89 Brilliant 3D Prints People Made Because The Thing They Needed Simply Didn’t Exist

When 3D printing became a thing, it seemed cool to see people printing figurines, pet bowls, and other small knick-knacks. Then things like the 3D-printed stainless steel bridge in Amsterdam came along, and we realized that 3D printing may have endless potential.
Not all 3D prints have to be life-changing urban engineering feats, and Bored Panda is here to prove that regular people can create some cool projects, too. We found the most interesting and cool 3D-printed things that people have shared online and are showing them to you here. Some of them are incredibly cool-looking; others are also highly functional, but all are worth celebrating the insane levels of human creativity!
#1 I Create And Print Pictures
Image source: spolovinko
#2 Dachshunds That Hold Our Paper
Image source: palka.in.ua
#3 I’ve Had The Printer For A Month, I’m Still Figuring Out What’s What
Image source: svetbitko
#4 I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”
Image source: bencbartlett
#5 Printed Some “AC” For My Girlfriends Cat
Image source: Inline_6ix
#6 A Lightbulb
Image source: Mas0n8or
#7 We’re Trying To Print Everything Little By Little ✨ From The Last One – Lamps
Image source: cozy_print_3d
#8
Image source: p.moriarti
#9
Image source: bogdan.tomen
#10 Figurines For Coffee Shop Cups
Image source: ellli_n_
#11
Image source: good_luck_sandra
#12 I Mostly Print Toys For Kids, Sometimes Something For Home. Today I Went Completely Crazy And Printed A Light Switch For The Older Child
Image source: sensitoy3d
#13 My Boyfriend Printed This For Me
Image source: lera.dero
#14 Vases
Image source: dykyy_horoshok
#15 Brother Prints Such Beauty
Image source: yulika.design
#16
Image source: maksym_buravlov
#17 My Son Models And Prints Toys
Image source: play_again.toys
#18 Props For Animators
Image source: paniharchenko
#19 A Shelf For Mini Figures
Image source: this.is.andrii
#20
Image source: andrijmelnyk_
#21
Image source: melnik_darinaa
#22
Image source: pashkoslavik
#23 We Create Custom Bag Designs
Image source: fdm_aesthetic_
#24 Ildan 47 Cm
Image source: al_velychko
#25
Image source: totem4ikk
#26 Lamps With Photos
Image source: tvoja_3d_tlac
#27
Image source: nadiia_sakhnova
#28
Image source: nadiia_sakhnova
#29
Image source: alina_lugovska
#30
Image source: maksgod
#31
Image source: nemtsova_mari
#32 Decor For A Candlestick
Image source: ostvings
#33 At Some Point, It’s Important To Understand That You Have Free Will To Do Whatever You Want
Image source: oh.my.bets
#34
Image source: kharkhutak
#35 Printed A Sisyphus Statue To Push My Tp Up A Shelf For All Eternity
Image source: Ch8s3
#36 I Made These Spikes To Stop “Helpful” People From Grabbing Me Without Consent
Image source: RavenLunatic512
#37 I 3D Printed A 🗿 Toilet Roll Holder, He Is Holding His Breath 😂
Image source: Kahlico
#38 My Cactus Was Leaning Heavily On One Side So I Made It A Crutch
Image source: marlotte
#39 I Spent Way Too Much Time Designing A Magsafe Charger Into A Bonsai Tree
Image source: Renovatius
#40 I May Have A *slight* Addiction To Printing Covers For My Bionic Arm
Image source: EatPrayNub
#41 S̵t̵e̵a̵l̵ ̵t̵h̵e̵ ̵k̵e̵y̵s̵
Image source: gynnihanssen
#42 Personalized Bowls For Pets
Image source: kulichok_29
#43
Image source: _darya_serdiukova_
#44
Image source: thundersandr
#45 Decorative Flower Pots And Vases
Image source: melnik_darinaa
#46 All Sorts Of Things For Cosplay
Image source: osya.gallery
#47 We Print Models For Candles And Candlesticks
Image source: roshcha.home
#48 I Print Planters And Vases
Image source: julia_biletska
#49
Image source: ani_rozali
#50
Image source: ani_rozali
#51
Image source: ptashkyofpray
#52
Image source: srg.kuzmenko
#53
Image source: _inkinshop_
#54
Image source: @__.svetlanka.__
#55 Doberman 87 Cm
Image source: al_velychko
#56
Image source: ri_evl
#57 We Have Our Own Night Lights, Inspired By Ukrainian Mythology
Image source: iryda3d
#58
Image source: hotwheelsstreetlab
#59
Image source: nadiia_sakhnova
#60 All Sorts Of Things For Embroiderers
Image source: yu_zakordonets
#61
Image source: demian_reimer
#62
Image source: kharkhutak
#63 I Fully Model And Print My Own Fantasy Cosplay Armor/Weapon
Image source: lil_g_cosplay
#64
Image source: suzimavalerii
#65
Image source: bnz_studio.ua
#66 We Print Organizeres
Image source: 7dem_com
#67
Image source: dmitrijzhoglo
#68
Image source: aainotuuls
#69
Image source: chaps_alien
#70
Image source: alkatpa3
#71
Image source: alkatpa3
#72
A wind storm broke this angled vent off my house. Spent about 3 weeks checking every place I could for a replacement and found nothing. So had a siding guy come out to take a look. He explained that the only way to fix it would be to remove the entire exhaust fan piece and replace it. Cost of about $400 in parts and labor.
So I modeled it and printed it that afternoon for about $11 in filament. It turned three years old in May, and has survived -20F and 106F in that time.
Image source: Phoenixhawk101
#73 I Printed 3042 Tiny Pyramids And Glued Them To Marine Vinyl Using A Template I Cut On My Plotter. Cat Repellant Pool Table Cover That Doesn’t Look Awful
Image source: RightBrainforHire
#74 Also Some Custom Tool Cases A Handle For A Riffler File
Image source: arklan
#75 Scanned And Printed Owls For String Lights. Original On Right
Image source: Bertone1
#76 Because, Honestly, Screw Those Buttons
Image source: tenkawa7
#77 Button Reducer For TV Remote For My Grandparents
Image source: [deleted]
#78 Household Task Planner
Image source: nilsk89
#79 I Printed Some Two-Color Qr Coasters So My Guests Can Connect To The WiFi Without Asking Me For The Password
Image source: [deleted]
#80 Printed This To Drain The Cup Back Back Into The Jug Of Laundry Detergent. Works Like A Charm!
Image source: pickled_bologna
#81 Dumb Idea That Worked
Image source: Po0Team
#82 Designed A Giant Debit Card You Can Put Your Own Contactless Card In
Made it for my friend’s stag do, so he feels silly every time he buys a drink
Image source: Beginning-Bath-6661
#83 So My Teenager Wanted A Headphone Stand
Image source: Birchi
#84 My Girlfriend Lives In An Apartment Where An Anonymous Neighbor Is Leaving Some Of Their 3D Printed Objects On The Stair Banisters. Here Are Some Of The Recent Ones
Image source: [deleted]
#85 As Requested, Here’s Mack With His Pla Unicorn Horn
Image source: Bogey01
#86 Flower Pots
Image source: m.anatoliyovych
#87
Image source: nemtsova_mari
#88
Image source: anatolisch2019
#89 My Old Amazon Bird Feeder Was Falling Apart. Plus, The Birds Would Always Drop Half The Food On The Ground. This One Is A Perfect Size And It’s So Stable
Image source: Aggravating_Bug7962
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