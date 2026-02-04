Gorgeous Acrylic Pour Painting Using The “Dirty” Split Cup Technique

by

In today’s video I will show you how to create beautiful abstract landscape painting without a brush.

I will use the Split cup technique, but this time I poured it in kind of “dirty” way: from up high and fast to make some colors mix together. At the end of the pour I came up closer to create some delicate lines.

While tilting I was trying to create vertical lines of darker colors to give it that natural flow.

I really like the flow and the energy of this painting and an addition of white in my metallic colors created some nice depth.

Colors used:

1. Amsterdam Prussian Blue

2. Custom mixed Metallic green

3. Amsterdam Greenish blue

4. DecoArt Extreme sheen Aquamarine

5. Amsterdam Turquise green

6. DecoArt Extreme sheen 24K Gold

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Image credits: Fiona Art

Gorgeous Acrylic Pour Painting Using The “Dirty” Split Cup Technique

Image credits: Fiona Art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sony AXN's Absentia Series
Is Sony AXN’s Absentia a Sign of Yet Another TV Industry Evolution?
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2017
“Saw This Coming”: Britney Spears And Her Husband Split After 1 Year Of Marriage
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman’s First Date Fail Story Sparked Discussion About Dating Manners
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Creates Candid Illustrations That Might Make You Reflect On Our Society (35 New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Everything We Know About The Wheel Of Time Season 2
3 min read
May, 5, 2023