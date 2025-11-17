“And I Thought I Was Lazy”: 50 People Who Took Laziness To Infuriating Levels (New Pics)

While I am not an expert, I want to believe that being lazy is normal and natural if not taken to an extreme. The extreme being a degree where it’s not just inconvenient but also counter-intuitive, self-harming, and it actually starts affecting other people.
Someone being so lazy that it infuriates you fits the bill, and that’s the name of the game in this listicle. Folks online are sharing times when they found someone being so lazy (or the legacy thereof) that it hurt their brain, either figuratively or literally because they probably had to suffer the consequences.
#1 People That Do This Are Jerks
Image source: 420fmx
#2 I Went To Snap The Beach At Margate And Wish I Hadn’t. Is It Because The Council Are Not Putting Bins On The Beach, Or Is Lazy Visitors At Fault? Either Way It’s An Utter Disgrace
Image source: frank_leppard
#3 Elizabeth Is A Lazy Jerk
Image source: Timecook
#4 Attention Parents! Thrift Stores Are Not Your Daycare. Clean Up After Your Kids
Image source: recovery_room
#5 Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park
Image source: f1rstman
#6 The Way A Mom And Her Two Kids Left The Shoe Isle In Target
Image source: AydenTheFox_15
#7 Meanwhile Here In Victoria
Image source: glim1000
#8 There Was A Trash Can Literally Four Feet Away
Image source: NorseCelt137
#9 My Girlfriend Throws Her Daily Contact Lenses Behind The Headboard Of Our Bed
Image source: FireRotor
#10 Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago, But I Couldn’t Find It. Snow Finally Melted A Bit, And I Found It 1/2 Mile Away From The House
Image source: raleighs
#11 This Is How The Passengers Who Have Just Arrived From Canada Left The Plane. I Can’t Find Words. This Is One Of The Reasons For The Delay. It Takes A Long Time To Clean This Pigsty
Image source: infotraficalg
#12 People Sweat, And That’s Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?
Image source: PhazonPhoenix5
#13 This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next One. Anyone Else Feel My Pain?
Image source: newmyy
#14 I Went On A Date With A Guy, And He Picked Me Up This Time. I Think This Is A Peek Into What His Apartment Might Look Like
Image source: Wedgypicker420
#15 Some Jerk In My Office: “Damn, That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube, I Might Have To Refill The Tray”
Image source: Canisteo99
#16 I Went On A Cruise In Spain. It Was Beautiful, And I Had A Great Time. But, Everywhere We Went, There Was Just Garbage In The Ocean, And I Actively Saw People Throwing More In
Image source: GlitchingNo
#17 How People Left Their Table At Wendy’s Near Me
Image source: bonefidescrewup
#18 The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower
Image source: maddogcas2383
#19 My Sister’s Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms. He Left The Living Room Like This After He Found His Wallet
Image source: EducationalQuiet1052
#20 Lazy People Ruin Frozen Items Putting It On Random Shelves
Image source: Angus87Angus88
#21 How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom
Image source: TouchingPriests
#22 I Just Caught A Lazy Neighbor “Walking Their Dog” By Car
Image source: drspkes
#23 Public Park Near Toronto, Canada. Why Are People Such A Pigs?
Image source: Jo_Hendy
#24 Someone Locked His Bike On My Bike Without Even Trying To Lock It To The Stand
Image source: SummumRex2
#25 My $2200 Laptop, Which I Was Supposed To Sign For, Was Left Practically On The Sidewalk. Couldn’t Even Bother To Put It Near The Porch
Image source: temerariously
#26 Apparently The Businesses In My Shopping Center Decided That The Recycling Chute (Two Units Down) Is Too Far Away. That Door Is My Store
Image source: reddit.com
#27 My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car And Leaves It There
Image source: slangin_meds
#28 My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days And Returned It Like This
Image source: kt-gd
#29 Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk. He Then Came Up, Rang The Doorbell, Walked Past Them Again And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door
Image source: DarkHeraldMage
#30 Uber Eats Left The Order At The End Of The Driveway In The Freezing Rain/Snow Balanced On The Mailbox
Image source: ApricotTaco
#31 My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans. Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Everytime He Makes Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare
Image source: Juancho511
#32 I Went To A Classmate’s Apartment To Work On A Project. This Mountain Of Hair Will Haunt Me Forever
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog, And Now She Has To Get In The Street To Do That Because We Have Rude Neighbors
Image source: Solid-Airport-5466
#34 My Roommate Has Hit New Peak Of Laziness
Image source: ComaAmes
#35 My Neighbor Drove Into Part Of My Back Fence 2 Months Ago And Hasn’t Cleaned It Up
That’s his garage on the left being partially blocked. Maybe he thinks it’s a crime scene and he won’t get the insurance claim if he cleans it up. I don’t know.
Image source: Feeling-Disaster7180
#36 I Don’t Understand Why People Can’t Carry Out Their Own Trash. Especially At A State Park
Image source: fabricator123
#37 Please Put It Back Where You Found It
Image source: Scaulbylausis
#38 Are People That Lazy? Cart Return Is 4 Parking Spaces Away
Image source: Splintercell581
#39 I Asked My Mom To Put The Remainining Salt In A Smaller Container, But She Dumped It All In The Sink. That’s Almost 200g Of Salt That Could’ve Easily Lasted Me Another 2 Months
Image source: Staalone
#40 The Plumber Left My Tub Like This After He Fixed The Sink
Image source: reddit.com
#41 My Brother “Salted” The Driveway
Image source: KingDooma
#42 The Way My Family Leaves The Toothpaste. It’s Rock Solid
Image source: PIE_OF_LIFE64
#43 The Way My Fiance Leaves Peanut Butter
Image source: whileyouwereslepting
#44 Lady Goes To Self Checkout, Makes Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan And Bag Each Item
Image source: snownative86
#45 The Roommate’s Rice Cooker Has Turned Into Brain-Like Tissue. He Refuses To Clean It And Leaves It On The Shared Kitchen Counter
Image source: tshoe777
#46 Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now, There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling
Image source: ReallyTightJeans
#47 How My Teenage Brother Refills The Tea Box
Image source: TheGreenLineBus
#48 My Wife Cutting The Sausages For The Biscuits. That’s Why The Other Pan Looks Like This
Image source: herbpirate
#49 I Wanted To Put A Pallet Away, But Someone Decided To Be Lazy And Just Left This Disaster Behind. Of Course There Are No Cameras In This Area
Image source: Iwillnotbeokay
#50 Dishwasher Is Broken, So We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House, And Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days
Image source: SwordGoSwish
