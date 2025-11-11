Instead Of Selfies, We Document Our Journey In A More Interesting Way: Doodles

by

We were just having our regular date over cups of coffee when we suddenly had an idea of documenting our journey in a different way. She loves to doodle, he loves to take pictures. Voila! Doodledeux was created.

Doodle according to free dictionary means “to draw or sketch something aimlessly”. Deux in French means “two” or it can also mean “about them”. So doodledeux is our personal project where we share our story as a couple with a little help from our caricatures, let’s just call them Abang and Neng.

More info: Instagram

#1 They Love This Famous $1 Ice Cream In Orchard Road, Singapore

#2 Sunrise At Sikunir Hill, Dieng, Central Java

#3 You Are Never Too Old For A Little Bit Of Sweetness

#4 A Laidback Sunday In The Park For Abang & Neng

#5 Beautiful View Of Singaporean Skyscrapers From Esplanade

#6 Abang & Neng Swam Underwater In Sea Aquarium Singapore

#7 Mandatory Photo At Universal Studio, Singapore

#8 How ’bout Going Out To The Beach To Build A Sandcastle?

#9 Abang & Neng’s Date Ideas: Asemble A Gundam Robot

#10 Neng’s Favorite Almond Chocolate Cake From Ikea. Nom!

#11 Under My Umbrella In Merlion Park, Singapore

#12 Gatotkaca Temple, Dieng, Central Java

#13 Abang & Neng Dressed Up As Barongsai (the Lion Dance) For Chinese New Year

#14 Sunset In Bali

#15 Abang & Neng At Sri Mariamman Temple, Singapore

#16 Sunday In Sentosa Beach, Singapore

#17 First Doodle Of Abang & Neng In A Coffee Shop

#18 Meet The Flinstones! Abang & Neng Visited This Megalithic Site In Gunung Padang, Cianjur

