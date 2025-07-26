Shelter Dogs Frightened To Be Separated Wouldn’t Let Go Of Each Other, So Someone Adopted Them Both

by

Meet Adonis and Apollo, two inseparable dogs dropped at a high-kill shelter in Texas who finally found a loving forever home to live together, leaving their rough past behind.

When their owner surrendered them for unknown reasons, the doggies were shaking with fear. Cindy Droogmans, founder of the A-Team Elite Rescue Dogs, saw the adorable duo and decided to help. “A bonded pair is always difficult to place, but look at them,” she said. “How can they ever be split up?,” she told The Dodo at that time.

A woman named Jennifer heard about the doggies. “I took one look at [their picture] and immediately applied to adopt them.” She added: “Since moving into our new house a year ago, with four acres, [we] have been wanting more rescues.”

Unfortunately, as soon as the doggies arrived, Adonis got so scared that he ran away and was lost for 24 hours before being found by the rescue team and brought back to his new home. “The trackers team did an amazing job,” Droogmans said. “I was crying and shaking all over. He is back with his brother.”

“They are doing great and getting used to their new house,” Jennifer said. “They are very sweet babies and a perfect addition to our family!”

More info: A-Team Elite Rescue Dogs | Facebook (h/t)

