89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

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When 3D printing became a thing, it seemed cool to see people printing figurines, pet bowls, and other small knick-knacks. Then things like the 3D-printed stainless steel bridge in Amsterdam came along, and we realized that 3D printing may have endless potential.

Not all 3D prints have to be life-changing urban engineering feats, and Bored Panda is here to prove that regular people can create some cool projects, too. We found the most interesting and cool 3D-printed things that people have shared online and are showing them to you here. Some of them are incredibly cool-looking; others are also highly functional, but all are worth celebrating the insane levels of human creativity!

#1 I Create And Print Pictures

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: spolovinko

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

#2 Dachshunds That Hold Our Paper

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: palka.in.ua

#3 I’ve Had The Printer For A Month, I’m Still Figuring Out What’s What

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: svetbitko

#4 I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: bencbartlett

#5 Printed Some “AC” For My Girlfriends Cat

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Inline_6ix

#6 A Lightbulb

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Mas0n8or

#7 We’re Trying To Print Everything Little By Little ✨ From The Last One – Lamps

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: cozy_print_3d

#8

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: p.moriarti

#9

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: bogdan.tomen

#10 Figurines For Coffee Shop Cups

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: ellli_n_

#11

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: good_luck_sandra

#12 I Mostly Print Toys For Kids, Sometimes Something For Home. Today I Went Completely Crazy And Printed A Light Switch For The Older Child

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: sensitoy3d

#13 My Boyfriend Printed This For Me

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: lera.dero

#14 Vases

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: dykyy_horoshok

#15 Brother Prints Such Beauty

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: yulika.design

#16

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: maksym_buravlov

#17 My Son Models And Prints Toys

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: play_again.toys

#18 Props For Animators

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: paniharchenko

#19 A Shelf For Mini Figures

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: this.is.andrii

#20

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: andrijmelnyk_

#21

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: melnik_darinaa

#22

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: pashkoslavik

#23 We Create Custom Bag Designs

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: fdm_aesthetic_

#24 Ildan 47 Cm

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: al_velychko

#25

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: totem4ikk

#26 Lamps With Photos

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: tvoja_3d_tlac

#27

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: nadiia_sakhnova

#28

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: nadiia_sakhnova

#29

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: alina_lugovska

#30

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: maksgod

#31

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: nemtsova_mari

#32 Decor For A Candlestick

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: ostvings

#33 At Some Point, It’s Important To Understand That You Have Free Will To Do Whatever You Want

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: oh.my.bets

#34

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: kharkhutak

#35 Printed A Sisyphus Statue To Push My Tp Up A Shelf For All Eternity

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Ch8s3

#36 I Made These Spikes To Stop “Helpful” People From Grabbing Me Without Consent

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: RavenLunatic512

#37 I 3D Printed A 🗿 Toilet Roll Holder, He Is Holding His Breath 😂

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Kahlico

#38 My Cactus Was Leaning Heavily On One Side So I Made It A Crutch

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: marlotte

#39 I Spent Way Too Much Time Designing A Magsafe Charger Into A Bonsai Tree

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Renovatius

#40 I May Have A *slight* Addiction To Printing Covers For My Bionic Arm

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: EatPrayNub

#41 S̵t̵e̵a̵l̵ ̵t̵h̵e̵ ̵k̵e̵y̵s̵

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: gynnihanssen

#42 Personalized Bowls For Pets

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: kulichok_29

#43

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: _darya_serdiukova_

#44

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: thundersandr

#45 Decorative Flower Pots And Vases

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: melnik_darinaa

#46 All Sorts Of Things For Cosplay

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: osya.gallery

#47 We Print Models For Candles And Candlesticks

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: roshcha.home

#48 I Print Planters And Vases

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: julia_biletska

#49

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: ani_rozali

#50

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: ani_rozali

#51

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: ptashkyofpray

#52

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: srg.kuzmenko

#53

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: _inkinshop_

#54

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: @__.svetlanka.__

#55 Doberman 87 Cm

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: al_velychko

#56

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: ri_evl

#57 We Have Our Own Night Lights, Inspired By Ukrainian Mythology

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: iryda3d

#58

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: hotwheelsstreetlab

#59

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: nadiia_sakhnova

#60 All Sorts Of Things For Embroiderers

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: yu_zakordonets

#61

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: demian_reimer

#62

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: kharkhutak

#63 I Fully Model And Print My Own Fantasy Cosplay Armor/Weapon

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: lil_g_cosplay

#64

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: suzimavalerii

#65

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: bnz_studio.ua

#66 We Print Organizeres

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: 7dem_com

#67

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: dmitrijzhoglo

#68

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: aainotuuls

#69

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: chaps_alien

#70

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: alkatpa3

#71

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: alkatpa3

#72

A wind storm broke this angled vent off my house. Spent about 3 weeks checking every place I could for a replacement and found nothing. So had a siding guy come out to take a look. He explained that the only way to fix it would be to remove the entire exhaust fan piece and replace it. Cost of about $400 in parts and labor.

So I modeled it and printed it that afternoon for about $11 in filament. It turned three years old in May, and has survived -20F and 106F in that time.

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Phoenixhawk101

#73 I Printed 3042 Tiny Pyramids And Glued Them To Marine Vinyl Using A Template I Cut On My Plotter. Cat Repellant Pool Table Cover That Doesn’t Look Awful

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: RightBrainforHire

#74 Also Some Custom Tool Cases A Handle For A Riffler File

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source:  arklan

#75 Scanned And Printed Owls For String Lights. Original On Right

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Bertone1

#76 Because, Honestly, Screw Those Buttons

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: tenkawa7

#77 Button Reducer For TV Remote For My Grandparents

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: [deleted]

#78 Household Task Planner

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: nilsk89

#79 I Printed Some Two-Color Qr Coasters So My Guests Can Connect To The WiFi Without Asking Me For The Password

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: [deleted]

#80 Printed This To Drain The Cup Back Back Into The Jug Of Laundry Detergent. Works Like A Charm!

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: pickled_bologna

#81 Dumb Idea That Worked

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Po0Team

#82 Designed A Giant Debit Card You Can Put Your Own Contactless Card In

Made it for my friend’s stag do, so he feels silly every time he buys a drink

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Beginning-Bath-6661

#83 So My Teenager Wanted A Headphone Stand

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Birchi

#84 My Girlfriend Lives In An Apartment Where An Anonymous Neighbor Is Leaving Some Of Their 3D Printed Objects On The Stair Banisters. Here Are Some Of The Recent Ones

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: [deleted]

#85 As Requested, Here’s Mack With His Pla Unicorn Horn

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Bogey01

#86 Flower Pots

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: m.anatoliyovych

#87

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: nemtsova_mari

#88

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: anatolisch2019

#89 My Old Amazon Bird Feeder Was Falling Apart. Plus, The Birds Would Always Drop Half The Food On The Ground. This One Is A Perfect Size And It’s So Stable

89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

Image source: Aggravating_Bug7962

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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