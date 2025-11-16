Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Love But Think Others Would Find Weird? (Closed)

Share your opinion here!
#1
Well, even though many other people read, I still find it kind of sad and annoying my friends and most other classmates call me wierd for wanting to read. It’s like watching a movie in YOUR MIND. It’s my whole other world, so I’m gonna keep reading no matter what my friends say.
#2
Coucou. It’s a traditional bajan (from Barbados) dish. I grew up eating it, it is easily my favorite food. However… when I describe it… it turns people who have never tried it quite off.
Essentially… it is mashed potatoes and gravy.
But… instead of potatoes it is banana… and instead of brown gravy it is an acidic, slightly-spicy fish gravy.
Sometimes (not often a bajan style, usually more common in other Caribbean islands versions) there are raisins and plantain.
It usually just sounds too weird to even try but I can assure anyone reading this… it is super tasty. For me it is comfort food and the perfect end to any day.
#3
lemons/smutty fanfic. i will not be answering questions at this time, thank you very much.
#4
I absolutely love others giving me head scratches. One of my friends does most days and it’s honestly always my favourite part of the day
#5
reading fanfiction
#6
Writing fanfics, I get bullied a lot so I probably don’t know how many others write them, I freaking love doing it though along with my other friend
#7
Uhhh, I love the idea of being a housewife . Never brought it up, ‘cause heaven knows some extreme feminist somewhere is gonna talk me out of it but no. I want to get married to a good guy, have a few kids, cook meals, keep the house tidy and homeschool the kids while my husband is at work. Maybe have a garden with both flowers and veggies, and bake. It’s the most satisfying sounding lifestyle to me.
#8
I really really love the movie Coraline, but whenever i say it’s my favorite movie i get weird looks :(
#9
My husband has a condition (aphantasia) where he can’t visualize.
(Given my psych background I hard tested this and found that he makes visual memories but can’t actively recall them at will like other people. He can however passively recall on a subconscious level which allows him to comment that x thing looks like y thing but if asked any follow up he can’t explain why he thought that. He tries to recall info via a list of traits rather than a picture of what it looks like in his head ie. Instead of seeing an apple in his head like most people when asked to draw one, he just draws the traits he knows an apple should have like it’s round and has a stem, resulting in very rudimentary drawings)…
Anyway, the problem with this is he essentially creates a list in his head of features which leads to really funny moments where he does not recognise me when I do something new with my hair. One time he met my friends and I set a bar after I got it straightened and dyed… he just kept staring me down with absolutely no recognition until I spoke. He had the same problem when I changed it back.
For obvious reasons people find it super weird once they find out about his condition though admittedly for most, he goes through life like everyone else so they would never be the wiser. For me, as someone incredibly visual, I find it endlesssly fascinating. I don’t mind that he can’t recall what I look like the moment I’m out of his field of view. He and I compliment each other well and I love him for all that he is ❤️.
And before anyone asks– he doesn’t dream often but when he does he has auditory dreams with only occasionally something sort of visual but highly obscure. He always thought that “picture a ____” was an expression not something other people could do.
#10
There’s a ice cream place near my house, and they’ll put whatever you want in your ice cream. My family and friends think what I order is weird, and even the cashier gives me a concerned look.
I love cookies and cream ice cream with jolly rancher pieces in it. I get it every time. It’s so f***ing delicious. I’d eat it everyday if I could afford it. Everyone thinks it disgusting, but I could care less.
#11
purple grapes dipped in black bean hummus. green grapes won’t work, regular hummus brings shame to the snack. i also really love korean bbq chicken with raspberries. i am either deliciously weird… or a damn genius
#12
I like being the youngest in all my friend groups
#13
I like going to department stores to browse… and organize the shelves…. particularly the cosmetics… and toys, and candles… and then quickly leave before I get in trouble or offered a job at Walmart….
#14
Idk if this is really weird but I could eat a whole bag of pumpkin seeds. They’re so good. Especially when my mom make them around Halloween or Thanksgiving.
#15
Whenever I go to Taco Bell, I have to get the cinnamon sugar twists, and a side of nacho cheese sauce to dip them in. My husband thinks it’s crazy, but it’s one of my favorite snacks!
#16
here we go…
when i make my mom’s spagethi, i’ll eat it easily for 2 whole days, including breakfast.
today’s playlist contains: Vivaldi, Tiesto, Leonard Cohen, Jax Jones, Alphaville and Vanya’s orchestra
During covid i didn’t clean up extra s**t or anything, i read 42 books
#17
D&D, Star Trek and writing poetry. IDK if anyone else finds this weird but my friends think it is kind of weird when I get rly excited about it.
#18
STORMS. Winter storms, thunderstorms, you name it. I don’t like the carnage they cause, but to watch a big storm is amazing.
Follow Us