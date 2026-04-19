Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Anyone who’s spent even a bit of time on social media knows how overwhelming the amount of information there is. While you can definitely find some great sources, pieces of advice, and supportive people online, you also have to filter out the noise. Inevitably, you come across posts that are beyond bizarre, especially when it comes to parenting, a topic that seemingly everyone has an opinion about.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most unhinged, weird, and confusing posts ever shared in mom groups on the internet. While honesty is commendable, careless oversharing and opinions masquerading as facts can do a lot more harm than good, especially if any impressionable parents are reading your ideas. Scroll down to go down the online parenting group rabbit hole.
#1 Can You Imagine Waking Up One Day And Your Beard Is Just Gone
Image source: reddit.com
#2 She Is Insane
Image source: Ziad_adel
#3 Sunscreen Causes Cancer, Y’all
Image source: emmamom
#4 Found This In A Facebook Mom Group
Translation: “Hi, I’m a toxic mom. How can I ensure my son will move out at age 18 and never speak to me again so I can die alone and sad wondering why he wants nothing to do with me?”
Image source: EternalEvelyn
#5 Posted In A Local Mom Group
Image source: quesoandtequila
#6 I’m Pretty Sure She Was Serious Based On Previous Posts
Image source: PollyDarton794
#7 She Posted Anonymously, She Knew What Would Happen
Image source: wimpymomdiary
#8 Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car
Image source: proballynotaduck
#9 Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair
Image source: Jetsam21
#10 Manipulation? I Don’t Think So
Manipulation… This is a wish, a child’s wish. This one really annoyed me.
Image source: -This-is-boring-
#11 I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks
Image source: ApplicationNo8712
#12 Quality Quora Question
Image source: universalExplorer92
#13 My Mom Sends Me The Best Posts From Our Town’s Mom Group And Lots Of Them Are From Moms Who Are New To Canada And I’ve Been Thinking About This For Months
Image source: stephscow
#14 I’m Reasonably Certain It Wasn’t Just Those Reasons, Karen
Image source: hilltophermit
#15 This Made My Blood Boil
Image source: reddit.com
#16 It’s Gross, Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids
Image source: hilltophermit
#17 Found In A Mom Group
Saw this poll in a mom group I am part of. Persephone is the only suitable name on that list and I’m sure some people would still have trouble pronouncing it.
Image source: vintagevixen927
#18 Why Even Go To The Doctor?
Image source: nememess
#19 You Ask Your Toddler To… What?
Image source: moondropppp
#20 Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn’t Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down, She’s A Baby
Image source: mynameis_notbeth
#21 It’s Called Happiness. I’m Guessing Pizza’s The Only Thing That’ll Give It To Them
Image source: govawls98
#22 Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay
Image source: hilltophermit
#23 This Must Be A Joke – Right? From A Local Mom Group Where I Am An Admin
Image source: sjyauk
#24 Imagine Needing Your 3 Year Old To Beg You To Go To The Doctor, Then Refusing Meds
Image source: One_Winter_45
#25 Moms Who Use Their Sons As Surrogate Husbands Are Vile
Image source: SaltyWine1924
#26 I’m Going To Need Them To Do A Live Demonstration
Image source: Deadanddugup
#27 We’ve Tried Nothing And We’re All Out Of Ideas
Luckily, the comments agreed that maybe she could try parenting her kid.
Image source: hotsummernightsx
#28 A Giant Yikes On This One
Image source: the-real-mccaughey
#29 Excuse Me?
Image source: NoLeg9483
#30 This Isn’t The Flex You Think It Is
Truly hoping this is satire but it wasn’t posted anonymously and OP doesn’t usually post satire. Her posts are genuine. Yikes.
Image source: Most_Abrocoma9320
#31 First It Was Formula Causing Autism Now Baby Needs To Be Detoxed After Drinking Formula. I Can’t Make This Up Y’all
Image source: ilbm1031
#32 Depression Is A Phase
Image source: Harvie_B134
#33 From My Local Moms Group
Image source: KJR0523
#34 The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It
Image source: neveragain1006
#35 She’s Joking… Right?
Image source: Comfortable-Basis-64
#36 “My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By CPS”
Image source: ___—_me_—___
#37 Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences
Image source: jeromymanuel
#38 My Kid’s Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I’d Like To Go Ahead And Do That
Image source: Rubytaiwan
#39 From My Vegan Parenting Group
Image source: pointsofellie
#40 Nothing Like A Hearty Stick Of Butter To Round Out Baby’s Meal
Image source: _oxygenthief
#41 Would This Be A Major Red Flag To Anyone Else?
Image source: pampasgrasshat
#42 Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom
Image source: Professional_Ad3180
#43 Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side
Image source: momofwon
#44 Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing
Image source: evissimus
#45 “He’s Never Choked”
Image source: No-Strawberry-5804
#46 “Words Are My Language” Yes That’s What Language Is
Image source: Proper-Sentence2857
#47 My Child’s Future Means Nothing To Me
Image source: Lucyl0uboo
#48 Refusing To Get Ultrasounds
They’re getting educated in the comments, apart from a few people suggesting that they “listened to their gut”.
Image source: Shermea
#49 “Help, We’ve Tried Nothing And We’re Out Of Ideas”
Image source: cementmilkshake
#50 “As I Have With All My Babies”
Image source: trickynik
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