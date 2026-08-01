“Am I In The Wrong For Removing His Ex From Family Pictures?”: 10 Real Stories For You To Judge

Workplace blowups, family drama, and toxic relationships – even for the calmest people, conflict is unavoidable. But real-life fights are stressful. Getting into someone else’s viral drama and playing the part of a judge? Completely consequence-free!
We gathered the internet’s most controversial “Am I In the Wrong?” stories. Read the wildest arguments, cast your vote, and see if your judgment matches the community. Will you match the opinion of the masses, or find a unique approach?
If you enjoy casting judgment on dramatic stories, make sure to check out Part 7 of the ‘Who’s In The Wrong?’ Poll when you’re done with this one.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 In our friend group, I am the least conventionally attractive out of the three. We recently graduated and planned a Miami trip to celebrate. I bought concert tickets, one friend arranged the hotel, and the other chose a club for Friday. I dressed up as best as I could, but the bouncer only let them in, and not me. After a little fuss, they looked at me, said they wouldn’t take too long, and went in. I felt humiliated, so I refused to go to the concert and kept their tickets as well. Now they’re upset.
Image source: energepic, u/miamiiitrip
#2 I’ve been invited to a friend’s wedding, but the invite was sent before I started dating my current boyfriend of 9 months. I contacted the friend, and she reluctantly agreed to provide me with a +1 for my boyfriend. The problem came when my boyfriend received a different wedding invite from his friend of ten years that happened to be on the same day. I was shocked when he said he wouldn’t attend my friend’s wedding anymore, even though I had to fight for his +1 and we had already RSVP’d yes. I expect him to treat these invitations as “first come, first served.”
Image source: labill labill, u/Delicious_Plum_401
#3 When my grandkids were born, I made a big blanket for each of them. I know most of the kids still use them. My son remarried around 6 months ago, and my new daughter-in-law already had a 10-year-old girl. They asked me to make a blanket for her too. I said no because of my arthritis, and that’s when my son asked if I would give her the one that I made for his sister’s child. My daughter had a stillbirth, so the blanket was never used. I said that blanket was meant for someone else, and it would feel awful. We’re all angry now, and my son told me just to give her the blanket if I ever want to see the kids again.
Image source: Mikhail Nilov, u/More_Present1604
#4 I have a coworker who’s the quintessential bride-to-be. She constantly talks about her upcoming wedding and her honeymoon destination. It’s a cute seaside city, and when I shared it with my husband, we decided that we’d love to take a vacation like that too. We settled on visiting a different, but very similar, city in the same country. When I came back from my trip, my coworkers were excited to see pictures and hear about it, but the one I got the idea from is now mad at me for “stealing her vacation.”
Image source: Nika Benedictova, u/NoSyrup9913
#5 I’ve (32M) been dating this girl (32F) for 6 months now. She’s always been very vague about what she does for a living, but recently, one of her friends mentioned something, and I found out she’s an author of self-published romance and erotica stories. I couldn’t find her work by googling her name, and she refuses to tell me her pen name. I tried to check her laptop at night, but she changed her password before bed. I was annoyed and told her she clearly doesn’t trust me, and it’s not fair because I have a right to know what she writes. She was furious I tried to look on her laptop and kicked me out.
Image source: Dawid K, u/Ok_West_9375
#6 My (27F) boyfriend (36M) of a year was married in his early 20s and has two kids with this ex. They got divorced because she cheated on him twice. He has three family pictures in his house with her in them. Because the ex is really cruel to me, I’ve asked him to take the pictures down, but he says they are special memories with the kids. While he was at work, I scanned the photos, photoshopped the ex out, printed the new versions, and replaced the old ones. He got livid, telling me that I was being jealous. He gave me an ultimatum to either accept his past relationship or move on. I think I have every right not to want to see her face.
Image source: kaboompics, u/solely_yours_4eva
#7 My wife has been a stay-at-home mom since the birth of our second child. I work full time and earn a six-figure salary, but my job requires me to travel a lot and mostly sleep in hotels. I am glad to do it so that my family can live a comfortable life. Last year, my wife said she didn’t want anything for Christmas, but I still wanted to get her something, so I bought a Roomba. As she unpacked the present, she was heavily offended and argued that it could be a gift for the family, but not her directly. I intended to relieve her of the burden of vacuuming somewhat and win her some extra time to do something else she loved. She still brings it up in arguments, often paired with tears.
Image source: Kindel Media, u/Throwaway36245128
#8 My (28F) husband (29M) comes from a very traditional family. They name their boys after the grandfather, so first-born men basically only have one of two names: James or Henry. I am currently 8 months pregnant, but my husband and I wanted our child to have a name that would be personal. My mother-in-law came to visit us and brought some clothes that she hand-embroidered with “Henry”. After a little fuss, my husband tried to explain that we both agreed on a new name, but she wouldn’t listen and kept begging, saying that I was ruining a family tradition. I lost it and said that we don’t want to follow the stupid tradition. She stormed out, and my husband has been receiving dramatic texts from this family.
Image source: aksinfo7 universe, u/After_Ad3961
#9 I’ve been having major cabin fever recently, working from home. Getting outside helps, but I’ve mainly stayed in my own yard, so I’ve started sleeping in a hammock under the stars. It’s nice, peaceful, and it makes me feel a lot less like a rat in a cage. My neighbors are bothered by it, saying it’s weird and they don’t want someone sleeping outdoors near where their kids play, which makes their family have less privacy. I honestly don’t pay them any attention while sleeping outside, just trying to relax and stay sane, so I don’t see the problem.
Image source: Uriel Mont, u/aWorkProblem0
#10 I’m not an outdoorsy person, but I went on a hike yesterday with some friends. We arrived at Cowles Mountain, and I saw a group of guys coming down, blasting rap music. I thought that would be a nice way to avoid getting bored on the hike, so I took my speaker. I got some occasional dirty looks before someone stopped me and told me I should be using headphones, but I didn’t really see it as an option for a group. We stopped at a flat spot and sat down, when a couple came up and started screaming at me about the music again, calling me fat and ignorant for not noticing the sign at the bottom of the trail that said “no speakers.”
Image source: Viktoria Khivrich, u/maybeimignorant1
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