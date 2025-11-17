Hey Pandas, What Part In A Movie Gives You Goosebumps? (Closed)

Share it with us!
#1
In Return of the King when Rohan charges down the hill screaming “Death!” with that violin music playing.
I get goosebumps every time.
#2
Not a movie, but Doctor Who (revived) Season 9 Episode 11, where the Doctor remembered every single time he’s been in the castle before. Gave me chills so intense i had to rewatch it three or four times. It’s the best when it’s in context with the episode and the episode before it
#3
The very first and last scene of Oppenheimer.
#4
Jason and the Argonauts. 1963. A Ray Harryhausen classic. When the skeleton soldiers emerge, Just as they charge, they let out a scream. Every time a shudder down my neck. I shuddered just now thinking about it.
#5
That scene in The Lovely Bones where George Harvey is in the bathroom, but the tub and sink are smeared with blood.
Also literally any death scene in Final Destination
#6
When they tested the bomb in Oppenheimer, my breath was taken away. I also agree with lil miss hobbit’s submission, that scene is so well done.
#7
anime tier fight scenes
#8
The part in Harry Potter And The Halfblood Prince when Snape heals Malfoy. I don’t know why but when he was saying the incantation I got goosebumps. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
#9
Orphan 2009. When they reveal about her condition, when she removes her denture. That gave me goosebumps.
#10
Dogtooth. I have seen that movie only once, I don’t want to see that movie ever, when you actually grasp the depth of the movie in the end, it is terrifying.
The kids can’t communicate in the real world, because of their f****d up vocabulary.
Concept of the movie gives me chills.
When I found out, that its based on a real story, I couldn’t sleep for days.
(P.S. A-rated movie, there’s lot of disturbing nudity in it)
#11
Elizabeth Swann’s speech in At World’s End. Hoist the colors! https://youtu.be/fINeo6sWqGI
#12
Jurassic Park, when the theme song starts playing, it sends chills down my spine in a good way because I feel like I’m actually in the movie.
