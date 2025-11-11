Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

Jaemy Choong, a Malaysian graphic designer, pokes fun at famous movies by photographing a “mash-up” of people and posters using his smart-phone camera.

By merging postcard-sized movie posters and odd poses from his “models”, he puts a new twist on movie posters and seamlessly blends fiction and reality. Every photo is captioned with references to the movies in his clever photos, which range from the classics to current hits.

More info: Instagram | Pinterest

“I’ll be back. After this grueling workout.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Doughnuts for breakfast anyone?”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

Happy Mid(dle Earth) Autumn Festival.

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Looks like the stress finally got to the team at work.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Reading up on some good waxing tips today.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Going to war is just a walk in the park for this Spartan.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“I think the orange fro really adds Depp to his character.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“In brightest day, on Friday night, no evil shall escape my sight.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Even superheroes can’t escape from the wrath of house chores.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Spent the Sunday hanging out with stars.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“ET, Balik Kampung (ET, go home)”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Abstinence never looked this hot.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Me. When I realize there’s only 24 hours left till i have to clock-in at the office again.”

Guy Mashes Famous Movie Posters With Real People

“Careful, this chick bites.”

