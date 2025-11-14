30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Sometimes, it’s easy for us to forget that social media isn’t the same as reality. But it’s incredibly important to remember that what we see on our screens can often be an altered, upgraded, and airbrushed version of what’s really out there. If we realize it’s partly an illusion, we won’t feel so bad when we compare our lives to those of seemingly ‘perfect’ Instagram influencers. However, some people take photo editing several steps too far.
The “Instagram Reality” subreddit is dedicated to showing how heavily some people facetune their pictures before putting them up on social media. Whether it’s inspired by people’s insecurity or narcissism is difficult to tell. But we collected some of the best examples of fake people pics from the subreddit for you to enjoy.
So scroll down, upvote your fave Instagram photos, and leave a comment below to let us know which images you thought were the most shocking, and why you think these people tend to use too much Photoshop. Also, check out Bored Panda’s previous posts about expectations vs. reality right here, here, here, as well as here. Scroll down for our interview with the “Instagram Reality” moderators about their community and about the culture of excessive photoshop, and be sure to visit their subreddit as well.
#1 Happy Holidays!
Image source: aya5810
#2 A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed
Image source: alejas_tejas
#3 Reflections Dont Lie
Image source: shitpost90000
#4 What The Hell
Image source: hrafi1
#5 When U Ordered It vs. When It Arrived
Image source: moonkid93
#6 Big Difference Between The Photos Of Her At The Event And The One On Her Instagram…
Image source: Rude-Transition
#7 Legend
Image source: iamalol9701
#8 Yeah, No
Image source: lrdkira
#9 When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough…
Image source: lisaloveslashes
#10 I Don’t Know Where To Start …
Image source: al958
#11 Those Abs Were Made In Ms Paint
Image source: Merwebo2Veces
#12 He Colored His Eyes Over His Glasses Frames
Image source: ooqpoo
#13 I’m Speechless
Image source: colderin69
#14 Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel
Image source: MIKE-WAZOWSKIS-COCK
#15 *gasp*
Image source: princessofawfulcourt
#16 … She Very Obviously Was Not In This Photo Before She Photoshopped Herself In
Image source: Bittysweens
#17 Most Severe Case I’ve Ever Seen Tbh
Image source: offitat
#18 Whats The Point Of Photoshopping A Starbucks Logo On Your Cup..? Had A Good Laugh Bc Of It
Image source: joanoa
#19 The Difference Is Day And Night, Literally
Image source: atbzrrr
#20 I Love Playing “Find The Distorted Background” Game With Everything She Posts
Image source: meowmix265
#21 Mua Posts Christmas Inspired Look, Flat Out Denies It’s Photoshopped In The Comments
Image source: epaj
#22 No Way Her Waist Is Real, That Shadow Has A Different Angle
Image source: diveonfire
#23 Forgot To Edit The Mirror
Image source: SpecialRegular
#24 Jesus Christ, She Even Smoothed Over Her Tongue
Image source: wombatcheeses
#25 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date! ” Dear God… I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway
Image source: DeusUrsus
#26 Mom Take Me Home I’m Scared
Image source: olruun
#27 Same Girl I Posted Before, She’s Actually Nearly At 2 Million Followers And Will Block Anyone Who Claims Photoshop
Image source: ElitaWins
#28 Am I Insane Or Did He Photoshop The Exact Same Face Onto Two Different Photos
Image source: lasagnaestranja
#29 I’m Speechless
Image source: ashehole64
Follow Us