Surreal Paintings

by

Here are some of my most recent paintings. All my work is grounded in imagination, fantasy and nature and many of my recurring themes originate from my 18 month stay in Martinique in the late nineties. My aim is to bring you the viewer into my world, to see what I see when I daydream.

More info: www.olivierdumoulin.com

Ondine Boréale

Surreal Paintings

acrylic on wood, 18″ diameter.

Anatomie d’une Obsession

Surreal Paintings

acrylic on canvas, 20″x24″

Passage

Surreal Paintings

acrylic on canvas, 48″x36″

Contact

Surreal Paintings

acrylic on wood, 18″ diameter.

Ouroboros

Surreal Paintings

acrylic on canvas, 20″x24″

Woolgathering

Surreal Paintings

acrylic on canvas, 30″x36″

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Adan Canto, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor, Dead at 42
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2024
The Top Five Floriana Lima TV Roles of Her Career
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2018
Ranking the Five Best ESPN ’30 For 30′ Documentaries
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2014
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dodgeball Thunderdome
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2020
Five Minute Gotham Sneak Peek Shows Us Our Darkness
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2018
Toy Story 4
Why We’ll Be Checking Out “Inside Pixar” on Disney Plus
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.