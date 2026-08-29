94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven’t Seen Before

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Many of us tend to think of history as a collection of dates to memorize in chronological order, written accounts to pore over, and legislation to learn word for word. But the past survives in more than textbooks and official records. It also lives on in photographs, objects, ephemera, and other material traces of the people, places, and moments that can be difficult to picture through words alone.

This list brings together some of those surviving traces. From major events to quieter moments of everyday life, the collection spans the iconic, the unexpected, and even the seemingly ordinary, offering glimpses into American history and life across different times and places. Let us know which ones you found most intriguing.

#1 Huntington Beach In California Used To Have A Bunch Of Oil Derricks On Top Of It

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Orange County Archives

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven’t Seen Before

#2 Actual Pictures Of Native Americans, 1800s, Various Tribes

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: ctavrosa

#3 Nypd Policewoman Playing Duck, Duck, Goose, 1970s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Wolfdk7

These days, it can be easy to think of photographs simply as images. Because for the vast majority of us, that’s how we encounter them. Made up of a bunch of pixels, we mostly see them on screens, as digital files that can be copied, shared, and scrolled past in less than a second. And we take them—plenty of them—just as quickly, often forgetting about them soon after, and very rarely ever actually printing them.

#4 Child Poses In Front Of The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge During Its Construction, Cir. 1963

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: statenislandadvance

#5 Thanksgiving Menu At Plaza Hotel NYC, 1899

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Surtock

#6 Psa 10 Graded Woodstock Ticket

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: masterbuck10

But there was once a time—in fact, it was this way for much of photography’s history—when a photograph was understood to be a physical thing: something that could be held, displayed, put in an album, sent through the post, or tucked away someplace private. Sure, they captured a fleeting moment in time, but they became concrete, tangible things.

#7 Travel Time From New York, 1800-1930

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: [deleted]

#8 Thomas Edison’s Last Breath, Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn Mich

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: [deleted]

#9 Us Army Soldier With Crown Of Holy Roman Empire, 1945

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: FallOutShelterBoy

What’s particularly interesting about this is that it reminds us that historical photos are not simply images of the past but also objects from the past. They’re records or evidence of people, places, and events, but they’re also artifacts—things people made, owned, used, and passed on. And that means they can tell us something not only about what was captured in the frame, but about the people and world around it.

#10 A Small Picture Gallery Of Americans Taken From The Late 1800s Onward

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Consistent_Zucchini2

#11 Times Square (1978)

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

#12 A 23 Year Old Orson Welles In A Color Cbs Publicity Photo In New York, 1938

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: TheWallBreakers2017

Writing for the Smithsonian, Steven Lubar and Kathleen Kendrick define artifacts as “the objects we make and use,” arguing that they can offer “another way of approaching the past.” Unlike textbooks, which tend to focus on major documents and events, artifacts can reveal another kind of history, helping us understand the people who made and used them, as well as the values, knowledge, and tastes of the societies around them. “Artifacts,” they say, “are the touchstones that bring memories and meanings to life. They make history real.”

#13 Decay In NYC, 1970s-1980s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: IllustriousCress9774

#14 Aerial View Of The Nearly Completed Verrazano Bridge 1964

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#15 1969. Mom Contains Her Baby In A Central Park’s Trash Bin While She Catches Up On Her Crocheting

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219

Part of what makes them such touchstones is that they can open up the world beyond themselves. Lubar and Kendrick explain that when we take the object as a point of departure, we open up the world “beyond the artifact” and “learn a different kind of history.” When artifacts are imagined in context—not in isolation but against a backdrop of people, places, and events—they “become passageways into history,” they write. Through them, “we can connect to a moment in time, a person’s life, a set of values and beliefs.”

#16 1956

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

#17 Radio Row On The Lower West Side Of Manhattan, As Shot By Berenice Abbott In May Of 1936. This Entire Block Was Later Cleared For The Construction Of The World Trade Center

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: TheWallBreakers2017

#18 New York City Subway, 1970s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Tigrannes

It’s an idea that extends naturally to both the photographs and the other material traces in this collection. A photograph might show us a person, building, or event, but the details surrounding the main subject can tell another story. Clothing, cars, shop signs, furniture, and architecture can reveal something about everyday life, technology, commerce, and changing tastes.

A menu, ticket stub, route map showing travel times, or old grammar test can likewise offer unexpected glimpses into everyday life—what people ate, how they traveled, what they learned, and how they spent their time.

#19 Gimbel’s Sky Bridge • Built 1925

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: artskooldamage

#20 Artist Keith Haring Attending An Act Up Protest At City Hall In March 1989. He Would Die The Following February From Aids-Related Complications

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: licecrispies

#21 The Fold-Out Bed That George Washington Used In The Field During The Revolutionary War

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: DonRadebaugh

Of course, none of these traces necessarily tells one complete story. A photograph might capture a brief moment in its subject’s life. But it also forms part of the photographer’s story, the story of someone only incidentally captured in the frame, and our collective story, too. Then there are all the stories that explain how and why the photograph still exists in the present—kept, stored, passed on, digitized, archived. The same can be said of objects like Abraham Lincoln’s hat featured on this list. It can simultaneously act as an eerie trace of his last night, show us something about the fashion of the time, and speak to the craft of the person who designed and made it.

#22 Abe Lincoln’s Hat He Wore The Night He Was Assassinated

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: OlBennyofBolton

#23 Dig On His Wicker Chair Too! Can You Imagine Flying Alone For 33.5 Hours Sitting On That!?

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: BS2KZ

#24 This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: TheLoraxOfLouisiana

In other words, as Lubar and Kendrick argue, artifacts can “lead to many stories,” and their meanings can change depending on the context in which they are viewed and interpreted. This means that they can be “interpreted and reinterpreted, viewed and reviewed,” they explain.

And perhaps that’s part of this list’s appeal. These are objects that were made, kept, preserved, maybe passed down, and ultimately reproduced as images on our screens. And while they might be old, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done telling us things.

#25 This Is What New York City Looked Like From Space On 9/11/2001

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: nasa

#26 Test From American 8th Grade In 1912

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Flares117

#27 Zoot Suit Riots

Servicemen and white civilians rioted in Los Angeles, violently targeting Mexican American youths wearing distinctive zoot suits while local police largely watched or arrested the victims in 1943.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: John T. Burns

#28 The Lattimer Massacre

In 1892, Pennsylvania sheriff’s deputies fired indiscriminately into a peaceful crowd of striking immigrant coal miners, who were mostly Slavic, Polish, and Lithuanian. They killed 19 workers.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: The Philadelphia Inquirer

#29 Operación Espalda Mojada

In 1954, the US government mass-deported over a million people of Mexican descent, sometimes abandoning them in the Mexican desert with no food or water.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Oakland Museum of California

#30 Greensboro Massacre

In 1979, members of the K*K and the American N*zi Party opened fire on a Communist Workers’ Party anti-Klan protest in North Carolina, k**ling five people while local police noticeably delayed their response.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: The Romero Institute

#31 Anti-Drug Abuse Act

In 1986, Congress passed the Anti-Drug Ab*se Act, establishing a harsh 100-to-1 sentencing disparity between cr*ck c*caine (predominantly used by Black Americans) and powder c*caine (predominantly used by white Americans), fueling mass incarcerations.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source:  National Archives and Records Administration

#32 Tulsa Race Massacre

In 1921, a white mob destroyed the affluent Greenwood District, using private planes to drop incendiary devices on businesses and homes. And everything was left out of history lessons until fairly recently, for some reason.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: United States Library of Congress

#33 Various Photos Of NYC From 1800’s-1900’s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#34 A Very Small Picture Gallery Of Americans, From The Mid 1800s To Mid 1900s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Consistent_Zucchini2

#35 Women Vote For The First Time In The USA, New York City (1920)

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Visible-Safety2400

#36 Times Square 1898-1900

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Ancient-Coffee3983

#37 1931

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: eldersveld

#38 Staten Island Chef Puffs A Cigar While Holding A Beer In March 2003, A Night Before The NYC Smoking Ban Went Into Effect

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: statenislandadvance

#39 Manhattan (1918)

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

#40 Photos Of A Bowery Bar, 1974

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Gallery98

#41 Does Anyone Know The Exact Location? Lower East Side In The Early 70s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: realInjusticeadct

#42 Then And Now West 207th Street

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#43 This Is Believed To Be The Oldest Photograph Taken Of NYC. It Was Taken At Broadway Between Franklin And Leonard Streets, May 1850

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#44 Dumbo (1974 )

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

#45 Manhattan In The 70’s & 80’s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#46 Passed This Excavation Activity At Wall Street And Water This Afternoon. This Would Have Been Some Of New York’s Earliest Landfill. 400 Years Old?

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: [deleted]

#47 The Times Bulding Under Construction 1903

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Ancient-Coffee3983

#48 Blizzard In NYC 1888. Madison Ave And 40th Street

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#49 An Empty NYC During The Pandemic 2020

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: tascena

#50 First Aerial Photo Of Manhatten 1906

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Ancient-Coffee3983

#51 My Grandfather Arrived On May 17, 1923 From Germany And Took This Photo

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: BoomOp

#52 Rip To Sonny Rollins, The Last Surviving Musician From Art Kane’s Legendary 1958 Photograph “A Great Day In Harlem.”

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: chacabuo74

#53 The New York – Chicago Mercury Train In 1936

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Wild-Dig-8003

#54 1956. Hell’s Kitchen. A Little NYC Boy Named Willie Makes His Way In The Street

He Visits A Woman In Her Apartment Window And Stops Outside A Butcher Shop Playing/Swinging From Its Awning Bar And Lastly Willie Walking Over 12 Stacked Garbage Cans As His Friend Watches. Ken Heyman, Photog.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#55 December 5, 1933. Rockefeller Center And Rca Building From 515 Madison Avenue

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: eldersveld

#56 44th & Broadway 1982 Times Square

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#57 1926. A Tough Route To Traverse Along Orchard Street, Lower East Side Manhattan

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219

#58 NYC Then And Now

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#59 Broadway & W204th St C.1900

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#60 Manhattan NYC 1994. Can Anybody Identify The Location?

I Was Going Through Some Old Photos Of My First Trip To New York City And Came Across This One. I Always Loved The Image And Now It Seems Very Of It’s Time. I’d Love To Hear If Anyone Recognizes The Place And Can Tell Me The Location. Thanks!

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: CarolKirkwoodforPM

#61 January 8 1996 Great Snowfall Event. NYC Hit With A Blizzard Dumping 30 Inches In Some Areas

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219

#62 Canal Street, 1981, Punk Rock And Pearl Paint

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: archives100

#63 Washington Square Park In 1958 Had Cars Running Through It

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Sort_of_Frightening

#64 A Member Of The Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment) Poses For The Camera While Holding A Puppy He Saved During WWI, 1918

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lotusflower64

#65 3/6/1970…i Was Home From College, When We Heard A Sonic Boom

An Hour Later, I Went Out For Some Groceries. When I Crossed 11th Street At 5th Ave, I Saw A Huge Crowd Gathered Behind A Barricade. I Asked Some Short Guy What Happened. His Reply “They Blew Up My House!”.` It Was Dustin Hoffman

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: oldnyker

#66 Park Avenue In 1920s New York

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: discovering_NYC

#67 Drug Store In Penn Station 1910

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#68 Demolition Of Hudson Terminal/Construction Of The Original World Trade Center

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: felixrex3

#69 59 1/2 Mulberry Street In Manhattan’s Lower East Side 1888

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#70 NYC 1940’s-1960’s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#71 Men Eating Fresh Clams From A Pushcart Peddler In The Italian Neighborhood Of Mulberry Bend In New York City. C.1900. Loc

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#72 Park Ave. (August, 1962)

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

#73 Prince At Sam Goody In NYC 1988

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#74 Selling ‘The Black Panther’ On Times Square, 1973

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Sort_of_Frightening

#75 Times Square 1976

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#76 Some Beautiful Cities Of The Americas

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: NuevoPeru

#77 Statue Representing The Americas In The Country Of Malta

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: [deleted]

#78 A Very Small Gallery Of Shots Taken By Photographer Max T. Vargas In Bolivia And Peru, Taken Early To Mid 1900s

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Consistent_Zucchini2

#79 Saw This Pan-American Ww2 Poster For The United Mexican States And USA. Is It Legit?

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Mac-Tyson

#80 Apocalyptic Bronx, 1978

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Sort_of_Frightening

#81 Nassau Street On The Corner Of John Street (August, 1946)

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

#82 Ursuline Convent Riots

A violent anti-Catholic mob burned down a Catholic convent and school in Charlestown, Massachusetts, driven by conspiracy theories and religious bigotry in 1834.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Boston.com

#83 NYC Draft Riots

During the Civil War, white mobs burned the Colored Orphan Asylum in Manhattan to the ground while children were still inside.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: British Library

#84 Mountain Meadows Massacre

In 1857, Mormon militiamen, along with allied Native American auxiliaries, massacred approximately 120 civilian emigrants traveling through Utah on their way to California.

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: worldhistory

#85 Anybody Remember Cbgb?

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Prudent_Researcher70

#86 On The Long Island Highway New York 1974

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: snocodilesfrurtai

#87 Bronx River 1902

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#88 Natural Wonders Of The Americas!

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: NuevoPeru

#89 River Basins Of The Americas

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Logicist

#90 Cartagena – One Of The Beautiful Cities Of The Americas

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: Logicist

#91 The Pan-American Union Building In Washington D.c. Serves As The Headquarters Of The Organization Of American States

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: NuevoPeru

#92 Twa Terminal At Idlewild Airport Before The Name Was Changed To John F. Kennedy Airport C.1962

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#93 Old Photos Of Snowstorms In NYC

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: lilac2481

#94 New York City, 1912

94 Rare And Fascinating Photos From American History You Probably Haven&#8217;t Seen Before

Image source: HWKD65

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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