71 Comparisons Nobody Asked For But You Might Be Interested To See (New Pics)

We understand new things by putting them against what we already know—the differences and similarities that emerge help us grasp details in ways that abstract definitions often can’t.
So for this list, we’ve compiled a set of funny, bizarre, and even unsettling comparisons. From everyday objects to cool inventions and rare natural phenomena, each side-by-side photo offers a fresh way to look at the world around us.
There are so many curiosities out there, we just have to open our eyes!
#1 Before And After Playdate
#2 Before And After Taking My Golden Retriever To The Beach
#3 Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia
#4 A Soldier’s Face After 4 Years Of War, 1941- 1945
#5 Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs
#6 Pirates Of The Caribbean, Before And After Cgi
#7 The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes
#8 This Trail Before And After Logging
#9 The Before And After In La Palma, Spain Where The “Cumbre Vieja” Volcano Erupted For 80+ Days In 2021
#10 A Gorilla Skeleton Compared To A Humans
#11 The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest
#12 Before And After Floor Sanding
#13 Before And After Dog Park
#14 Smoker vs. Non Smoker
#15 Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam
#16 Writing With Non-Dominant Hand Over A Week
#17 The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 W/O Skates And He’s 6’7 W/O Skates
#18 The Blinds Show The Difference In Prescription Of My Eyes
#19 The Different Norwegian National Costumes At Different Ages
#20 Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging
#21 Before And After Some Creative Graffiti
#22 These Are X-Rays Taken Before And After The Surgery
It has been 4 years to the day since I had my scoliosis surgery. The surgery itself took 14 hours. Surgeons drilled metal straightening bars into my spine.
#23 My Dog Pees On This One Spot Everyday And Now The Grass Looks Different
#24 My Grandparents Had The Full Coke Bottle Collection From Different Years
#25 Hiroshima Before And After The A-Bomb. 78 Years Ago Today On August 6, 1945
#26 Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope
#27 This Company Sent Me A Sample Of Their Silk To Burn So I Can Test Authenticity
#28 The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height
#29 Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering
#30 My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One
#31 Ancient vs. Modern
#32 Before And After The Race
#33 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach
#34 Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery
#35 Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut
#36 Crew Dragon Capsule Before And After Flight To Space Station
#37 Pineapple Grown In My Balcony vs. Pineapple From The Supermarket
#38 LED Street Lamp vs. Traditional Street Lamp
#39 The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles’ Tendon Severed
#40 Before & After Cosplay Transformation
#41 Before And After: Graffiti Commissioned By Local Government In Pachuca, Mexico
#42 Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look
#43 My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall
#44 60 Year Old 2×4 vs. New
#45 Before And After Silver Dollar I Carved By Hand
#46 The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery
#47 My Skin Before, During, And After An Iron Infusion. (6 Hours Between The First And Last Photo)
#48 Ct Scan Of An Apple Airpod (Left) vs. Two Replicas
#49 2001 vs. 2020
#50 Michigan. The View At 9am vs. 11am
#51 Oregon – The Gorge Before And After A Teenager Lit Fireworks
#52 The Difference Between Ground Beef (On The Right) And The Liquid Attractant That Comes With The Hornet Trap (On The Left)
#53 The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses
#54 When I Asked For Salt For My Steak, The Server Brought Out Four Different Kinds For Me To Chose From
#55 Different Hives In The Roof Of This Gazebo
#56 I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream
#57 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day
#58 Grandma’s Backyard In Puerto Rico Before And After Hurricanes Harvey And Irma
#59 Before And After Hurricane Laura In Lake Charles, Louisiana
#60 Economy Meal Comparison Traveling From Japan (Ana vs. United)
#61 The Difference Between Someone 5’2 And 6’2 Taking Our Picture
#62 The Volume Difference Between 15lbs Shredded And Unshredded Cheese
#63 My Dad’s Sunset Photos Demonstrate The Difference That Posture, Outfit, & Basic Readiness Makes
#64 This Is How Jail Transforms People
#65 Socal Before And After A Wet Winter
#66 This Half Tore Down Apartment Building Exposed The Different Color Apartments
#67 The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood
#68 Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips
#69 The Graphics Of Gta 5 vs. Gta 6
#70 Before And After Visual Fx In Movies
#71 Spacex Raptor Engines Before And After
