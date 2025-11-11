Surreal Paintings

Here are some of my most recent paintings. All my work is grounded in imagination, fantasy and nature and many of my recurring themes originate from my 18 month stay in Martinique in the late nineties. My aim is to bring you the viewer into my world, to see what I see when I daydream.
More info: www.olivierdumoulin.com
Ondine Boréale
acrylic on wood, 18″ diameter.
Anatomie d’une Obsession
acrylic on canvas, 20″x24″
Passage
acrylic on canvas, 48″x36″
Contact
acrylic on wood, 18″ diameter.
Ouroboros
acrylic on canvas, 20″x24″
Woolgathering
acrylic on canvas, 30″x36″
