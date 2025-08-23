Photographer Captures 50 Of Life’s Unseen, Unposed Moments On The Streets

Meet Gerhard Wagner, a street photographer from St. Pölten, near Vienna, Austria. Working in quality management by day, his true passion lies in capturing life’s fleeting, unposed moments.

As he shared with Bored Panda, “The reason why I take pictures is to catch and perpetuate short moments in life,” adding that “I shoot only candid and unposed scenes.” Since 2015, Gerhard has been photographing the streets with dedication, always striving to get better every day.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Wagner’s striking street photography and see the world through his eyes.

#1

Banana box woman – Merano, Italy, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#2

Untitled – Merano, Italy, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#3

Untitled – Vienna, Austria, 2025

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#4

Spaghetti time – Vienna, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#5

In front of the statue – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#6

Face on the Back – Vienna, Austria, 2025

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#7

Subway – Lisbon, Portugal, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#8

Reflections (mirror shot) – Linz, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#9

Gunshot 2 – Vienna, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#10

Walking along the street art – Malaga, Spain, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#11

Escalator Encounter – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#12

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#13

The Face on the Tram – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#14

Big Mamba – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#15

Escalator Ride – Vienna, Austria, 2025

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#16

Dog in a Frame – Trieste, Italy, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#17

Relaxation – Bad Reichenhall, Germany, 2025

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#18

In the frame – St.Pölten, Austria, 2020

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#19

Geometry in the Museum – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#20

Plant Head – Malaga, Spain, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#21

Street Moments in Malaga, Spain, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#22

Walk on the waves – Cascais, Portugal, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#23

Alone – Malaga, Spain, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#24

In Lockstep – Meran, Italy, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#25

City life in Porto (shot through a glass pane) – Portugal, 2020

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#26

Subway Arrows – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#27

Motorcycle Mirror – Trieste, Italy, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#28

Making of Pasteis de Nata (shot through the window with reflections) – Lisbon, Portugal, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#29

Strange shadows – St.Kanzian, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#30

Girl in reflections – Lienz, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#31

Direction arrow (shot through a glass pane) – Vienna, Austria, 2021

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#32

The Asian visitors rush with smartphones to the original painting “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt, in Belvedere Palace – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#33

Train is coming – Vienna, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#34

To the early morning train – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#35

At the Train Station – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#36

Reflections after the rain – Trieste, Italy, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#37

Genius at work – Vienna, Austria, 2025

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#38

Walk on by – Cascais, Portugal, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#39

Only – Linz, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#40

The wide and empty beach – Malaga, Spain, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#41

Untitled (reflections from a shop window) – Baden, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#42

Untitled – Bratislava, Slovakia, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#43

Legs Juxtaposition – Snapshot at the La Gacilly Photo Exhibition, Baden, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#44

Reflections (from a shop window) – Baden, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#45

Untitled – Vienna, Austria 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#46

Untitled – Vienna, Austria, 2024

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#47

Reflections in Merano, Italy, 2025

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#48

Behind the glass pane – St.Wolfgang, Austria, 2023

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#49

Vienna Calling – Vienna, Austria, 2022

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

#50

Face to Face – Vienna, Austria, 2021

Image source: streetphoto_wagner

