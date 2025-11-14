Girl Exposes The Truth Behind Those ‘Perfect’ Instagram Photos With 30 Side-By-Side Pics

Do you ever think “I wish my life was like that” when you see an Instagram influencer who just happens to look cute for every occasion? Well, as the saying goes, they probably wish theirs was, too.
26-year-old Kim Britt’s hobby is showing how she creates perfectly posed influencer-style pictures, but putting them side by side with the “real thing,” like a before and after shot of her trying to find the right angle or a picture of her doing the same activity in a more natural setting. She’s part of a trend of women trying to remedy influencer culture by broadcasting their behind the scenes side for all to see. Her Instagram photos show that while anyone can make their lifestyle look enviable with a flattering pose and a filter, nobody rolls out of bed looking Instagram-ready.
More info: Instagram
#1
It just looked super stupid doing this first picture. Glad that was in our garden and not in a public area.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#2
Let me tell you one thing. Having a little puppy is wonderful, but a puppy that young isn’t home-trained, which means you need to clean up a lot at the beginning.
Need to say though that Mike learns super fast. I don’t need to clean up his pee that often.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#3
I don’t know why felt every second girl on instagram poses with a flower in her mouth as soon summer starts I felt pretty stupid with it and it wasn’t as tasty as hoped
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#4
Some people are worth melting for…. but the melting snow in my hair wasn’t that romantic…
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#5
Edited with make up vs. natural.
Crazy how we can change our appearance with make up and photoshop isn’t it?
Never forget, there is always more behind some pictures than you probably think. Never compare yourself to pictures.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#6
We’re on a little roadtrip from Switzerland to Croatia until Sunday, which means a lot of driving! They are always fun, but I was super tired, because I hadn’t enough sleep the night before. If you swipe, you see how I looked 80% of the time not so fancy like the first one.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#7
Cozy evenings with my dog.
In real life, I was busy eating chips and binge watching some movies on netflix Didn’t look that cozy huh?
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#8
MY KID HAS PAWS.
That means I also need to go out with Buddy, when the weather is bad like today and not only when the sun is shining.
Don’t forgot there are always two sides of a picture you see online and you mostly see just the bright one. Keep that in mind
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#9
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#10
Okay, first of all, the rainbow is obviously fake, thank you facetune. Second, I needed to cut Buddy out of the picture because he decided to take a pee next to me exactly in the same moment we took the picture.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#11
“Have you ever felt sad because you didn’t look like a girl you saw on instagram? I did. A lot. I compared myself with photos on social media, without knowing how they look 24/7. The power of a perfect pose and holding your breath is huge as you can see. Both pictures show me, both not edited. .
Years back, I always thought I will only love my body when I’m thin. In my head having a perfectly thin body like the ones I saw online, was the only way I could finally be happy. It took me so long to realize that first, nobody is perfect in real life, neither will I ever be, and secondly, having a body that is healthy and able to function, is the reason why I should love him at all, not because how society tells me how it should look like.
Hope this reminder helps you and you will not believe everything you see here.”
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#12
Tiptoein my way to the new week…just lost balance 9 out of 10 times
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#13
My bikini always slips 90% of the time. I’m busy to bring everything to the right place again… The struggle of bring a woman I guess. By the way, the instagram picture is not edited (just a filter). Again it’s just the right pose who makes the difference on my body.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#14
50 squats a day or just the right pose? If you know a person just from social media, you can never know what’s the truth behind a picture. Mostly we show just the best picture possible.
Keep that in mind. Don’t ruin your mood, because you compare yourself to other pictures. You are worthy no matter what.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#15
Somehow a lot of people here are always pretty, even if they’re sick I look like a huge mess when I’m sick plus I would never had the energry to take photos for Instagram then Douple tap if you feel the same
In yesterdays story I talked about not getting to work if you’re not feel well. I got a lot of DM’s about it, so I thought I could repost this picture (from last year) and remind you:
It’s your health and not the one of the company you’re working for.
If you’re scared of losing your job because of it, ask yourself if you really want to work for a company who value money more than your health? (Not talking about people who don’t have a lot job opportunities because of the country they live in)
Your health should be your no. 1 priority. You can’t buy it back once it’s gone.
You should give a damm if co-workers gossip about you because they think you are not sick enough. If you’re sick, you’re sick point. Not their business
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#16
Does this picture even need a caption?
Remember, NOBODY and I mean NOBODY wakes up styled with a puppy and coffee in bed (except some influencer how it seems)
Are you a morning person? I’m for sure not. You better won’t talk too much to me before I got my first cup of coffee
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#17
99% of the pictures I make with Buddy look like the right one: Buddy makes everything except being still and I act silly
I like those silly snapshots, but I see them way to less here on Instagram, but why? Because we don’t look “that pretty” on them when they are not staged?
Life is too short to be all the same because we’re afraid of stepping out of this fake perfectly feeds and showing also our silly and real sides. The truth can be so pretty if we would take everything too serious and be just who we are, no matter how this looks like
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#18
“At such hot temperatures, I need a cool down. Needless to say that I looked like a panda afterwards”
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#19
#iwokeuplikethis… sure I did
What about you, left or right?
It’s always very funny to watch how people pretend to wake up here on Instagram. I don’t know about you, but I never wake up with a full make up and my prettiest nightdress
I look like the right picture, smeared mascara, tiny and swollen eyes and a normal tshirt…
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#20
You had me at “woof”… or when you decided to bite my nose either way, you had me Mike!
Who can relate? You want to make a cute picture with your pet, but they just don’t care and after 100 photos, there is maybe one which is good .
We named Mike after Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad, because he has very special eyes like our Mike (and of course it’s a great character and we love the show so much)
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#21
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#22
Even with NO EDIT, A DIFFERENT ANGLE OR A GOOD LIGHT we can change how our bodies looks like on a picture! In this case here it was just the right pose, nothing else!
Remember, you shouldn’t compare yourself to others. We normally post just our best photos, keep that in mind. .
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#23
Wake me up when winter ends.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#24
“The pictures have just seconds apart.
Both me. Both worthy. Just another pose.
Become aware how beautiful you are, no matter how your body looks like on a picture. It’s so not important. People don’t love you because you look thinner on a picture, they love you because you got a beautiful soul and so should you. That’s what matters. Love yourself for what you are and not for what you look like.”
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#25
“Wet hair don’t care.
Okay now for real, each time after I wash my hair I feel like I cat, because I lose so many hair I can literally make a hairball with it”
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#26
“Just hanging around on my tree.
Honestly, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I haven’t strong ab muscles, so the way up was harder for me than it looked like on the reality picture.”
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#27
Windy hair, don’t care It seems like the wind is always on point when I see those perfectly windy hair pictures on Instagram. Well, in real life the wind blows in every direction, wich makes windy hair doesn’t look that cool. Instead of looking on fleek, my hair are everywhere I don’t want them to be. Messy hair would fit much more I guess
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#28
Autumn Fair Basel
It’s my favorite event at this time of the year in Switzerland. You have roller scooters, different stalls and so many food corners. My absolute must is a cup of mulled wine! The only thing is, it’s almost impossible to drink such a hot drink in the middle of the event, because it has so many people and the chance that you’ll have your drink on your jacket instead of having it in your mouth is very high. That’s why you better search for a spot which is not that crowed. That doesn’t look that fancy, but you can enjoy your dink or food save
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#29
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
#30
Laundry day.
Image source: SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY
Follow Us