76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

by

As someone who recently moved into a new apartment, I know firsthand that finding a place you like is only half the battle. Between rent prices and everything else that comes with having a landlord, renting can test your patience pretty quickly.

This online community gets it, with a collection of memes, screenshots, and stories about some truly ridiculous rental situations. Some of these will feel painfully familiar, while others might have you wondering what on earth these landlords were thinking. Scroll down for rental dramas that might have you feeling very grateful for your own situation.

#1 Houses Stand Empty

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

#2 Historical Building Mysteriously Burns Down

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: yuritopiaposadism

#3 Where Would They Get The Money From?

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: AlwaysBannedVegan

Rent prices these days can make finding a place you actually like feel like a small victory, until you see the price tag. You start picturing where the couch will go, then look at the rent and remember your bank account has other plans.

Sadly, for many renters, that monthly payment takes up a serious chunk of their income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, renters spent a median of 31% of their income on housing costs in 2023.

#4 I Reckon This Will Take At Least $2,000 To Repair

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: DecommodifiedGuevara

#5 New Landlords Won’t Even Let Me Use Bathroom Past 10pm

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#6 Counterpoint – No They’re Not

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: thatsnotyourtaco

Aside from the outrageous cost of rent, application fees, deposits, utilities, parking, and other expenses can push the final bill even higher. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been looking to curb unfair rental housing fee practices, including cases where extra costs were not included in the advertised rent.

For many tenants, learning about those extra expenses might feel like another financial headache when they can already barely afford the rent.

#7 Why They Gotta Direct It At Females Specifically?

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Sweet_Dimension_8534

#8 My Landlord Didn’t Mention Her Dogs Are Dangerous. Now We Have To Beg To Go Outside And Most Of The Time She Doesn’t Even Reply

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Mindless-Cup4127

#9 Landlords Are Basically Scalpers

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Anon

Many landlords seem to believe that collecting your rent also gives them unlimited power over you. Thankfully, this is not the case. In the U.S., renters have legal protections covering things like housing conditions, access to the property, security deposits, and eviction procedures, although the exact rules vary by state.

These protections help ensure renting a home doesn’t mean giving up all your rights. Some of the landlords in this collection, though, seem to have missed that memo.

#10 Oh No, If It Isn’t The Consequences Of Their Own Actions

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: apparentlyidek

#11 When Satire Really Just Predicts A Possible Future

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: JayGatsby52

#12 She’s So Nice!

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Xanto10

Even though every state requires landlords to provide safe and livable housing, some landlords are perfectly comfortable leaving tenants with problems that should have been fixed long ago.

If a landlord refuses to address a serious problem, tenants may have legal options, such as requesting repairs, reporting the issue, or, in some states, withholding rent or deducting certain repair costs. The important part is following the rules for your state rather than deciding to stop paying rent on your own

#13 Priceless

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: crystalnovea

#14 Landlord Overcharging On Rent So They Can Give The Excess Back Later Like They’re Heroes

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: freaktheclown

#15 It Makes Sense If You Don’t Really Think About It

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

In all this housing drama, it is worth nothing that paying rent doesn’t mean giving up your privacy. Landlords cannot just show up and let themselves in whenever they feel like it.

By law, tenants have the right to enjoy their home without unnecessary interruptions, except in emergencies, inspections, or repairs.

#16 Lowkey Let Him Cook

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: wasraelx

#17 All I See In Ads For Rentals

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Hurplepippo

#18 Ok

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

A lot of renters still run into discrimination when looking for a home, whether it is because of their race, gender, religion, disability, or family situation. The Fair Housing Act is supposed to protect people from this kind of treatment and makes housing discrimination illegal.

But having those protections in place does not mean everyone gets treated fairly, which is why HUD continues to investigate discrimination complaints from renters.

#19 Landlord Trying To Mooch Off My WiFi

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: horticulthoney

#20 Landlord “Repairs” Microwave Using My Power Bar

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Tatugem

#21 “Landlords Need Us, We Don’t Need Landlords” Poster Spotted In Aberystwyth, Wales, UK

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Everything4Everyone

People have lost a lot of money to fake rental listings, pressure to pay a deposit before seeing a property, and payment methods that are difficult to reverse. The FTC says consumers have reported about $65 million in losses to rental scams since 2020.

So before sending money for that dream apartment, it is worth checking that the listing and the person behind it are legitimate. Otherwise, your perfect new home could turn out to be an expensive, tantalizing internet hallucination.

#22 Landlordism Explained

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Mission-Ad-8536

#23 Landlord Had The Gall To Try And Raise Our Rent 3 Days After Our Lease Renewed

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: KingdomOfAtaraxia

#24 Facts

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Dealing with a landlord from hell might have you thinking you should buy your own place. Unfortunately, buying a home can feel out of reach when you have to worry about a down payment, mortgage, insurance, taxes, and other costs that come with ownership.

In 2024, the median monthly cost for U.S. homeowners with a mortgage was $2,035, according to the Census Bureau. So for many people, renting may still be the more manageable option, even if it occasionally means putting up with a landlord who makes you question your life choices.

#25 Another Compassionate Landlord

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Some_Old_Man_Fishin

#26 Landlord Special: Kitchen Window Edition

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: WayProfessional3640

#27 My Brother In Source You Are The Market

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: wasraelx

People who are lucky enough to have a good landlord may not realize what a rare gem that is. From experience, a difficult one can turn your home into a constant source of stress.

Have you ever had a landlord experience worthy of being in this hall of fame? Tell us about it in the comments. We’d love to hear your rental stories too.

#28 $1300 A Month Lmao

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Evening-Investigator

#29 Scumlords In La Right Now

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: CalicoCapsun

#30 Someone Needs A Spa Day

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Detroitish24

#31 Idc If It’s Illegal. Lower My Damn Rent!

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mratlas666

#32 Money Well Spend

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Parasites. Freaking Parasites

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: yuritopiaposadism

#34 My Mom Is Triggered Because She’s A Landlord Now

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mr-hurglee

#35 I’ve Been Trying To Figure Out How To Turn On This Vent In My Bathroom. Turns Out It’s Fake. It’s Just A Vent Glued To The Ceiling

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: CynderMizuki

#36 Goofy Landlord Making Up Rules And Wanting To Steal My Dishwasher

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ViceInSinCity

#37 The Delusional Landlord Strikes Again

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Frozenflame1702

#38 This Was My Landlord’s Solution To The AC Unit Leaking Water And Soaking The Carpet. It Was Left On For At Least 24 Hours Before I Got There

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ashashinscreed

#39 Landlord Who Complained About My Plants Kicked The Bucket To The Agent Who Said Will Let Himself In

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#40 What The Actual…

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: yoghourtC4

#41 Levelling The Playing Field

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: coffeewalnut08

#42 Voting Matters

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: JayGatsby52

#43 “Non-Refundable Pet Deposit”

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ladycielphantomhive

#44 Apparently Requesting Basic Information & Reporting Illegal Discriminatory Housing Practices Is A Scam Now

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: TheUnDoctor

#45 I Reported My Cooker As Broken And This Is What My Landlord Wants To Do

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Powerz5

#46 Kind Landlord Only Raises Old Ladies Rent By 32%

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: RIPNightman

#47 “You Wouldn’t Open An Airbnb In A Housing Crisis” Sticker Spotted In Melbourne

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Everything4Everyone

#48 “Alexa, Play The World’s Smallest Violin”

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Ifyoucouldbe

#49 Landlord With 57 Homes Loses The Lot LOL

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: T1k1Punch

#50 AC Unit Stolen By Landlord

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: PrometheusX-303

#51 ???

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: CloudCaves

#52 Side Walk Chalk Is Grafitti, Violates Lease

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Jayduuubb-

#53 Oh The Poor Darlings

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: smoulderstoat

#54 Some Los Angeles Landlords Almost Double Rent Prices As Wildfires Displace Families

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: genuinesalsa

#55 New Definition Of “Working” Just Dropped

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: smoulderstoat

#56 California Is Voting For A 15% Tax On Short Term Rental Income, Landlords Aren’t Happy

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: notanangel_25

#57 They Just Need To Save More 😂

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#58 The Villain We Don’t Need

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Lavender_Scales

#59 Rat Infestation Continues In Brooklyn Rent-Stabilized Apartment Complex

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: smodern

#60 Landlords ” Property Deed ” Papers Were The First Nft’s

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#61 Landlord’s Awful Attempt At Dodging Oven Fix

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Real-Consideration47

#62 Dignity Of Work To Landlords!

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: this_one_is_the_last

#63 Asked Our Landlord For A Handrail On Our Front Porch

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: cjh_mkiii

#64 What A Joke

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: honeybunniee

#65 They Are Aware, They Just Don’t Care

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: dorkmaster5000

#66 FYI I’ve Never Missed A Rent Payment

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: scoaaaaar

#67 Trust The Free Market!!!

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#68 Brand New Flooring

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: naishi_

#69 Renovating The Kitchen In The House We Bought After It Was Rented Out For A Few Years, Only To Uncover This Absolute Masterpiece Of A Landlord Special

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mmonzeob

#70 Landlord Said Don’t Worry, It’s Just Cosmetic

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Big_Clock2620

#71 Yeah, Yeah, We Know You’re Hurting…

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: cmyk_life

#72 The Basement Of A Rental That Went From 995 To 1700

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Lolipop6969

#73 4 Years Of Renting

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: heartsii_

#74 Atp They Just Come Up With Any Reason To Do A Rent Increase

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: SeriousSalmon4

#75 Landlord Boxed My Car In With Snow

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: chicken-nugget78

#76 A Certified Landlord Special™

76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Expensive-Tune-2069

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman’s Passing Exposed Pastor’s Son Allegedly Holding Four Adults in His Basement
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Sculpted A 2 Ft. Tall “Ok” Hand Statue
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Students Come Up With An Ingenious And Funny Graph To Stop People From Feeding Their Overweight Campus Cat
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Miracle Watts
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2022
The Movie Finding Forrester is Becoming a TV Show on NBC
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2020
Exploring Five Ideas for a Breaking Bad Sequel
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2018