Unexpected Duo Leaves Fans Stunned As Eminem Steps On Stage At Ed Sheeran Concert

The crowd went nuts at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit on Saturday, after the singer was joined by none other than Eminem himself for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself”. The unexpected appearance got the people screaming as the rapper took over in the first verse of the iconic song.
After the performance, Sheeran revealed to the audience at Ford Field that Eminem was only planning to do one song, adding, “You can’t come on in Detroit and do just one song”. The comment was followed by a rendition of another one of the rapper’s hits, “Stan”.
On his Instagram account, Sheeran later posted a snippet of the performance, with the caption reading “Detroit. What a moment.”
Tens of thousands of fans joined the artists for “Lose Yourself”
With Detroit holding a special place in his heart, it is no wonder that the local audience met him with unmatched cheer as well. Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit reportedly attracted 60,000 fans to the Ford Field stadium, who were more than thrilled about the surprise performance and the duet performing “Lose Yourself”.
One of the most iconic names in the industry, Eminem—born Marshall Bruce Mathers III—was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, but moved to Detroit as a young teenager. In the beginning of his career, he performed in clubs in the area, and eventually grew to call himself a “Detroiter for life”, as he said in a 1999 interview with MTV.
Produced by Eminem, together with Jeff Bass and Luis Resto, “Lose Yourself” was written for the movie 8 Mile released back in 2002. According to Genius, Eminem was narrating the life of the protagonist, Jimmy, up until the third verse, where the line between Jimmy’s and Eminem’s perspectives gets somewhat blurred.
“Lose Yourself” became an enormous success—it rose to the top of the charts in roughly 20 countries and won two Grammy awards. It also became the first rap song to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Some fans captured the moment and shared it online
In Detroit, “Lose Yourself” was followed by Eminem and Ed’s rendition of “Stan”, originally released in 2000, with Ed Sheeran singing vocals typically covered by Dido. This version wasn’t new to the fans, though, as the artists performed it when Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, November of 2022.
Ed Sheeran and Eminem have collaborated in the past, 50 Cent joined them for the song “Remember The Name”
Nowadays, Ed Sheeran is one of the most well-known musicians worldwide
Saturday’s performance in Detroit was part of Ed Sheeran’s ‘+–=÷×’ tour (The Mathematics Tour), reportedly comprising 88 shows over a five-month period, from April to September, 2023. Even though Eminem was the only one who was kept a secret before the show at Ford Field, he wasn’t the only invitee to join Sheeran on stage, as he announced beforehand appearances by special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.
The Mathematics Tour is the artist’s fourth concert tour since the beginning of his career in 2005, which is when he started recording. Born in the town of Halifax in West Yorkshire, England, he became famous at roughly 16 years of age, and is now one of the best-selling music artists in the world. He’s recently released his sixth album Subtract, as well as a four-part documentary, titled The Sum Of It All.
People online shared their thoughts on the matter
