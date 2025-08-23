Photographer Captures 50 Of Life’s Unseen, Unposed Moments On The Streets

Meet Gerhard Wagner, a street photographer from St. Pölten, near Vienna, Austria. Working in quality management by day, his true passion lies in capturing life’s fleeting, unposed moments.
As he shared with Bored Panda, “The reason why I take pictures is to catch and perpetuate short moments in life,” adding that “I shoot only candid and unposed scenes.” Since 2015, Gerhard has been photographing the streets with dedication, always striving to get better every day.
Scroll down to explore a selection of Wagner’s striking street photography and see the world through his eyes.
#1
Banana box woman – Merano, Italy, 2023
#2
Untitled – Merano, Italy, 2023
#3
Untitled – Vienna, Austria, 2025
#4
Spaghetti time – Vienna, Austria, 2023
#5
In front of the statue – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#6
Face on the Back – Vienna, Austria, 2025
#7
Subway – Lisbon, Portugal, 2023
#8
Reflections (mirror shot) – Linz, Austria, 2023
#9
Gunshot 2 – Vienna, Austria, 2023
#10
Walking along the street art – Malaga, Spain, 2024
#11
Escalator Encounter – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#12
#13
The Face on the Tram – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#14
Big Mamba – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#15
Escalator Ride – Vienna, Austria, 2025
#16
Dog in a Frame – Trieste, Italy, 2024
#17
Relaxation – Bad Reichenhall, Germany, 2025
#18
In the frame – St.Pölten, Austria, 2020
#19
Geometry in the Museum – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#20
Plant Head – Malaga, Spain, 2024
#21
Street Moments in Malaga, Spain, 2024
#22
Walk on the waves – Cascais, Portugal, 2023
#23
Alone – Malaga, Spain, 2024
#24
In Lockstep – Meran, Italy, 2024
#25
City life in Porto (shot through a glass pane) – Portugal, 2020
#26
Subway Arrows – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#27
Motorcycle Mirror – Trieste, Italy, 2024
#28
Making of Pasteis de Nata (shot through the window with reflections) – Lisbon, Portugal, 2023
#29
Strange shadows – St.Kanzian, Austria, 2023
#30
Girl in reflections – Lienz, Austria, 2023
#31
Direction arrow (shot through a glass pane) – Vienna, Austria, 2021
#32
The Asian visitors rush with smartphones to the original painting “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt, in Belvedere Palace – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#33
Train is coming – Vienna, Austria, 2023
#34
To the early morning train – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#35
At the Train Station – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#36
Reflections after the rain – Trieste, Italy, 2023
#37
Genius at work – Vienna, Austria, 2025
#38
Walk on by – Cascais, Portugal, 2023
#39
Only – Linz, Austria, 2023
#40
The wide and empty beach – Malaga, Spain, 2024
#41
Untitled (reflections from a shop window) – Baden, Austria, 2024
#42
Untitled – Bratislava, Slovakia, 2024
#43
Legs Juxtaposition – Snapshot at the La Gacilly Photo Exhibition, Baden, Austria, 2024
#44
Reflections (from a shop window) – Baden, Austria, 2024
#45
Untitled – Vienna, Austria 2024
#46
Untitled – Vienna, Austria, 2024
#47
Reflections in Merano, Italy, 2025
#48
Behind the glass pane – St.Wolfgang, Austria, 2023
#49
Vienna Calling – Vienna, Austria, 2022
#50
Face to Face – Vienna, Austria, 2021
