30 Times People Sacrificed Their Own Dignity To Roast Someone Else (New Pics)

by

How far are you willing to go to deliver the perfect comeback? Are you willing to shoot yourself in the foot for the sake of that sick burn? 

These people would. We’ve collected screenshots from this subreddit showing how some folks will not hesitate to subject themselves to further insults to get a few ha-has. Then again, you can never go wrong with a bit of self-deprecation

The subreddit has 445,000 members and counting, and you may see why. If this is your brand of humor, enjoy scrolling through!

#1 He Is Right Eh💀

Image source: TechnicallyRon

#2 Mark Hamill Was Self Aware

Image source: MarkHamill

#3 Your God Can’t Take Down A 55kg F****t With Brain Damage

Image source: [deleted]

#4 The Investment That Didn’t Pay Off

Image source: liinschen

#5 Larry David Is Brutal

Image source: HolyMotherOfPizza

#6 Nicely Done

Image source: bradderzwalker

#7 Good Thinking

Image source: extraordinary_06

#8 Sucks To Suck Am I Right?

Image source: snurfle_paddywack

#9 He’s Not Wrong

Image source: lifesanegotiation

#10 Ok Redditor

Image source: Democratic_Indian

#11 Flirting, Am I Doing It Right?

Image source: Onepunchmanworkout

#12 Welcome To The Hellscape That Is The United States 🇺🇸

Image source: moldax

#13 Size Matters

Image source: DvD_cD

#14 In His Leauge

Image source: quincytheamazingqman

#15 Call Of Duty In A Nutshell

Image source: [deleted]

#16 Atleast The Bite Marks Are Straight

Image source: pizzansteve

#17 Stupid Twins

Image source: nofilterblonde

#18 The Germans

Image source: ShelZuuz

#19 Chance The Rapper

Image source: PhAnToM444

#20 Straight To The Point

Image source: ShadowKiller147741

#21 Kid’s Villain Origin Story

Image source: Commercial_Ad7279

#22 Ah Yes *t Poses*

Image source: TheComedyHumor

#23 Pulling No Punches

Image source: Pregnantcannibal

#24 Not Reddit But 🤷‍♂️

Image source: 5oulReaperx

#25 Welp, This One Was Unexpected

Image source: Phantom_Deluxe_420

#26 My Standards Are Just High Enough For That Not To Happen

Image source: GarfieldsFollower

#27 Not Even Water Boarding Could Get Me To Say This

Image source: ExpertAccident

#28 I’m New Here, Does This Fit?

Image source: daocarD

#29 Why Did She Indeed?

Image source: [deleted]

#30 He Destroyed His Own Career To Destroy Those Kids Parents

Image source: Maching256

Patrick Penrose
