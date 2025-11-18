30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

by

Summer is over and fall is almost here in all its cozy glory. Inevitably, we’ll have to spend more time inside, and who would want to look at sad, beige walls and uninspiring living spaces until spring comes? We’ve got to start thinking about upgrading our homes for maximum comfiness!

Sadly, we don’t all have a decorator’s eye. But that’s why we’ve scoured the Home Decorating subreddit to find some gorgeous homes and DIY makeovers to inspire you. Scroll through these projects people shared on the subreddit and take some ideas with you to make your spaces more exciting!

#1 I Painted My Powder Room Door

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: mystic-maker

#2 I Printed Out My Photos And Put Them On The Wall

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: baixin137

#3 My Home

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: hottaxidermy

#4 What Would You Call This Aesthetic?

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Icy-Ostrich1306

#5 My House Was Completely Destroyed In A Fire And We Just Finished Rebuilding. My Nesting Is Slow But It’s Going!

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Salt-Coconut7046

#6 Half Bath Remodel

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: SimpleSpyder

#7 Thoughts On The Gallery Wall?

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: mylittlefinale

#8 Redid My 5 Year Olds Bedroom!

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: reham89

#9 Acting On Impulsive Decisions 😅

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Gandalf_the_Tegu

#10 Filled The Corner Of My Room 🪴

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Driftionary

#11 Finally Finished My Guest Room 😍

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Plooza

#12 Porch Rug Update

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: bimbels

#13 I Had A Very Basic “Humble Room” Home Office I Wanted To Change. What Do You Think?

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Domphotog

#14 Scared Some But I Did It. Purple Bathroom

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Month_Year_Day

#15 Just Finished Our Bedroom Last Night! Started Dec 26 With Blank White Walls And Grey Carpet. The Pillows Are Missing But I Just Wanted To Show Off My Hard Work

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: shwoople

#16 Hated Our Pantry, So We Gutted And Redid It

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Fayebuist

#17 Home Office Refresh

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: captainstarlet

#18 Before/After – Downstairs Toilet

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: blissingmeee

#19 Is The Grey / White / Black Minimalism Trend Since 2010 Finally Dying Off?

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Salem1690s

#20 New Couch!

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Routine_Writer8044

#21 Just Put The Shelves Up Myself Today

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Driftionary

#22 Wanted To Show Off My After (Goth Af Bathroom) And Before (Pale Pit Of Despair)

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: hotdogcolors

#23 Just Finished Our Powder Room. What Is Something Funky And Cool I Can Put Above Toilet?

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Delicious_Dentist_17

#24 My New Bathroom Is Finished, What Do You Think?

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: pennyblacklive

#25 Finally Finished My Bathroom This Weekend!

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: ig_gnome_inious

#26 Boring White Wall To Bright And Whimsical

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Little_Bee_Buzz

#27 I Love Decorating During The Holidays

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: freygrmn

#28 Apartment Gallery Wall

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Lizzyc18

#29 Hello Darkness My Old Friend

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: toxicshock999

#30 I’m Putting Myself Out There By Putting Myself In Here

30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Global-Bus-8826

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Warning: This Page Will Ruin Your Childhood”: 45 Extremely Nostalgic Memes (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
40 New Hilarious, Dark, And Unexpectedly Twisted Hot Paper Comics
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Artist Transforms Funny Cat Pics Into Illustrations And Here Are 70 Of The Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
If DreamWorks’ Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron Moved To Norway
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Hugh Hefner “Playboy Effect” Conspiracy Theory on Sexual Harassment
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
I Left The Navy To Travel The World & Take Photographs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.