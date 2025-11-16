“Meanwhile In Dubai”: From Golden Cars To Crazy Views From Skyscrapers, Here Are 50 Pics To Illustrate What Life In Dubai Is Like

Dubai, also spelled Dubayy, is the capital of the emirate of Dubai, one of the wealthiest of the seven emirates that constitute the federation of the United Arab Emirates, which was created in 1971 following independence from Great Britain. Over nine-tenths of the emirate’s population lives in the capital and nearby built-up sections.
There are several theories about the origin of the name. Some associate it with the daba, a type of locust that infests the area, while others hold that it refers to a market that existed near the city.
In recent years, it has been compared to Singapore and Hong Kong and has been often regarded as the Middle East’s premier entrepôt. What’s more, in 2022, the Dubai tourism sector saw 14.36 million international overnight visitors. So we at Bored Panda decided to compile a collection of pictures that illustrate the many faces of this corner of the world. Enjoy!
#1 A Nurse In UAE Ordered Food From A Hospital And Got This Letter
Image source: House_Troll
#2 This Taken Just After The Sunrise In The Empty Quarter, UAE
Image source: joshuacrippsphotography
#3 This Sign I Spotted In Dubai
Image source: abdamlcjmssnllds
#4 My Cousin The Kayaker Took The Best Picture Of Dubai That I Have Ever Seen
Image source: catloveroftheweek
#5 Once Again, My Apartment Is Above The Clouds. I Live On The 32nd-Floor
Image source: gabrielbeblo
#6 A Stroll Through The Old Dubai
Image source: girlgoneabroad
#7 This Starbucks In Dubai
Image source: nickastig
#8 I Went To The Wetlands Of Dubai And Waited For 8 Hours To Get A Shot. I Knew No One Else Would. Happy New Year
Image source: land_of_ice
#9 A Spice Market In Dubai
Image source: dayman3456
#10 This Sign In Dubai That Restores The Faith In Humanity
Image source: Stalins_Moustachio
#11 A Miracle Garden Just Wouldn’t Be Complete Without The Installation Of An Actual A380 Covered With 5m Flowers. Welcome To The World’s Largest Botanical Garden In Dubai
Image source: the_bossing_charlie
#12 Business In Dubai Giving Free Food For The Poor
Image source: soupdogg8
#13 This Road, After A Sandstorm
Image source: cee_explorer
#14 This Mall In Dubai Has A Room Specifically For Fathers To Change Their Baby’s Diapers
Image source: leaderxtreme
#15 An Amazing Umbrellas Reflection In Dubai. Miracle Garden
Image source: criss1016
#16 The Art Behind This Parking Machine
Image source: 20boiledcabbage
#17 In Dubai People Keep Bottles Of Water Outside For The Delivery Guys
Image source: Usef89
#18 This Little Guy Landed On My Bike At A Dubai Desert Safari
Image source: watermybrains
#19 Dawn Breaking. Seeing This From The Floor 121 Of The Burj Khalifa
Image source: RoseGoldRubberBand
#20 Behind The Skyscrapers In Dubai
Image source: sarahdeath
#21 South African Flag Displayed On The Burj Khalifa, For South African Freedom Day
Image source: DIRCO_ZA
#22 Trashcans In Dubai Are Like This To Avoid Incorrect Disposal
Image source: heard10cker
#23 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store
Image source: Bnmakr1
#24 Sunscreen Stations At Dubai Beaches
Image source: wait_ill_google_it
#25 The Gates Of Paradise In The Fog
Image source: cee_explorer
#26 A “Peacocks Crossing” Road Sign
Image source: aDp20
#27 Atlantis The Palm Dubai
Image source: nadeem_clicks1
#28 Friday Prayer In All Of Its Glory
Image source: Fillthegap2
#29 My Local Tim Hortons (Dubai, UAE) Having A Menu Showing You How To Use Sign Language For Hearing-Impaired Staff
Image source: pyh00ma
#30 A Friend Sent Me This Photo From His Trip To Dubai. An Uber McLaren Picking Up Someone From Hotel
Image source: reddit.com
#31 A Floating Grocery Store In Dubai For The Boats On New Year’s Eve
Image source: JamesETHD
#32 I Saw This Epic Starbucks In My Recent Trip To Dubai
Image source: usaf_jeff
#33 The Dubai Fountains
Image source: dubai.uae.dxb
#34 A Street Sign In The Desert, At An Intersection Of Two Sand Lanes
Image source: cheekypuns
#35 Some Public Bathrooms In Dubai Have A Place To Wash Your Feet Before Praying
Image source: Punkybrewster1
#36 Dubai Miracle Garden
Image source: NoCovido
#37 My Hotel Room In Dubai Lets You Know Which Direction Is Mecca
Image source: theod4re
#38 Jumeirah Islands, Inspiring Scenery With An Amazing Background Skyline
Image source: khaled_a_hassan_1
#39 This Free Sim Card I Got In Dubai Immigration
Image source: Jeroen207
#40 Green Planet In Dubai
Image source: ContributionSlight61
#41 There Are Random Freezers On Some Streets Of Dubai That Have Food And Drinks For Whoever Needs It
Image source: AliGhost47
#42 My 3rd Time Watching An Aqua-Aerial Acrobatic Show “La Perle”
Image source: iamdocgelo
#43 Avengers Endgame Advertisement On Burj Khalifa
Image source: Yatess19
#44 A Hotel Lobby In Dubai
Image source: Palana
#45 Abandoned Luxurious Car In Dubai
Image source: andeffect
#46 Residential District In Dubai
Image source: cee_explorer
#47 The World’s First Police Robot At Dubai Mall
Image source: dxbmediaoffice
#48 Gold ATM Machine
Image source: edward stojakovic
#49 These Garbage Cans In The City Are Decorated In Loui Vuitton
Image source: OrbisTertius3
#50 A Golden Car
Image source: AnasAbdin
