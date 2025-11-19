Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Involved In A School Problem?

Maybe you were caught in the middle of a conflict, had to speak up about something unfair, or even found yourself in a sticky situation you didn’t see coming. It’s always interesting to hear how people handle those tough moments—whether it’s dealing with drama, misunderstandings, or just the everyday challenges school throws at us. Let’s hear your stories!
#1
My school problem curently: The rumors About me and my best friends liking each other (its true) and that we are dating (not true)
#2
I was being bullied for my autism.
#3
I was the school problem. My father died my freshman year of high school. I did what any self respecting alcoholic would do. I dove right into a bottle of vodka. School took sympathy on me and i began my road of recovery way back in 2000. D**n i am old and although i am sober it hasnt been since 2000.
I wasnt ready for soberiety then but the idea that there is a better way was planted in my head then.
#4
omg yes. i broke up w my bf and my ex best friend is trash talking me to everyone, including my ex who i still like. he doesn’t like me and believes her bc they’ve known each other for a long time.
#5
I turned down one of my really good friends’ on V.D, now most of my friends say that I like him, and they think I’m going to start dating him. They also say I’M dating someone 2X older than me, WHICH I’M NOT. Also im getting called a p**o, bc im friends with some year 5&6s.
Follow Us