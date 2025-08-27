71 Comparisons Nobody Asked For But You Might Be Interested To See (New Pics)

We understand new things by putting them against what we already know—the differences and similarities that emerge help us grasp details in ways that abstract definitions often can’t.

So for this list, we’ve compiled a set of funny, bizarre, and even unsettling comparisons. From everyday objects to cool inventions and rare natural phenomena, each side-by-side photo offers a fresh way to look at the world around us.

There are so many curiosities out there, we just have to open our eyes!

#1 Before And After Playdate

Image source: cyna_moon

#2 Before And After Taking My Golden Retriever To The Beach

Image source: Head_Cobbler767

#3 Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia

Image source: hossious

#4 A Soldier’s Face After 4 Years Of War, 1941- 1945

Image source: hermit__77

#5 Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs

Image source: braaaa1ns

#6 Pirates Of The Caribbean, Before And After Cgi

Image source: Mteushr

#7 The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes

Image source: DoYouDestinyBrah

#8 This Trail Before And After Logging

Image source: louiscyr

#9 The Before And After In La Palma, Spain Where The “Cumbre Vieja” Volcano Erupted For 80+ Days In 2021

Image source: caladze

#10 A Gorilla Skeleton Compared To A Humans

Image source: Palana

#11 The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest

Image source: gregornot

#12 Before And After Floor Sanding

Image source: junkybutt

#13 Before And After Dog Park

Image source: Rufusthemaltipoo

#14 Smoker vs. Non Smoker

Image source: svekt3

#15 Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam

Image source: Enzo_Gorlahh_mi

#16 Writing With Non-Dominant Hand Over A Week

Image source: JimmyCrampsey

#17 The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 W/O Skates And He’s 6’7 W/O Skates

Image source: bluesxorpion

#18 The Blinds Show The Difference In Prescription Of My Eyes

Image source: legodarthvader

#19 The Different Norwegian National Costumes At Different Ages

Image source: Finemor

#20 Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging

Image source: borninawigwam

#21 Before And After Some Creative Graffiti

Image source: odeith

#22 These Are X-Rays Taken Before And After The Surgery

It has been 4 years to the day since I had my scoliosis surgery. The surgery itself took 14 hours. Surgeons drilled metal straightening bars into my spine.

Image source: River_Atkinson

#23 My Dog Pees On This One Spot Everyday And Now The Grass Looks Different

Image source: Praximania

#24 My Grandparents Had The Full Coke Bottle Collection From Different Years

Image source: Tranracial

#25 Hiroshima Before And After The A-Bomb. 78 Years Ago Today On August 6, 1945

Image source: supersonicgreninja

#26 Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope

Image source: ilko_7

#27 This Company Sent Me A Sample Of Their Silk To Burn So I Can Test Authenticity

Image source: llamastronaut

#28 The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height

Image source: Glass-Fan111

#29 Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering

Image source: namedafternoone

#30 My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Ancient vs. Modern

Image source: Low-Woodpecker8642

#32 Before And After The Race

Image source: RespectMyAuthoriteh

#33 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

Image source: ythegoodhandlestaken

#34 Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery

Image source: cj411

#35 Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut

Image source: take_off_the_foo-foo

#36 Crew Dragon Capsule Before And After Flight To Space Station

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Pineapple Grown In My Balcony vs. Pineapple From The Supermarket

Image source: customsolitaires

#38 LED Street Lamp vs. Traditional Street Lamp

Image source: savemejebus0

#39 The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles’ Tendon Severed

Image source: Cosmiiiic

#40 Before & After Cosplay Transformation

Image source: alysontabbitha

#41 Before And After: Graffiti Commissioned By Local Government In Pachuca, Mexico

Image source: afterdroid

#42 Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look

Image source: Mesoposty

#43 My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall

Image source: reddit.com

#44 60 Year Old 2×4 vs. New

Image source: TreyB55

#45 Before And After Silver Dollar I Carved By Hand

Image source: building_a_wall

#46 The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery

Image source: emzieees

#47 My Skin Before, During, And After An Iron Infusion. (6 Hours Between The First And Last Photo)

Image source: mangobedient

#48 Ct Scan Of An Apple Airpod (Left) vs. Two Replicas

Image source: drewkep7

#49 2001 vs. 2020

Image source: FVZZBO

#50 Michigan. The View At 9am vs. 11am

Image source: BigBlackMan_

#51 Oregon – The Gorge Before And After A Teenager Lit Fireworks

Image source: wolfgeist

#52 The Difference Between Ground Beef (On The Right) And The Liquid Attractant That Comes With The Hornet Trap (On The Left)

Image source: lesnod

#53 The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses

Image source: BoldlyGettingThere

#54 When I Asked For Salt For My Steak, The Server Brought Out Four Different Kinds For Me To Chose From

Image source: hueytlatoani

#55 Different Hives In The Roof Of This Gazebo

Image source: timeforshade_ok

#56 I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream

Image source: smugmisswoodhouse

#57 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

Image source: Kikilicious-Kitty

#58 Grandma’s Backyard In Puerto Rico Before And After Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

Image source: viktoriaschultz

#59 Before And After Hurricane Laura In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Image source: reddit.com

#60 Economy Meal Comparison Traveling From Japan (Ana vs. United)

Image source: sudsomatic

#61 The Difference Between Someone 5’2 And 6’2 Taking Our Picture

Image source: megcooks

#62 The Volume Difference Between 15lbs Shredded And Unshredded Cheese

Image source: MaximumLongName

#63 My Dad’s Sunset Photos Demonstrate The Difference That Posture, Outfit, & Basic Readiness Makes

Image source: MissJinxed

#64 This Is How Jail Transforms People

Image source: imgur.com

#65 Socal Before And After A Wet Winter

Image source: Remnarc

#66 This Half Tore Down Apartment Building Exposed The Different Color Apartments

Image source: 2-cents

#67 The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood

Image source: Odd_Age1378

#68 Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips

Image source: Ghostspider1989

#69 The Graphics Of Gta 5 vs. Gta 6

Image source: gyrolad

#70 Before And After Visual Fx In Movies

Image source: MoniqueWilson326

#71 Spacex Raptor Engines Before And After

Image source: Tecr

