30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

by

Sometimes, it’s easy for us to forget that social media isn’t the same as reality. But it’s incredibly important to remember that what we see on our screens can often be an altered, upgraded, and airbrushed version of what’s really out there. If we realize it’s partly an illusion, we won’t feel so bad when we compare our lives to those of seemingly ‘perfect’ Instagram influencers. However, some people take photo editing several steps too far.

The “Instagram Reality” subreddit is dedicated to showing how heavily some people facetune their pictures before putting them up on social media. Whether it’s inspired by people’s insecurity or narcissism is difficult to tell. But we collected some of the best examples of fake people pics from the subreddit for you to enjoy.

So scroll down, upvote your fave Instagram photos, and leave a comment below to let us know which images you thought were the most shocking, and why you think these people tend to use too much Photoshop. Also, check out Bored Panda’s previous posts about expectations vs. reality right here, here, here, as well as here. Scroll down for our interview with the “Instagram Reality” moderators about their community and about the culture of excessive photoshop, and be sure to visit their subreddit as well.

#1 Happy Holidays!

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: aya5810

#2 A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: alejas_tejas

#3 Reflections Dont Lie

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: shitpost90000

#4 What The Hell

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: hrafi1

#5 When U Ordered It vs. When It Arrived

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: moonkid93

#6 Big Difference Between The Photos Of Her At The Event And The One On Her Instagram…

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Rude-Transition

#7 Legend

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: iamalol9701

#8 Yeah, No

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: lrdkira

#9 When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough…

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: lisaloveslashes

#10 I Don’t Know Where To Start …

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: al958

#11 Those Abs Were Made In Ms Paint

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Merwebo2Veces

#12 He Colored His Eyes Over His Glasses Frames

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: ooqpoo

#13 I’m Speechless

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: colderin69

#14 Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: MIKE-WAZOWSKIS-COCK

#15 *gasp*

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: princessofawfulcourt

#16 … She Very Obviously Was Not In This Photo Before She Photoshopped Herself In

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Bittysweens

#17 Most Severe Case I’ve Ever Seen Tbh

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: offitat

#18 Whats The Point Of Photoshopping A Starbucks Logo On Your Cup..? Had A Good Laugh Bc Of It

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: joanoa

#19 The Difference Is Day And Night, Literally

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: atbzrrr

#20 I Love Playing “Find The Distorted Background” Game With Everything She Posts

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: meowmix265

#21 Mua Posts Christmas Inspired Look, Flat Out Denies It’s Photoshopped In The Comments

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: epaj

#22 No Way Her Waist Is Real, That Shadow Has A Different Angle

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: diveonfire

#23 Forgot To Edit The Mirror

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: SpecialRegular

#24 Jesus Christ, She Even Smoothed Over Her Tongue

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: wombatcheeses

#25 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date! ” Dear God… I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: DeusUrsus

#26 Mom Take Me Home I’m Scared

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: olruun

#27 Same Girl I Posted Before, She’s Actually Nearly At 2 Million Followers And Will Block Anyone Who Claims Photoshop

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: ElitaWins

#28 Am I Insane Or Did He Photoshop The Exact Same Face Onto Two Different Photos

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: lasagnaestranja

#29 I’m Speechless

30 Times People Uncovered How Fake Some Pics On Instagram Are And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: ashehole64

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How to Get Away with Murder Is Defying Hollywood “Norms”
3 min read
May, 11, 2016
Five Buzzing Fan Theories About The Flash Season 6
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2019
Friday Night Lights 4.04 Recap – “A Sort of Homecoming”
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2009
Artist Turns National Geographic Pictures Into Illustrations, And The Result Is Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Seascape. It Inspires Me!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A West Wing Revival with Sterling K. Brown as President?
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.