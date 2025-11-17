50 Times People And Archaeologists Stumbled Upon Interesting Finds From The Past And Had To Share

The idea that human civilization has been around for thousands of years can seem pretty abstract until you come face to face with material evidence of something made a millennium before you were born.
So to help give you a little perspective, we have gathered a collection of interesting, fascinating, and downright cool archeological discoveries from around the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through this list of museum-worthy discoveries, be sure to upvote your favorite posts and share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below. We also got in touch with archeologist Arie Amaya-Akkermans to learn more.
#1 Letter By A Woman To Her Deceased Husband, Discovered In The Man’s Grave Along With A Lock Of Her Hair. Korea, 1586
The letter says: “You used to always say to me, ‘Let’s live together until our hair turns white and die on the same day.’ So how could you go ahead and leave me behind?”
Image source: Andong National Univerisity Museum
#2 A Mammoth Tusk Just Found In The Arctic
Image source: taykaybo
#3 A 2000-Year-Old Glass Mosaic, Founded In The City Of Zeugma, Turkey
Image source: zeugma.packhum.org
#4 Archaeologists In Northern Spain Accidentally Uncovered A 2,000-Year-Old Roman City That Had Been Completely Lost To History
The researchers were shocked by their discovery of this “monumental” city with no known name and no mention in any historical record.
Image source: Gobierno de Aragón
#5 This Silver Pendant I Found While Metal Detecting Is Dated 227 Years Ago Today
Image source: Silver_Winged
#6 Amid A Drought, The Dinosaur Valley State Park Has Discovered Dinosaur Footprints That Have Historically Been Covered By Water And Sediment. They Date Back More Than 113 Million Years
Image source: Dinosaur Valley State Park – Friends
#7 A Roman Bead That Was Recently Found By The Vindolanda Trust At The Ruins Of Vindolanda Fort In Northern England
Image source: VindolandaTrust
#8 A 1,700-Year-Old Roman-Era “Good Shepard” Gold Ring Bearing An Engraving Of A Boy Holding A Sheep On His Shoulders, An Image Used By Early Christians To Symbolise Jesus
Image source: Israel Antiquities Authority
#9 Archaeologists Have Made A Rare Find In Nördlingen, Bavaria: During Excavations, Experts Discovered A Bronze Sword More Than 3,000 Years Old
This is so well preserved “that it almost still shines”.
It is estimated to belong to the late 14th century BC and thus to the Middle Bronze Age.
The sword now discovered came from a grave provided with rich bronze objects. A man, a woman, and a youth were buried in it. It is still unclear what relationship the people may have had with one another.
Image source: arkeofili, Dr. Woidich / Sergiu Tifui
#10 This Is A 3200-Year-Old Attendance Sheet Found In Deir El-Medina, Egypt. Reasons For Worker Absence Include “Embalming Brother”, “Brewing Beer” And “Bitten By Scorpion”
Image source: Alison Fisk
#11 2000-Year-Old Green Serpentine Stone Mask Found At The Base Of Pyramid Of The Sun, Teotihuacán, Mexico
Image source: Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia
#12 My Friend Just Found This Little Statue While Digging In His Own Garden
The archeologists from the museum told him that it is probably from a grave dating back to 3-4000 years ago. It has been found in Castell’ Arquato, PC, Italy. He proceeded to give it to the Museum Of Parma.
Image source: lodeluxMeaLux
#13 In 2000, Archaeologists Discovered A Long Lost Egyptian City Heracleion That Was Abandoned And Sunk Into The Sea For More Than 1200 Years
Among the underwater ruins were 64 ships, 700 anchors, a treasure trove of gold coins, statues standing at 16 feet, and most notably the remains of a massive temple to the god Amun-Gereb, and a tiny sarcophagus for an animal.
These magnificent statues were recovered from the depths of Aboukir Bay by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology, under the direction of Franck Goddio. With the support of the Hilti Foundation, these statues have found their rightful place.
Image source: Christoph Gerigk
#14 My Buddy Threw His Detector Down And Started This Wild And Crazy Dance. I Asked Him What He Found, But He Couldn’t Speak. He Had To Point To It
Image source: Buck_Thorn
#15 A Ceramic Jar Filled With Thousands Of Bronze Coins Was Unearthed At The Site Of A 15th-Century Samurai’s Residence Just North Of Tokyo, Japan
Image source: Saitama Cultural Deposits Research Corporation
#16 This Is A 2000-Year-Old Dog Paw Print
This is an approximately 2000-year-old Roman roof tile with a dog paw print on it. After being formed it was left to dry on the ground and a dog stepped on it while the material was still wet.
Found this in the Roman bathhouse museum in Heerlen, The Netherlands, while on holiday.
It’s a museum built around the excavation site of the oldest building on Dutch soil. A bathhouse was used by the wealthy to enjoy hot and cold baths, pools, saunas, steam rooms, and massages. This particular one was discovered about 150 years ago in the Southern part of The Netherlands. The south part (up until the river the Rhine) was occupied by the Romans during the time of the Roman Empire.
Image source: tthirzaa
#17 Some Of The Numerous Handprints That Were Carved Into The Soft Sandstone Surface Of The White Mountain, In Wyoming, By The Ancestral Eastern Shoshone, 1000-1800 CE
#18 17th Century Boots, Certamen Equestre
Image source: Göran Schmidt
#19 We Found A Sword While Making A Road Next To Our Property
It was found in Slovenia where used to be the Habsburg monarchy / Illyrian provinces people have been saying there were stables on the place where the sword was found.
Image source: KizziQ
#20 Viking Ice Skates, Made From Leather And Horse-Bone, Found In York
We discovered 42 pairs of Viking-age ice skates in York – the majority were made from horse leg bones although cattle leg bones were also used.
Image source: JORVIK Viking Centre
#21 This Is Why We Love Glacial Archaeology! See How Happy We Are When We Get To Hold An Arrow, Which Has Been Lost In The Ice For 1500 Years
The arrow was discovered between the stones in the scree. It was found near the lower edge of the ice, but was probably lost in the snow further up the slope. When it later melted out, it was transported downslope by meltwater and ended up on the ground where we found it.
The arrow has probably been exposed a few times after it was lost in the snow, as the fletching is gone and the sinew and tar are not perfectly preserved. Still, the preservation is pretty awesome.
Image source: secretsoftheice
#22 Executioner’s Sword With An Inscription That Reads “When I Raise This Sword, So I Wish That This Poor Sinner Will Receive Eternal Life”. Germany, Late 17th Century
Image source: Gift of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Severance
#23 First-Time Metal Detecting. Found An Over 100-Year-Old Time Capsule
Image source: Gtclem0
#24 Found This Fossil Today
Image source: Im-A-Scared-Child
#25 Mosaics Of A Roman Villa Were Found Under A Vineyard In Negrar, Italy
Image source: Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella
#26 I Actually Found A Medieval Silver Treasure Yesterday. 1 Penning From About 1165. It’s A Lifetime Find. I Contacted My Archaeologist About It
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Incredible Rare Roman Statues Found In HS2 Rail Construction Dig
Image source: High Speed Two Limited, High Speed Two Limited
#28 Medieval Gold Ring I Just Found
I am not 100% sure of the age but believe it to be the 15th century, although it could be a lot later.
Image source: tombalol
#29 This Archaeological Wall Of Engravings I Found While Hiking
Image source: MohammadJacob
#30 Back In 2014, The Secrets Of The Ice Program Found An Exceptional Pre-Viking Ski, 1300 Years Old, At The Digervarden Ice Patch In Norway
The ski was complete, including the binding – one of only two skis from prehistory in this condition. Ever since, we have monitored the ice patch, hoping and praying for the second ski of the pair to melt out. Now it has happened! The new ski is even better preserved than the first one! It is an unbelievable find.
Image source: secretsoftheice, secretsoftheice.com
#31 I Found This Elizabeth I Penny While Metal Detecting Yesterday. It’s Only 14 Mm In Diameter
Image source: poshjosh1999
#32 A Gallic Bronze Helmet In The Shape Of A Swan, Found By Archeologists In Tintignac, France, In 2004 (4th-2nd Century BCE)
Image source: reddit.com
#33 I Found This Arrowhead While Digging A Hole In My Backyard
Image source: Jonahw8
#34 An Ancient Clay Tablet Found In Uruk (Warka), Southern Iraq
Inscribed with a Cuneiform script and 3 geometric circles containing astronomical calculations, dated to the ancient Babylonian period (2004-1595 BC). Iraqi Museum, Babylonian Gallery.
Image source: The-Arabian-Guy
#35 A Centuries-Old Wooden Statue Was Recently Discovered By A Group Of Dutch Shrimp Fishermen Off The Coast Of Texel
A municipal archaeologist for that region believes that the statue came from a warship, possibly during the 80 Years’ War, which stretched from the mid-1500s to mid-1600s.
Image source: VictorAyal82
#36 The Capstone Of The Pyramid Of Amenemhat III, 1860 BC – 1814 BC
Image source: Chirphy
#37 Ukrainian Soldiers Dug Trenches And Discovered Ancient Amphoras Dated To Around 4-5 Centuries BC. Artifacts Were Transferred To The Odessa Archaeological Museum
Image source: 126brigadatro
#38 A Gold Bar With Mint Marks, Recovered From The Spanish Treasure Ship “Atocha” Which Sank In 1622
Image source: itsbissell
#39 Found An Arrowhead In A Dried-Up Stream
Many people recommended that I contact an archeologist, so I did! Here’s what he had to say about my find. The point is a variant of a Waubesa Contracting Stem. The point type was typically made during the Woodland time period (500 BC – 1700 AD).
Image source: awkwardlytallguy
#40 I Found This American Coin Far Away From Its Country, In A Quiet Field While Metal Detecting In Scotland
Image source: randomWIGHT9000
#41 Today, I Found A 1893 Wedding Ring In Virginia
Image source: dcraun
#42 A Viking Sword Found At A High Altitude
Image source: Secrets Of The Ice
#43 This German-Made 12th Century Blade, Adorned In Sweden, Was Discovered In 1975 Buried Under A Tree In Siberia, Russia
It’s theorized that it could have belonged to Ivan the Terrible, and came from the royal armory as a gift at the time of the conquest of Siberia.
Image source: TSiberian Times
#44 Some Things I Found While Metal Detecting The Mountains Of Vermont
Highlights include a musket part, a pair of 1700’s shoe buckle frames, and a 1806 Spanish silver half-reales!
Image source: Silver_Winged
#45 Archaeologists In Alexandria, Egypt Discovered A Tunnel That May Lead To The Long-Lost Tomb Of Cleopatra
Image source: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
#46 At The Penn Museum Excavations At Nimrud, Iraq, Archaeologists Uncovered A Door Threshold Of The Assyrian King Adad-Nerari III (811-783 BCE) With A Well-Preserved Cuneiform Inscription
Image source: Michael Danti
#47 The Earliest Swords So Far Known In The World, Found At Arslantepe Mound In Turkey
The swords, which are dated back to between 3300 and 3000 BCE, are composed of arsenic-copper alloy and among them, three swords were beautifully inlaid with silver.
Image source: Klaus-Peter Simon
#48 The Mask Of Agamemnon Found In Tomb V In Mycenae By Heinrich Schliemann In 1876
Gold mask known as the “Mask of Agamemnon”. This mask depicts the imposing face of a bearded nobleman. It is made of a gold sheet with repoussé details. Two holes near the ears indicate that the mask was held in place of the deceased’s face with twine. The authenticity of the mask has been formally questioned due to the high level of detail, such as the beard and ears. No other mask of its type has a similar amount of detail.
Image source: Xuan Che, Xuan Che
#49 British Archaeologist Leonard Woolley And His Wife Catherine At The Moment Of The Discovery Of Pottery Pipes
The pottery pipes were used as a sewage and rainwater network in what is considered the first water drainage system in history before about 4000 BC.
Within the archaeological excavations of the ancient city of Ur (Mesopotamia) in 1930.
Image source: Take The History Pill
#50 The Horned Helm Of Henry VIII. Commissioned In 1511 As Part Of A Suit Of Armor That Was Gifted To King Henry VIII By The Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I
Image source: Geni
