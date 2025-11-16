“Meanwhile In Dubai”: From Golden Cars To Crazy Views From Skyscrapers, Here Are 50 Pics To Illustrate What Life In Dubai Is Like

Dubai, also spelled Dubayy, is the capital of the emirate of Dubai, one of the wealthiest of the seven emirates that constitute the federation of the United Arab Emirates, which was created in 1971 following independence from Great Britain. Over nine-tenths of the emirate’s population lives in the capital and nearby built-up sections.

There are several theories about the origin of the name. Some associate it with the daba, a type of locust that infests the area, while others hold that it refers to a market that existed near the city.

In recent years, it has been compared to Singapore and Hong Kong and has been often regarded as the Middle East’s premier entrepôt. What’s more, in 2022, the Dubai tourism sector saw 14.36 million international overnight visitors. So we at Bored Panda decided to compile a collection of pictures that illustrate the many faces of this corner of the world. Enjoy!

#1 A Nurse In UAE Ordered Food From A Hospital And Got This Letter

Image source: House_Troll

#2 This Taken Just After The Sunrise In The Empty Quarter, UAE

Image source: joshuacrippsphotography

#3 This Sign I Spotted In Dubai

Image source: abdamlcjmssnllds

#4 My Cousin The Kayaker Took The Best Picture Of Dubai That I Have Ever Seen

Image source: catloveroftheweek

#5 Once Again, My Apartment Is Above The Clouds. I Live On The 32nd-Floor

Image source: gabrielbeblo

#6 A Stroll Through The Old Dubai

Image source: girlgoneabroad

#7 This Starbucks In Dubai

Image source: nickastig

#8 I Went To The Wetlands Of Dubai And Waited For 8 Hours To Get A Shot. I Knew No One Else Would. Happy New Year

Image source: land_of_ice

#9 A Spice Market In Dubai

Image source: dayman3456

#10 This Sign In Dubai That Restores The Faith In Humanity

Image source: Stalins_Moustachio

#11 A Miracle Garden Just Wouldn’t Be Complete Without The Installation Of An Actual A380 Covered With 5m Flowers. Welcome To The World’s Largest Botanical Garden In Dubai

Image source: the_bossing_charlie

#12 Business In Dubai Giving Free Food For The Poor

Image source: soupdogg8

#13 This Road, After A Sandstorm

Image source: cee_explorer

#14 This Mall In Dubai Has A Room Specifically For Fathers To Change Their Baby’s Diapers

Image source: leaderxtreme

#15 An Amazing Umbrellas Reflection In Dubai. Miracle Garden

Image source: criss1016

#16 The Art Behind This Parking Machine

Image source: 20boiledcabbage

#17 In Dubai People Keep Bottles Of Water Outside For The Delivery Guys

Image source: Usef89

#18 This Little Guy Landed On My Bike At A Dubai Desert Safari

Image source: watermybrains

#19 Dawn Breaking. Seeing This From The Floor 121 Of The Burj Khalifa

Image source: RoseGoldRubberBand

#20 Behind The Skyscrapers In Dubai

Image source: sarahdeath

#21 South African Flag Displayed On The Burj Khalifa, For South African Freedom Day

Image source: DIRCO_ZA

#22 Trashcans In Dubai Are Like This To Avoid Incorrect Disposal

Image source: heard10cker

#23 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store

Image source: Bnmakr1

#24 Sunscreen Stations At Dubai Beaches

Image source: wait_ill_google_it

#25 The Gates Of Paradise In The Fog

Image source: cee_explorer

#26 A “Peacocks Crossing” Road Sign

Image source: aDp20

#27 Atlantis The Palm Dubai

Image source: nadeem_clicks1

#28 Friday Prayer In All Of Its Glory

Image source: Fillthegap2

#29 My Local Tim Hortons (Dubai, UAE) Having A Menu Showing You How To Use Sign Language For Hearing-Impaired Staff

Image source: pyh00ma

#30 A Friend Sent Me This Photo From His Trip To Dubai. An Uber McLaren Picking Up Someone From Hotel

Image source: reddit.com

#31 A Floating Grocery Store In Dubai For The Boats On New Year’s Eve

Image source: JamesETHD

#32 I Saw This Epic Starbucks In My Recent Trip To Dubai

Image source: usaf_jeff

#33 The Dubai Fountains

Image source: dubai.uae.dxb

#34 A Street Sign In The Desert, At An Intersection Of Two Sand Lanes

Image source: cheekypuns

#35 Some Public Bathrooms In Dubai Have A Place To Wash Your Feet Before Praying

Image source: Punkybrewster1

#36 Dubai Miracle Garden

Image source: NoCovido

#37 My Hotel Room In Dubai Lets You Know Which Direction Is Mecca

Image source: theod4re

#38 Jumeirah Islands, Inspiring Scenery With An Amazing Background Skyline

Image source: khaled_a_hassan_1

#39 This Free Sim Card I Got In Dubai Immigration

Image source: Jeroen207

#40 Green Planet In Dubai

Image source: ContributionSlight61

#41 There Are Random Freezers On Some Streets Of Dubai That Have Food And Drinks For Whoever Needs It

Image source: AliGhost47

#42 My 3rd Time Watching An Aqua-Aerial Acrobatic Show “La Perle”

Image source: iamdocgelo

#43 Avengers Endgame Advertisement On Burj Khalifa

Image source: Yatess19

#44 A Hotel Lobby In Dubai

Image source: Palana

#45 Abandoned Luxurious Car In Dubai

Image source: andeffect

#46 Residential District In Dubai

Image source: cee_explorer

#47 The World’s First Police Robot At Dubai Mall

Image source: dxbmediaoffice

#48 Gold ATM Machine

Image source: edward stojakovic

#49 These Garbage Cans In The City Are Decorated In Loui Vuitton

Image source: OrbisTertius3

#50 A Golden Car

Image source: AnasAbdin

