingly talented in producing mountains of it. But far from everything that gets thrown out actually deserves to be dumped in a landfill. There are tons of valuable things to be found among actual garbage. And we’ve got the proof!
The massively popular ‘Dumpster Diving’ online group has some of the most eco-conscious people online. They regularly share the coolest, most impressive, and useful treasures they find while diving in dumpsters, and we’ve collected their most impressive finds to share with you. Scroll down to check out their pics. You won’t believe what some folks throw out!
#1 Harbor Freight
Image source: trashthedragon
#2 Lifetime Supply Of Ferrero Rocher Chocolate
Image source: WallyWorldRules
#3 I’m Slightly Obsessed With My Latest Dumpster Treasure. Best Thing I’ve Ever Found. 💗
Image source: WhatAFineWasteOfTime
#4 Soda For The Next 5 Years (400+ Bottles)
Image source: TheForgottenExplorer
#5 Why Slash This
Image source: smugman246
#6 Went To Take The Trash Out; Came Back With A Year’s Supply Of Pasta. 👌
Image source: LittleWanderess
#7 Was Walking To The Store. Took The Back Way, An Alley Where People Dump Stuff
Image source: MrdevilNdisguise
#8 I Love Trash Picking In Rich Neighborhoods
Image source: finntendoverse
#9 Last Nights Dumpster Deal
Image source: blondechineeez
#10 Ran To The Dumpster Right As The Trashmen Were About To Take It Away
Image source: systech-spire
#11 Rare Find In A Haul
Image source: Red00Shift
#12 Get Out To Your Dollar Dumpsters, Asap
Image source: UggghhhhhhWhy
#13 The Dumpster Gave Me Boxes Of My Favorite Chocolates :)
Image source: breafkastfordinner
#14 Everything Still Cold & Just Thrown Out
Image source: TheForgottenExplorer
#15 Netflix & Chill Is Stocked…
Image source: TheForgottenExplorer
#16 I Live In A Resort. You Would Not Belive What Rich People Throw Out
Image source: Relevant_Frosting_54
#17 My Dads Dumpster Find
Image source: ForeverHopeful4611
#18 Customer From My Girlfriend’s Work Just Bought A New House And This Was Left Behind And They Were Just Gonna Throw It Away
Image source: HarryHood146
#19 Who Are These People And Where Do They Come From?
Image source: dannod1985
#20 Two Little Dudes I Saved The Other Night
Image source: willieandthets
#21 ~$6,000 (USD) Dumpster Pull. Haven’t Posted In A While, But I’ve Been Steadily Milking This Thing. Holy Grail. I Am The King Of Pop Now
Image source: FrogTeam_5
#22 I Love Diving In Rich Residential Areas
Image source: kingofzdom
#23 Today We Thank The Trash Picking Gods
Image source: finntendoverse
#24 This Was Some Of The Highlights That I Found
Image source: mylifeishardd
#25 My Best Dd Day Yet
Image source: Spiritual_Key_1102
#26 Saw An Old Sears Craftsman Toolbox In The Dumpster. This Was The Contents
Image source: IdLOVEYOU2die
#27 I Work At A Car Wash And People Throw Away A Lot Or Stuff While Vacuuming. I Always Check Balances On Gift Cards I Find. This One Has $100
Image source: Ecstatic_Trip_8305
#28 Someone Left A Box Of Factory Reset Google Pixel 6s On The Curb
Image source: nekked_snake
#29 Rich People?
Image source: Spiritual_Key_1102
#30 Then Why Am I Finding This Cookie In The Dumpster???
Image source: dataznchick
#31 Dug This Out Of Our Neighbor’s Trash! It Just Needed A Little Pressure Washing
Image source: wakawyle
#32 Found This Rad Blanket In A Dumpster, Was Gonna Give It To My Middle Kid But Not Anymore. It’s Labeled Dry Clean Only And I’m Not Dealing With That
Image source: tasteofhemlock
#33 One Of The Benefits Of Living In A Moderately Wealthy Hoa. Someone Threw Away A $750 55-Inch TV, Working, No Remote. Just As I Was About To Go Buy One
Image source: Bosuns_Punch
#34 Found This While Walking My Dog, Someone Put It Out On The Sidewalk To Be Picked Up With Their Trash. Did I Score?
Image source: FuuckinGOOSE
#35 Gonna Turn Blue From All These Blueberries 🫐
Image source: MelvinEC11
#36 Always Call Pizza Places When They’re About To Close
Image source: OpportunityKnox
#37 Unsettling To Say The Least
Image source: JalapenoFitz
#38 Found Several Unopened Cans Of Baby Formula
Image source: AdventurousAd4553
#39 Someone Threw Out Their Food Bank Food
Image source: manysidedness
#40 In You’re In The La Area…hollywood Films Thrown Out
Image source: Purple-Tumbleweed
#41 Tonight Kinda Broke Me
Image source: OddfellowJacksonRedo
#42 Found In The Dumpster Behind Lowes
Image source: soulstoned
#43 Spent Three Hours Last Night, Buried To My Knees, Methodically Sorting Through A Post-Festival Roll Off, For Bottles And Cans. Dropped Them Off At A Redemption Center And Made 83 Bucks :) Feel Even Better About Saving All That Material From The Landfill!
Image source: tasteofhemlock
#44 Here’s How Your Identity Gets Stolen The Analog Way!
Image source: Glittering_Pie8461
#45 I Guess We’re Throwing Away Money Now
Image source: ambergerh
#46 Found This Stainless Steel Prep Table In The Alley Yesterday
Image source: grime0slime
#47 Water Queen?
Image source: Successful-Long-5774
#48 New In Box Breast Implants. Yup, You Read That Correctly
Image source: Exotic-Scallion4475
#49 Wear Bright Protective Gear, Look Professional
Image source: carrburritoid
#50 1,000 Worth Of Dog Food
Image source: Ok_Badger_9271
#51 Burningman Dumpsters, Walmart Parking Lot
Image source: SnooEagles343
#52 I Found A Huge Broken TV At Dg, So I Took Off The LCD Panel To Turn It Into A Light Box That’s Way More Effective Than The Crappy Lamp In My Dorm
Image source: Nathaniel820
#53 A Locksmith Shop Is Moving Across Town, I Guess They Decided To Dump Their Old Key Blanks. Roughly 50+ Lbs Of Brass Keys
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#54 I Will Never Again Want For Magic Erasers!
Image source: Ilikestuffandthingz
#55 About 50 Dead E-Bike Batteries
Image source: kingofzdom
