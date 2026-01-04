“Interesting But Creepy”: 30 Photos That Might Fascinate And Disturb You (New Pics)

Do you enjoy being disturbed? Most of us would immediately respond with, “Of course not!” But if you love watching true crime documentaries, listening to podcasts about heinous acts that were committed decades ago, or watching horror movies in your free time, you probably don’t mind.
And if you’re interested in seeing some photos that might pique your morbid curiosity, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Interesting but Creepy community on Reddit and gathered a list of their most fascinating posts. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the images that make you feel simultaneously intrigued and disturbed!
#1 This Is What All The Nerves Related To Your Teeth Look Like
Image source: MicroSofty88
#2 An X-Ray Of A Patient With Hyperdontia (The Condition Of Having More Teeth Than Average). Usually Adults Have 32 Teeth. This Person Had 81
Image source: Adamrplouis
#3 This Guy Randomly Dropped Off An Opened And Re-Taped Box At Our Apartment And It’s Just Guitar Pedals?
Image source: reddit.com
The Interesting but Creepy subreddit has been around since 2019, but it’s still a very popular community, as it boasts 1,500 weekly visitors today. The group has a simple goal, as its about section states, “this subreddit is for all things you find interesting but creepy.” But that doesn’t mean that it’s boring by any means.
Community members are still sharing a wide variety of photos, screenshots, videos, and more that will disturb viewers. Almost nothing is off limits in this community, meaning that you might come across something that will give you nightmares after scrolling through. We hope that you won’t be traumatized by this list, though, just mildly disturbed and, above all, fascinated.
#4 Hearts Can Be Unfolded
Image source: PublicAardvark3317
#5 When A Baby Dies Before Teething, The People Of The Toraja Tribe Cuts Out A Small Chamber In A Tree, Wraps The Infant In Cloth And Places It In The Tree. The Opening Is Then Sealed With Bamboo Sticks And The Tree Slowly Closes Over The Grave, Encasing The Tiny Corpse In Living Wood
Image source: Alkanen
#6 Self-Defence Gloves For Ladies In 1850, London
Image source: korabdrg
So why exactly are people so captivated by disturbing content in the first place? Well, according to Haiyang Yang and Kuangjie Zhang at Harvard Business Review, one of the main reasons people consume horror content is to experience stimulation.
“Watching a horror video simultaneously activates both types of stimulation, with the most pleasure experienced at the most fearful moment,” they explain. “The biochemical inside our bodies also changes when we consume horror. Fright can trigger the release of adrenaline, resulting in heightened sensations and surging energy.”
#7 A Vietnamese Man Who Had Endured Severe Headaches For Five Months Was Shocked To Find Out That His Pain Was Caused By A Pair Of Chopsticks Lodged In His Skull, Likely Having Entered Through His Nose And Penetrated His Brain
Image source: malihafolter
#8 Oh Hell No
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Italian Funeral Home (Onoranze Funebri) With Coffin-Shaped Balconies On The Floors Above
Image source: MemorableKidsMoments
Another reason why people tend to love horror is that it allows us to gain novel experiences. Hopefully, we won’t ever know what it feels like to live through the apocalypse or be hunted by zombies. But we can live vicariously through people fighting for their lives in a film or television show, opening us up to new experiences and emotions. Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean the emotions that we feel while watching it aren’t real.
#10 Watching You
Image source: Roadking652
#11 Mirror Mirror On The Wall…
Image source: SurfingSunnyside
#12 Woman Willingly Drinks Lysergic Acid To Test Visuals And Feelings
Image source: Gollums_testie
Creepy content also allows us to satisfy our morbid curiosity. If you’re a stable human being who’s mentally well, you probably wouldn’t ever consider harming another person or committing a violent act. But you might be curious about what drives other people to do these things. It can be hard to understand where these atrocities come from without doing some research or trying to get inside the minds of the perpetrators.
#13 My Friend’s Dad Went To School With Ted Bundy (Image From Yearbook)
Image source: tarplantula431
#14 Unfortunate Life
Image source: mattycoyle78
#15 Sounds Painful
Image source: reddit.com
You might even derive pleasure from viewing disturbing content. But the circumstances have to be just right to do so. For example, you need to know that you’re physically safe while consuming this content to be able to enjoy it. If you’re actually scared for your life, a terrifying movie might feel a little too real. You also have to be detached from the content itself. If you’ve recently been in a horrific car accident and you see one portrayed in a movie, you might feel triggered and unable to immerse yourself in the story.
#16 Drawings Or A Schizophrenic Inmate
Image source: BreezyGirl29
#17 Random Droplet Face I Have Found At Workplace
Image source: TheMurtix
#18 I Found An Overturned Car In A Ditch, With Some Parts Scattered
Image source: DoctorCumfart
To enjoy horror content, you also have to feel confident that you are in control. For example, you can turn off the movie. You can exit the haunted house. You can tell your partner to stop sharing their spooky story if it becomes overwhelming. If you have no control over the situation, you might actually end up terrified or believing that you’re in danger.
#19 Morgue Chocolates: Crafted From Wound Molds Taken In A New York Morgue
Image source: 4reddityo
#20 The “Oxford Dodo” Is The Only Dodo Specimen With Surviving Soft Tissue. It Was Cataloged In 1656 As “Dodar, From The Island Mauritius.”
Image source: ColossalBiosciences
#21 Family Couldn’t Find A Funeral Car, So They Took The Coffin On A Public Bus Instead. A Truly Unique Final Ride. Cuba 2025
Image source: alely92
Are you enjoying these creepy yet fascinating images, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly disturbing, and let us know in the comments below what kind of unsettling content you enjoy consuming. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring the same community, look no further than right here!
#22 The Astor Family’s Secret
Image source: Strict-Sink5347
#23 My Old Slappy
So, creepy kinda funny story.
Got this guy for Christmas 2016, I was 7. He was probably my favorite thing ever. He is a standard upgrade Throwthings one, I remember obsessing over it and checking the site constantly. I used to put him on a bench in the corner of my room next to a green monster puppet and a full sized Poltergeist clown I made (poorly).
In December of 2019, my house caught on fire, and the corner of my room that he was in had practically melted into a giant mass. On the bench, the monster and clown had fused to each other and the bench. They had melted onto Slappy too. He is probably the only thing to survive from my room that wasn’t in my closet. I remember before my family realized he was salvageable, I went into my room to see (my parents told me not to, I pushed very hard and I still regret it), and I thought he was done for. He was pitch black covered in soot. It looked like it had just stained him.
So, soon after, my parents would check on the house often. We lived with some family that lived nearby for a while, and there was a cleanup crew working on getting all the ruined junk out. My parents very soon discovered that they were also making a pile of stuff they were going to take for themselves. That’s where most of the stuff that I still have was, along with jewelry, electronics, etc. I remember one day I got home from school, and Slappy was in the garage, covered in black, but clearly fine.
He works perfectly, cleaned up nicely, all the soot was easy to just wipe off. Only permanent damage done was on his clothes, there are some weird pink stains from the soot or something. These are recent photos. He is the sole survivor of a house fire that destroyed almost all of my belongings (all that’s left other than Slappy are some plushies and baby toys that were in my closet).
Idk, I always thought that was interesting. When I told my friends they said to burn the dummy, it freaks them out a little.
Image source: -The-Fairy-Feller-
#24 Ok, So My Family Has This Weird Wooden Mask
Soo, my family has this strange artifact and nobody knows what it is. My grandma said some of her relative was travelling a lot and got this thing from somewhere, but couldn’t remember where is it from. She said “Somewhere from Africa, I guess”, but the words look Korean. Can anybody tell me what this mask is, and what does the words mean? You’ll solve a mystery for my family
Image source: EntiEnti19
#25 Male Blue-Lined Octopuses Inject Venom Into Females Before Mating To Keep Them Paralyzed During The Mating Activities, So They Don’t Get Eaten Afterwards
Image source: MitLivMineRegler
#26 Took Picture Of This Artwork In Italy
Image source: Dimitrido
#27 Chatgpt’s Confession
Image source: philosohistomystry04
#28 Italian Vintage Hancuffs
Image source: bookkinkster
#29 High Contrast Negative Of The Shroud Of Turin
Image source: FluidDream3944
#30 I Collect My Stray Eyebrow Hairs And Eyelashes
Image source: w0ck_
Follow Us