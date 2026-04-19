Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

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Anyone who’s spent even a bit of time on social media knows how overwhelming the amount of information there is. While you can definitely find some great sources, pieces of advice, and supportive people online, you also have to filter out the noise. Inevitably, you come across posts that are beyond bizarre, especially when it comes to parenting, a topic that seemingly everyone has an opinion about.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most unhinged, weird, and confusing posts ever shared in mom groups on the internet. While honesty is commendable, careless oversharing and opinions masquerading as facts can do a lot more harm than good, especially if any impressionable parents are reading your ideas. Scroll down to go down the online parenting group rabbit hole.

#1 Can You Imagine Waking Up One Day And Your Beard Is Just Gone

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: reddit.com

#2 She Is Insane

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Ziad_adel

#3 Sunscreen Causes Cancer, Y’all

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: emmamom

#4 Found This In A Facebook Mom Group

Translation: “Hi, I’m a toxic mom. How can I ensure my son will move out at age 18 and never speak to me again so I can die alone and sad wondering why he wants nothing to do with me?”

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: EternalEvelyn

#5 Posted In A Local Mom Group

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: quesoandtequila

#6 I’m Pretty Sure She Was Serious Based On Previous Posts

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: PollyDarton794

#7 She Posted Anonymously, She Knew What Would Happen

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: wimpymomdiary

#8 Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: proballynotaduck

#9 Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Jetsam21

#10 Manipulation? I Don’t Think So

Manipulation… This is a wish, a child’s wish. This one really annoyed me.

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: -This-is-boring-

#11 I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: ApplicationNo8712

#12 Quality Quora Question

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: universalExplorer92

#13 My Mom Sends Me The Best Posts From Our Town’s Mom Group And Lots Of Them Are From Moms Who Are New To Canada And I’ve Been Thinking About This For Months

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: stephscow

#14 I’m Reasonably Certain It Wasn’t Just Those Reasons, Karen

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: hilltophermit

#15 This Made My Blood Boil

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: reddit.com

#16 It’s Gross, Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: hilltophermit

#17 Found In A Mom Group

Saw this poll in a mom group I am part of. Persephone is the only suitable name on that list and I’m sure some people would still have trouble pronouncing it.

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: vintagevixen927

#18 Why Even Go To The Doctor?

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: nememess

#19 You Ask Your Toddler To… What?

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: moondropppp

#20 Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn’t Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down, She’s A Baby

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: mynameis_notbeth

#21 It’s Called Happiness. I’m Guessing Pizza’s The Only Thing That’ll Give It To Them

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: govawls98

#22 Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: hilltophermit

#23 This Must Be A Joke – Right? From A Local Mom Group Where I Am An Admin

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: sjyauk

#24 Imagine Needing Your 3 Year Old To Beg You To Go To The Doctor, Then Refusing Meds

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: One_Winter_45

#25 Moms Who Use Their Sons As Surrogate Husbands Are Vile

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: SaltyWine1924

#26 I’m Going To Need Them To Do A Live Demonstration

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Deadanddugup

#27 We’ve Tried Nothing And We’re All Out Of Ideas

Luckily, the comments agreed that maybe she could try parenting her kid.

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: hotsummernightsx

#28 A Giant Yikes On This One

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: the-real-mccaughey

#29 Excuse Me?

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: NoLeg9483

#30 This Isn’t The Flex You Think It Is

Truly hoping this is satire but it wasn’t posted anonymously and OP doesn’t usually post satire. Her posts are genuine. Yikes.

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Most_Abrocoma9320

#31 First It Was Formula Causing Autism Now Baby Needs To Be Detoxed After Drinking Formula. I Can’t Make This Up Y’all

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: ilbm1031

#32 Depression Is A Phase

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Harvie_B134

#33 From My Local Moms Group

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: KJR0523

#34 The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: neveragain1006

#35 She’s Joking… Right?

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Comfortable-Basis-64

#36 “My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By CPS”

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: ___—_me_—___

#37 Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: jeromymanuel

#38 My Kid’s Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I’d Like To Go Ahead And Do That

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Rubytaiwan

#39 From My Vegan Parenting Group

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: pointsofellie

#40 Nothing Like A Hearty Stick Of Butter To Round Out Baby’s Meal

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: _oxygenthief

#41 Would This Be A Major Red Flag To Anyone Else?

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: pampasgrasshat

#42 Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Professional_Ad3180

#43 Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: momofwon

#44 Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: evissimus

#45 “He’s Never Choked”

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: No-Strawberry-5804

#46 “Words Are My Language” Yes That’s What Language Is

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Proper-Sentence2857

#47 My Child’s Future Means Nothing To Me

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Lucyl0uboo

#48 Refusing To Get Ultrasounds

They’re getting educated in the comments, apart from a few people suggesting that they “listened to their gut”.

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: Shermea

#49 “Help, We’ve Tried Nothing And We’re Out Of Ideas”

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: cementmilkshake

#50 “As I Have With All My Babies”

Mom Groups Are Full Of People Who Shouldn’t Be Parents And These 50 Posts Prove It

Image source: trickynik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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