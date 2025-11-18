30 Home Decorating Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Summer is over and fall is almost here in all its cozy glory. Inevitably, we’ll have to spend more time inside, and who would want to look at sad, beige walls and uninspiring living spaces until spring comes? We’ve got to start thinking about upgrading our homes for maximum comfiness!
Sadly, we don’t all have a decorator’s eye. But that’s why we’ve scoured the Home Decorating subreddit to find some gorgeous homes and DIY makeovers to inspire you. Scroll through these projects people shared on the subreddit and take some ideas with you to make your spaces more exciting!
#1 I Painted My Powder Room Door
Image source: mystic-maker
#2 I Printed Out My Photos And Put Them On The Wall
Image source: baixin137
#3 My Home
Image source: hottaxidermy
#4 What Would You Call This Aesthetic?
Image source: Icy-Ostrich1306
#5 My House Was Completely Destroyed In A Fire And We Just Finished Rebuilding. My Nesting Is Slow But It’s Going!
Image source: Salt-Coconut7046
#6 Half Bath Remodel
Image source: SimpleSpyder
#7 Thoughts On The Gallery Wall?
Image source: mylittlefinale
#8 Redid My 5 Year Olds Bedroom!
Image source: reham89
#9 Acting On Impulsive Decisions 😅
Image source: Gandalf_the_Tegu
#10 Filled The Corner Of My Room 🪴
Image source: Driftionary
#11 Finally Finished My Guest Room 😍
Image source: Plooza
#12 Porch Rug Update
Image source: bimbels
#13 I Had A Very Basic “Humble Room” Home Office I Wanted To Change. What Do You Think?
Image source: Domphotog
#14 Scared Some But I Did It. Purple Bathroom
Image source: Month_Year_Day
#15 Just Finished Our Bedroom Last Night! Started Dec 26 With Blank White Walls And Grey Carpet. The Pillows Are Missing But I Just Wanted To Show Off My Hard Work
Image source: shwoople
#16 Hated Our Pantry, So We Gutted And Redid It
Image source: Fayebuist
#17 Home Office Refresh
Image source: captainstarlet
#18 Before/After – Downstairs Toilet
Image source: blissingmeee
#19 Is The Grey / White / Black Minimalism Trend Since 2010 Finally Dying Off?
Image source: Salem1690s
#20 New Couch!
Image source: Routine_Writer8044
#21 Just Put The Shelves Up Myself Today
Image source: Driftionary
#22 Wanted To Show Off My After (Goth Af Bathroom) And Before (Pale Pit Of Despair)
Image source: hotdogcolors
#23 Just Finished Our Powder Room. What Is Something Funky And Cool I Can Put Above Toilet?
Image source: Delicious_Dentist_17
#24 My New Bathroom Is Finished, What Do You Think?
Image source: pennyblacklive
#25 Finally Finished My Bathroom This Weekend!
Image source: ig_gnome_inious
#26 Boring White Wall To Bright And Whimsical
Image source: Little_Bee_Buzz
#27 I Love Decorating During The Holidays
Image source: freygrmn
#28 Apartment Gallery Wall
Image source: Lizzyc18
#29 Hello Darkness My Old Friend
Image source: toxicshock999
#30 I’m Putting Myself Out There By Putting Myself In Here
Image source: Global-Bus-8826
