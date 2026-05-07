66 “Insane Parents” Who Seem To Have Had Kids Only To Make Their Lives Difficult (New Pics)

Parents are usually the people we turn to for guidance. They’re often the ones teaching life lessons, offering support when things go wrong, and helping their kids figure out the world one awkward mistake at a time.
But every now and then, the roles seem completely reversed. Sometimes it’s the parents who leave everyone else wondering if they’re the ones who need a serious timeout and a long conversation about common sense. And yes, we’re talking about the kind of behavior that makes you stop mid-scroll and mutter, “There is absolutely no way this is real.” Think moms accusing their daughters of wildly inappropriate things, or dads saying things so shockingly insensitive it’s hard to process.
That’s exactly the kind of chaos featured on r/InsaneParents, a Reddit community dedicated to calling out parenting behavior that is confusing, toxic, and downright unbelievable. From controlling outbursts to deeply questionable decisions, these posts are equal parts jaw-dropping and secondhand exhausting. Keep scrolling; some of these stories are so outrageous, they’ll make your own family group chat seem refreshingly normal.
#1 The Message My Mom Sent Me After I Proclaimed That I Was Strictly For The Pro Choice Movement
Image source: lover089
#2 Our Niece’s Dad Thought Destroying The $1500 PC She Built Was An Acceptable Response To Some Dishes Not Being Done
Image source: rekles98
#3 Mom AI-Generated Her Kids’ Birthday Decor For Fake Internet Points Instead Of Actually Decorating
Yesterday was my niece’s 10th birthday, and her mom (my SIL) posted these decorations on Facebook.
I saw the post while I was at work. I noticed the “Happpy BirthAby” banner first, so then I started looking closer. I scrolled back through her timeline, remembering that she posted something similar for my nephew’s birthday a few weeks ago. Sure enough, it was also AI.
As it turns out, my mother-in-law had already seen the post and showed my niece, so she went home on her birthday expecting the whole shebang. Instead, she came home to nothing.
Disappointed, she asked her mom where her decorations were, and Mom’s response? “Why are you even here? I’m in a bad mood.”
I was able to pick her up a real birthday banner and a few things from the dollar store on my way home from work. I didn’t make it in time for her birthday dinner, but we got the decor up before singing happy birthday and serving cake.
Hopefully after getting called out on it her mom won’t pull something like this again. She was so heartbroken, and I just know that this will end up being a core memory for her.
Image source: natchygal
If you ask almost any parent what raising a child is like, chances are you’ll get a long sigh, a tired laugh, and some version of “rewarding, but absolutely exhausting.” And honestly, the numbers back that up. Parenting is widely considered one of life’s toughest jobs, and not just because of the obvious sleepless nights or endless snack requests.
According to the Kids Mental Health Foundation, nearly half of parents with children under 18 say they always or often feel stressed, while an astonishing 97% reported feeling parenting-related stress within the past month. Even more telling, 30% said that stress hits them often. Basically, if parenting sometimes feels like trying to assemble furniture without instructions while someone screams in the background, that’s because, for many people, it kind of is.
#4 Rage Inducing Facebook Parents
This dude wants to get rid of his child because they have ADHD. As if his right for a peaceful home takes precedent over the child feeling safe, loved and not abandoned. Most of the comments are coddling this dude and not prioritizing the child. I told them that a lot of people get diagnosed and hide their toxic personalities behind their diagnosis… like the OP. I told him his kid isn’t a old pair of L.L. Bean shoes he can return 8 years later. That he’s considering life long harm on the child because of a short term reprieve from responsibility. That their kids self worth shouldn’t be up for debate on facebook. That it’s a public group and his family including his child can see this. Am I wrong here? This triggered me, clearly.
Image source: SuperKoopaTrooper
#5 This Mom Has Been Lying About Her Daughter Getting With Her Ex Husband For Ages Now
Not my mom and I’m sure as hell glad. It seems that she’s doing this to cope with her divorce?
Image source: Big_Connection_1415
#6 My Father Refused To Bring My Son To Figure Skating Practice After I Let Him Babysit
Image source: unknown
Experts say that kind of stress doesn’t just affect parents individually; it often shapes the atmosphere of the entire household. When stress becomes severe or prolonged, it can have a ripple effect on relationships, communication, and decision-making.
Studies show that 41% of parents say they are so stressed on most days that they struggle to function, while 48% report feeling completely overwhelmed, compared to 20% and 26% of other adults, respectively. That’s a huge gap. It highlights just how uniquely demanding parenting can be. When someone is stretched that thin emotionally and mentally, even small challenges can feel enormous. And unfortunately, chronic stress can sometimes cloud judgment in ways that affect the whole family dynamic.
#7 The New Wave Of Homeschooled Kids Is Going To Be So Unprepared For The Real World
Image source: No-Pollution-2243
#8 My Estranged Bio Mom Everyone
Went no contact a few years back after years of mental/emotional/physical [mistreatment]. This was the first she’d contacted me in about two years, and she did so from an old email since I have her number blocked.
Image source: frogurtyozen
#9 Mama Gotta Have A Life Too
Image source: STlNKMEANER
A lot of this stress depends on what stage of parenting someone is in. During early childhood, many parents are simply trying to survive the basics—sleep deprivation, adjusting to their new identity as caregivers, juggling work responsibilities, and figuring out how to keep a tiny human alive while still remembering to eat lunch themselves. It’s a period filled with love, yes, but also exhaustion, uncertainty, and a lot of Googling things at 3 a.m., like, “Is this rash normal?”
#10 Estranged Father Uses AI To Edit Himself Into Pictures
Image source: Kyogalight
#11 College Parent Fb Groups
Image source: Ok_Garbage_5628
#12 She’s Got A Bright Future
Image source: SqueakyGreasyWheel
Then comes mid-childhood, when the challenges become less about diapers and more about emotional development, school pressures, friendships, and helping kids navigate a rapidly expanding world. Parents suddenly find themselves balancing homework battles, extracurricular schedules, emotional meltdowns, and their own work-life demands. It’s no longer just physical exhaustion—it becomes mental and emotional management on a whole new level.
#13 This Is A Public Group On Facebook Btw
Image source: motherofcorgss
#14 The Question Is “Parents, What Do You Do When Your Teenager Refuses To Clean Their Room?”
Image source: the_emo_in_corner
#15 My Dad
Time and a place.
Image source: Pesaz
And then, there’s adolescence. If early parenting is physically draining, the teenage years often bring emotional whiplash. This stage introduces a completely different set of stressors, as parents navigate their child’s growing independence, shifting identity, social pressures, and risk-taking behaviors. Add peer influence, social media, and the occasional dramatic “you just don’t understand me,” and it’s no surprise this period can leave many parents feeling like they’re constantly walking a very delicate tightrope.
#16 Anti Vax Mom Shows Up Uninvited With Flu/Covid, 40+ Texts
I actually only looked at this spam now. I was taking a nap and because I hit stop on my alarm; apparently, per her, I was on cancer medicine. And also was RIP. I’m typing this now as a ghost! Boo!
She drove dozens of miles in inclement weather to bang on my door.
Then she went on as how she has to take care of EVERYONE including people on other continents. Yes you can perform surgery on someone in Kenya when you’re too scared to take your own bandaid off, and I have to do it instead.
But she is the martyr! She kept insisting on this. It’s a banana (I’m keeping this autocorrect)
Image source: itseemyaccountee
#17 Thang God I Don’t Live With Her
Image source: Thumbtoe12
#18 Had To Get Testing Done Today For Cervical Cancer. This Is The Compassion I Get In Return From My Mother
For context, I had some abnormal results on my yearly exam recently and since this has happened before and not gone away, my doctor wanted to do a biopsy to test for cervical cancer. My father passed from cancer as did multiple family members so it’s a pretty big fear of mine, especially since I’m only 27.
Went in for the procedure, and while there my doctor recommended I avoid smoking and secondhand smoke exposure due to it increasingly the risk for this to develop into cancer. My doctor even said “well if it’s to keep you from getting cancer I’m sure that’d be reason enough for her to quit smoking”. I flat out told her it wouldn’t be, and she laughed.
Updated my mom on how the procedure went and that recommendation, and this is what I get. Lovely.
Image source: Character-Jacket3188
Money adds another major layer to all of this. Financial stress is one of the biggest pressures parents face, and it’s only getting heavier. Childcare, education, healthcare, extracurricular activities—it all adds up fast. In the U.S., childcare costs have risen by around 26% over the past decade, putting even more strain on already stretched households. Unsurprisingly, 66% of parents report feeling consumed by money-related worries, compared to 39% of other adults. That’s a pretty stark difference. When financial pressure gets added to emotional exhaustion, it can create a level of stress that feels relentless.
#19 My Nutcase Of A Mother Has Started Calling Herself “Pureblooded”
Image source: Gandalf-the-Bae
#20 My Parents Took My Door Off The Hinges After An Argument
Image source: ramienthedragon
#21 My Dad Deciding I Still Need To Go To School
For context, I got a concussion on Saturday, but it took me until Wednesday to get him to take me to the hospital, and they told us all head injuries were supposed to go to the ER, but sense I only had a headache 4 days later, I was probably going to be fine, but they told me to stay home for a bit, so I got to stay home the rest of that day, and the next, but i was forced to go to school today (Friday) and durring first period my teacher told me I was marked as excused for medical, and afterwards I texted him, as shown above, and thats the last I’ve heard about it.
Image source: GamerForAsLondAsICan
And beyond all that, modern parents are dealing with challenges previous generations didn’t have to navigate in quite the same way. Technology and social media have introduced entirely new concerns, from screen-time battles to online safety worries. Add cultural pressure to “do parenting perfectly,” endless comparison on social platforms, concerns about children’s mental health, and the loneliness that many caregivers quietly experience, and it becomes clear why parenting can feel so overwhelming. There’s often this unspoken expectation to somehow do it all flawlessly while smiling through it. Spoiler alert: nobody actually does.
#22 This Is Not A Fake Post. Make Simpsons References If Necessary
Not kidding, she thinks aliens were flying over. There’s thousands of pictures, news articles, and scientific articles about this phenomena but ok.
Image source: itseemyaccountee
#23 So Sad That Moms Like This Still Exist
In the first image, the mom tells the son he shouldn’t wear makeup “because it’s for girls only.” She also didn’t let him wear a bow.
Image source: parrotsaregoated
#24 “Unschool” Indeed
Image source: mynameisethan182
Despite all of these pressures, most parents are doing their best. They’re showing up every day, learning as they go, making mistakes, correcting course, and trying to raise their children with care and intention. Parenting doesn’t require perfection—it requires effort, patience, and a willingness to grow. And for the most part, that’s exactly what many parents strive to do, even when things get messy.
#25 We Doin Homophobia Again
Image source: beanseatjeans
#26 My Mother On The Topic Of Whether She Understood The Trauma She Put Me Through As A Child
It’s been 9 years since I last lived with my mom. Throughout my childhood there was constant emotional abuse, and a complete lack of understanding of why her Autistic/ADHD child wasn’t like other normal children. She still has no concept of how she could’ve handled things differently. She asked how could I learn to love her again. I responded that there’s no redemption without progression. Her following reply was the nail in the coffin. Unfortunately I will always continue to grieve the parental figure I so desperately desired since birth.
Image source: lover089
#27 Mom Always Rushing Me To Get Married?
So I (f21) have been in my relationship for over a year, living with my boyfriend (m20) for over half a year. My mom keeps slipping the idea of us just going ahead and getting married literally ALL THE TIME. I told her it hasn’t been long enough and we aren’t planning on that for at least 2-3 years from this point, but she will respond with “you guys already are living with each other, I don’t want you living in sin”.(I don’t believe in God so the idea of “living in sin” doesn’t bother me and she knows this.)
She brings up wedding ideas and really pushes the idea of marriage no matter how much I tell her no. She thinks I’m ridiculous for wanting to wait and that if I can’t marry him he isn’t the one or we are already more well off than most people our age so why not. I cannot give her any excuse that will satisfy her or get her off my back about this she married for the first time when she was 19 so I guess this is like the norm for her. But this isn’t the societal norm anymore.
Ofc me and him talk about one day getting married/having kids etc etc but these are all far out hypotheticals. We both want time to settle and grow as people with eachother before making HUGE decisions like marriage and children. I’m assuming this is like a moral disconnect that we just won’t be able to get past because she’s a devout Christian and I am an atheist but I am actually so sick of this being the conversation every other phone call.
Image source: Emiircad
Which is exactly why these posts stand out so much. They highlight the moments where parenting seems to go spectacularly off the rails—the kinds of decisions, reactions, and behaviors that make you pause and wonder what on earth was going through someone’s mind. These aren’t your average parenting slip-ups or exhausted mistakes. They’re the kind of jaw-dropping moments that leave people collectively blinking at their screens in disbelief. So be honest—which one of these posts made you stop, stare, and think, “Okay… what was this parent even thinking?”
#28 Absolutely Unhinged
My narcissistic mother is blocked on everything because she threw a huge tantrum over the fact that I won’t let her be in the delivery room during my child’s birth soon.
I forgot to block her on my business page, so what does she do? She messages the page to get one last spat out at me.
Now she’s really BLOCKED.
Image source: HermittCrabby
#29 Holy Partner-Fication On Steroids
Image source: notpiercedtongue
#30 Poor Girl Is Excluded From Plans Because Of Helicopter Mom
Image source: cc00kie94
#31 My Mother Won’t Stop Cooking With Cinnamon
So, I’ve been allergic to cinnamon since I was about 7, I am not almost 23. I’m about to be moving out soon so hopefully this won’t be an issue for much longer BUT my mother won’t stop using cinnamon, and listen, I understand if it were a sudden allergy but it isn’t and for a really really long time I didn’t even care if it was in the house, but all of the sudden about 2 years ago she started buying loose cinnamon, not just using stuff with cinnamon in it, as well as she suddenly took up baking for a bit almost exclusively deserts with cinnamon. Originally I had the conversation with her about contamination and it ending up in the air when cooking mixing baking and how if she just realllyy wanted to to please warn me and I’d stay somewhere else for the time being.
She completely stopped warning me and my bedroom door opens into our kitchen, so if she bakes I’m kinda screwed. And if it were minor or didn’t make me react so bad i genuinely wouldn’t care so much it’s just so frustrating and a little scary tbh. She will also throw HUGE fits if I even mention something has cinnamon in it.
Sorry if I rambled or just ranted I just cannot understand why she does this. She’s very aware and I’ve kinda given up on trying to avoid it a little and just said okay untill I move out (which she is also not happy about.)
Image source: biggalou
#32 My Mom After I Asked Her To Turn Her Music Down At 10pm
For context, I had to move back in with my mother after a sudden breakup that left me with no other choice for the moment. We’ve never had a good relationship and every therapist I’ve had has considered it emotionally [malicious]. My room is 3 feet from hers and she blasts music until late at night (usually at least until midnight). She gets extremely angry when I ask her to turn it down so I can sleep, or just be able to hear my own music, show, etc (that I always listen to through headphones).
These texts were last night after I had just been in the ER for a ruptured ovarian cyst and was trying to relax and recover. It’s a very fun living situation.
Image source: Character-Jacket3188
#33 I’m 18 And I Still Have A Curfew Of 9:30 And Am Expected To Give Up My Phone At 10-11 At Night
My dad says this is normal parenting but my friends think it’s insane. I feel really out of place at school because I’m not allowed to dress like others, go out later than 9:30, and I still have a screen time limit on my phone. I am a senior in high school and I’m graduating in a couple months so I get the whole “my house my rules” thing but I feel like this is a bit extreme.
Image source: West_Log2136
#34 My Father [Mistreated] Me For Most Of My Life, Moved Across The Country The Second I Turned 18, And Still Wants A Father’s Day Text
Image source: RhysOSD
#35 Homeless Thanks To Them
After an argument, my parents threw me (19m) out without MY social security number, birth certificate, or any place to stay. I am not planning on going back, because of the insane restrictions that were placed upon me. (Example: I brought this phone after I left. Keep in mind I was “forbidden” from having any way to access the Internet under their roof, even AFTER I became a legal adult.) Because of these restrictions, I was put into a position where I could not support myself.
–Extra Context
I try to contact my mom or dad, but instead of directly talking to me they make someone else irrelevant to the conversation become a middleman.
I did contact the police, but they were told by my parents that there was no social security that arrived in the mail.
Fortunately, SOMEONE must be watching over me, because I now have a place to stay, however this arrangement isn’t solid.
It’s freezing cold outside, I just need to find some place to stay in case the accommodations don’t work out. They know this, but I’m sure that I need to be “taught a lesson.”
Image source: Deer_Rabbit
#36 “Don’t Have A Seizure In Public, It Will Traumatise Children”
I have an assistance dog which alerts and responds to my chronic seizure condition. I have her because I don’t have any internal warning, I literally don’t feel a seizure is coming on and will just drop to the floor at any point. My assistance dog alerts a few minutes beforehand so I can lay down safely and let someone know I’m about to have a seizure. I have social media and post things about having my assistance dog.
This comment is on such a video where I was filming my assistance dog and I doing a normal grocery shop and she ends up alerting. She is basically saying I should not have seizures in public because it’ll traumatize children. I just can’t even.
Image source: AliceSylph
#37 24 Years Old And Still Getting “Come Home Now” Texts Like A Teenager
I’m 24 years old and still living with my grandparents, who basically raised me and are like my parents. I live in NYC and rent here is insane (studios are literally like $3,000/month), so moving out right now just isn’t realistic. The good news is I just got a job that starts in September that should finally give me a stable salary, and I’m hoping to move out with roommates once that happens.
But until then, my situation at home is honestly making me feel trapped.
They basically won’t let me stay out past sundown. If I’m out after like 8pm, I get bombarded with texts:
“Where are you?”
“When are you coming home?”
“Come home now.”
The screenshot is an example of what it’s like.
The frustrating part is I’m not doing anything crazy. I’m literally just getting dinner with friends, grabbing a drink, or hanging out in the park. But I can’t even enjoy myself because I know my phone is going to start blowing up with messages demanding I come home.
If I stay out late, they’ve even locked me out of the apartment before and I’ve had to sleep on the stoop. That’s actually happened.
Because of this, I’ve basically stopped going out. My friends invite me to late dinners, parties, or just hanging out, and I end up saying no most of the time because it’s not worth the stress when I get home.
I feel really isolated and honestly kind of stuck. I’m counting down the months until I can move out when my job starts in September, but right now it feels like I can’t live my life or build friendships without being interrogated about where I am.
Image source: snakegravity
#38 Seen On Facebook
Image source: booksandpitbulls
#39 Just Close Up This Sub, I Win
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#40 She’s Seen Me In Tears Over Believing I Was Stupid Multiple Times Btw
Image source: LocalUndertaleAddict
#41 I Said My Sister Can’t Drive My Car Uninsured
My dad told my sister she needed to ask me to borrow it and she didn’t. My mum seems to think that since I haven’t passed my test yet my sister should be allowed to just help herself to my car even though it’s registered in my name. I’ve said she can drive it when she shows me proof of insurance since she’s had 3 accidents in 3 years and it is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance. Even if she drives responsibly she can’t control other drivers and I can’t afford to replace it.
Image source: el_d0g
#42 My Mom’s Reaction To Trying To Get Care For Her Unwell Parents. (Info Below)
I have been fighting to get my grandparents care for the past 2 years. My mom has been fighting me the entire way so I don’t spend ✨️her inheritance✨️. (She actually admitted this) She kept saying she would sell her house and move in with my grandparents so we wouldn’t have to pay for care. She finally put her house on the market in June, but 100k MORE then the next most expensive house in her neighborhood. Obviously it hasn’t had any offers.
Fed up with her, I finally found a caretaker within my budget so I could pay out of pocket myself. My mom and brother agreed that they would reimburse me for what they could.
The caretaker visited twice, but my grandmother with undiagnosed dementia or alzheimer’s was unable to handle it. The caretaker called me to let me know that they are doing ok on their own, but clearly need help with food and getting my grandmother medical care.
I want to quit. I have been fighting this battle for 2 years and am starting to absolutely loath my family. Between my mom’s selfishness and greed, my brother’s inaction, my grandmother’s dementia making irrational choices, and my grandfather’s inability to go against her, I feel like I am fighting a brick wall. My grandparents are incapable of making rational decisions on their care, and no one else is willing to do the right thing.
I am at a point where I either fly in every month to check on them myself, or call APS. I dont know what else I can do.
Image source: Heather_Bea
#43 Dad Says I’m Going To Lose More Family For Being Myself
So, normally I don’t vent to subreddits, but recently while having a talk with my father (who knows I cross-dress and that I’m a Femboy), he said that what I was doing goes against everything he knows. He wasn’t drunk, or ever on drugs, and he said that straight to my face. His girlfriend also only “Tolerates that I’m gay” because she “Respects me enough not to complain.” I’m now living with other family, who has no knowledge of my sexuality or my cross-dressing. And even while not there, he chastises me and tells me I’m gonna lose other people too if I keep “acting the way I am”. I wanted to know if you think there is any way I can ever convince my dad’s family, specifically my father, that what I’m doing is not wrong and that things can be normal.
Image source: dokimodplayer
#44 Psa: There Is A Public Facebook Group Where Estranged Parents Are Sharing Stolen Photos Of Their Grandkids
Image source: DisMyLik18thAccount
#45 A Loving Suggestion From My “Father” 🙃
Warm & fuzzy, ya know!!! This coming from the poor excuse of a man that beat & [exploited] me until my mom and I left when I was 14. (Im 28 now for reference and he’s still THIS evil)
I was kept out of school because I was so covered in bruises at times. My parents would coach me on what to say if a teacher ever asked about marks on me.
Sometimes I think it’d be great to figure out a way to ruin his life but he’s not worth the trouble
Image source: baconuser23
#46 My Daughter’s Dad Blew Her Off On Her Birthday
My daughter is turning 21 this month. She lives on campus, and most of her friends have recently moved away. She made plans for the evening but didn’t want to spend her birthday morning and afternoon alone, so she reached out to her dad (who lives nearby) to see if he could spend some time with her.
He told her he already had plans — he’s going to a theme park with friends to celebrate their birthday, and he invited my daughter’s younger sister to go with him instead.
This is the text her little sister sent to their dad to ask about it.
Image source: SuccessfulOstrich82
#47 Here Is Another Conversation From My Mom
Image source: theGranny07
#48 Hypocrisy At Its Finest
My mom is toxic and I’m keeping her at as much distance and no contact as possible until I finally move from the County. She lives 5 minutes from me. I’m currently away on a trip and I get a voicemail from my mom saying she took my package for safety. Sure enough, my doorbell camera shows her taking it. I called her to return it that night because my roommate is home.
Image source: Leoncroi
#49 My Mom’s Response To My Therapist Writing A Note That Said I Shouldn’t Be Working This Week
I tried to take a second day off of work this week and this was the response on Tuesday after sending the letter my therapist wrote for me. They then proceeded to wake me up at 0630 in the morning and threaten me with “making some changes,” which included cutting off my internet access (my only way to talk to my boyfriend and support networks), and they said they’d kick me out if I got fired for this. My Adderall withdrawal was to the point that my therapist said I sounded like my mental health had regressed years, and I was sick with a sore throat and migraine as well. But because it wasn’t a fever or vomiting I “wasn’t sick.” Putting my plans to leave into overdrive now, even if my job doesn’t pay much. Oh and for a bit more context, I have over 100 hours of sick leave literally because of these kinds of health issues :)
Image source: the-aetherian
#50 Mind You I’m Nonbinary And Adopted Thnks Mom
Image source: BattleOk5232
#51 Mom (51f) Threatens To Stalk Me (19ftm)
Image source: Fun-Sink-8466
#52 She Called My Ex To Complain Abt Me
(we broke up/decided to take a break to work on our respective mental health a month ago and i’ve moved back home for now, but we are still very much best friends and have been texting nearly 24/7- i was already livetexting the fight to him and was actually actively talking him out of texting her to yell at her, lmao. which to be clear he has never done, they have had a handful of conversations tops, all of them smalltalk)
Image source: cryerin25
#53 “He Sounds Like A Needy Ex” -My Best Friend
For context, the phone he is referring to is a phone he stole from me while snooping through my things when I was 16. (I saw it on his desk and asked for it back.)
Image source: TMinusTwice
#54 My Dad Is An Annoying Chud
Image source: PsychoAirplane
#55 The Slow Downward Spiral
My father. I keep extremely low contact due to MANY factors and the last time I did cave and call him, he hung up on me because I said I needed to go eat dinner.
The song he sent me was an AI singer and full of emotional manipulation. I didn’t even open it, I just googled it and found out it’s been fooling older people who think it’s a real guy.
Not as insane as a lot of you deal with, but I thought I would share because the “forsaken” made me laugh.
Image source: Foxrox2718
#56 My Mum Tried To Force Me To Get A Haircut. When I Refused, She Screamed In My Face, Insulted Me, Tried To Guilt Trip Me, And Said If I Left The House I ‘Didnt Want A Mother’. Hours Later, I Saw My Parents On The Group Chat Talking About Stalking My Social Media
Image source: lyingcorn
#57 History Teacher Sent Me An Email I Thought Was Interesting, So I Decided To Share With Family To Get Their Thoughts. Why Do I Even Try?
Image source: Stefano265
#58 Stranded At Train Station
Caught the bus somewhere the other day, as I don’t have a car. The only train back to near my home was delayed. I had previously called my step dad asking “hey, my train will be there soon, can you pick me up then? He said ok. I then notice that my train was delayed and the next bus would be in an hour, so I texted him that. He then callled me and screamed at me through the phone for not being at the station, before going back home and telling me to get home myself. I live half an hour walk from the station.
Image source: Altruistic-Ball-572
#59 Asked My Mother If She Could Pick Up Soup Because I’m Sick. Not Sure Why I Expected This Conversation To Go Any Differently
Image source: Foreskin-Aficionado
#60 My Alcoholic Mother Posting On Fb After Going No Contact For 2+years
Image source: LeopardusWiedii
#61 My Mom Wonders Why I Don’t Come By Often
Context:
I found this screenshot from 4 years ago when I was 18. My parents had kicked me out from home when I was 18 during my senior year of high school.
Before I get accused of doing something wrong for my family to kick me out: no, I never did [illegal substances], alcohol, talked back, anything. We were a very traditional Asian household. I was the bedtime at 9PM type. I had straight A’s, a full-ride scholarship, never went out with friends, volunteered every weekend, played violin, etc. My parents had tried asking me to move back home with them before this text and still to this day.
And no, I did not spam multiple notifications of “mom mom mom”, it was one single paragraph.
Image source: vae_grim
#62 My Mom Lied To The Child Exploitation Investigator About Her Not Generating AI Images Of Me When She Posted This Image Of Me Days Earlier On Fb
I did not consent to having my images fed into the machine at all, btw.
ETA: I should’ve also added that she also lied about getting diagnosed with cancer. She does not have cancer. She told the investigator that she had cancer and therefore cannot work. Again, she does NOT have cancer.
Image source: EvaUnit01Fan
#63 This Is From My Dad , I Recently Lost My Job
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#64 I Got This Text No Context From My Dad
He is incredibly deep into the youtube rabbithole of “manifesting” and he tells me constantly that my mind can’t tell the difference between a memory and a thought so if i convince myself something will happen enough, it will happen. is he insane or am i overreacting?
Image source: Creative-Quote-4960
#65 My Mom Wants To Use My Email For Some Website
Image source: l1ttledeardeer
#66 I Woke Up To This From My Dad
For context: I live abroad, but will come home for summer and needed to get flight tickets for that. Today my dad checked the flight prices at around 8:30 am and decided that they were good enough to buy (my parents pay for them), so he decided to call me. He couldn’t get me, because it was 7:30 am in my country, and I usually sleep until 9:00. The voice message isn’t him telling me they want to buy the tickets, it’s him cursing me out for not picking up the phone because I was sleeping. He literally made me think someone [passed away] or got seriously hurt, just because ryanair got lower prices.
He also later decided to act like a 4yo, when I was actually trying to buy the tickets (I use my account on ryanair but his card), and proceeded to hang up on me when I called him, and then texted me “don’t call me I’m sleeping” just because when he called me I was actually sleeping.
EDIT: I can’t work in the country where I study because I have no place to stay here during summer and I can’t get a place to stay because there are no places other than hotels and airbnb’s, which are too expensive (there is a really huge housing problem here). I also got a job I will be working when I’m back home. Also my dad only spends like a week home ever month so it’s not that bad guys, It’s annoying but not that bad.
Image source: LarryCroft0
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