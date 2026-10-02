76 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Had To Be Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

As someone who recently moved into a new apartment, I know firsthand that finding a place you like is only half the battle. Between rent prices and everything else that comes with having a landlord, renting can test your patience pretty quickly.
This online community gets it, with a collection of memes, screenshots, and stories about some truly ridiculous rental situations. Some of these will feel painfully familiar, while others might have you wondering what on earth these landlords were thinking. Scroll down for rental dramas that might have you feeling very grateful for your own situation.
#1 Houses Stand Empty
Image source: James-Incandenza
#2 Historical Building Mysteriously Burns Down
Image source: yuritopiaposadism
#3 Where Would They Get The Money From?
Image source: AlwaysBannedVegan
Rent prices these days can make finding a place you actually like feel like a small victory, until you see the price tag. You start picturing where the couch will go, then look at the rent and remember your bank account has other plans.
Sadly, for many renters, that monthly payment takes up a serious chunk of their income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, renters spent a median of 31% of their income on housing costs in 2023.
#4 I Reckon This Will Take At Least $2,000 To Repair
Image source: DecommodifiedGuevara
#5 New Landlords Won’t Even Let Me Use Bathroom Past 10pm
Image source: [deleted]
#6 Counterpoint – No They’re Not
Image source: thatsnotyourtaco
Aside from the outrageous cost of rent, application fees, deposits, utilities, parking, and other expenses can push the final bill even higher. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been looking to curb unfair rental housing fee practices, including cases where extra costs were not included in the advertised rent.
For many tenants, learning about those extra expenses might feel like another financial headache when they can already barely afford the rent.
#7 Why They Gotta Direct It At Females Specifically?
Image source: Sweet_Dimension_8534
#8 My Landlord Didn’t Mention Her Dogs Are Dangerous. Now We Have To Beg To Go Outside And Most Of The Time She Doesn’t Even Reply
Image source: Mindless-Cup4127
#9 Landlords Are Basically Scalpers
Image source: Anon
Many landlords seem to believe that collecting your rent also gives them unlimited power over you. Thankfully, this is not the case. In the U.S., renters have legal protections covering things like housing conditions, access to the property, security deposits, and eviction procedures, although the exact rules vary by state.
These protections help ensure renting a home doesn’t mean giving up all your rights. Some of the landlords in this collection, though, seem to have missed that memo.
#10 Oh No, If It Isn’t The Consequences Of Their Own Actions
Image source: apparentlyidek
#11 When Satire Really Just Predicts A Possible Future
Image source: JayGatsby52
#12 She’s So Nice!
Image source: Xanto10
Even though every state requires landlords to provide safe and livable housing, some landlords are perfectly comfortable leaving tenants with problems that should have been fixed long ago.
If a landlord refuses to address a serious problem, tenants may have legal options, such as requesting repairs, reporting the issue, or, in some states, withholding rent or deducting certain repair costs. The important part is following the rules for your state rather than deciding to stop paying rent on your own
#13 Priceless
Image source: crystalnovea
#14 Landlord Overcharging On Rent So They Can Give The Excess Back Later Like They’re Heroes
Image source: freaktheclown
#15 It Makes Sense If You Don’t Really Think About It
Image source: James-Incandenza
In all this housing drama, it is worth nothing that paying rent doesn’t mean giving up your privacy. Landlords cannot just show up and let themselves in whenever they feel like it.
By law, tenants have the right to enjoy their home without unnecessary interruptions, except in emergencies, inspections, or repairs.
#16 Lowkey Let Him Cook
Image source: wasraelx
#17 All I See In Ads For Rentals
Image source: Hurplepippo
#18 Ok
Image source: James-Incandenza
A lot of renters still run into discrimination when looking for a home, whether it is because of their race, gender, religion, disability, or family situation. The Fair Housing Act is supposed to protect people from this kind of treatment and makes housing discrimination illegal.
But having those protections in place does not mean everyone gets treated fairly, which is why HUD continues to investigate discrimination complaints from renters.
#19 Landlord Trying To Mooch Off My WiFi
Image source: horticulthoney
#20 Landlord “Repairs” Microwave Using My Power Bar
Image source: Tatugem
#21 “Landlords Need Us, We Don’t Need Landlords” Poster Spotted In Aberystwyth, Wales, UK
Image source: Everything4Everyone
People have lost a lot of money to fake rental listings, pressure to pay a deposit before seeing a property, and payment methods that are difficult to reverse. The FTC says consumers have reported about $65 million in losses to rental scams since 2020.
So before sending money for that dream apartment, it is worth checking that the listing and the person behind it are legitimate. Otherwise, your perfect new home could turn out to be an expensive, tantalizing internet hallucination.
#22 Landlordism Explained
Image source: Mission-Ad-8536
#23 Landlord Had The Gall To Try And Raise Our Rent 3 Days After Our Lease Renewed
Image source: KingdomOfAtaraxia
#24 Facts
Image source: [deleted]
Dealing with a landlord from hell might have you thinking you should buy your own place. Unfortunately, buying a home can feel out of reach when you have to worry about a down payment, mortgage, insurance, taxes, and other costs that come with ownership.
In 2024, the median monthly cost for U.S. homeowners with a mortgage was $2,035, according to the Census Bureau. So for many people, renting may still be the more manageable option, even if it occasionally means putting up with a landlord who makes you question your life choices.
#25 Another Compassionate Landlord
Image source: Some_Old_Man_Fishin
#26 Landlord Special: Kitchen Window Edition
Image source: WayProfessional3640
#27 My Brother In Source You Are The Market
Image source: wasraelx
People who are lucky enough to have a good landlord may not realize what a rare gem that is. From experience, a difficult one can turn your home into a constant source of stress.
Have you ever had a landlord experience worthy of being in this hall of fame? Tell us about it in the comments. We’d love to hear your rental stories too.
#28 $1300 A Month Lmao
Image source: Evening-Investigator
#29 Scumlords In La Right Now
Image source: CalicoCapsun
#30 Someone Needs A Spa Day
Image source: Detroitish24
#31 Idc If It’s Illegal. Lower My Damn Rent!
Image source: mratlas666
#32 Money Well Spend
Image source: [deleted]
#33 Parasites. Freaking Parasites
Image source: yuritopiaposadism
#34 My Mom Is Triggered Because She’s A Landlord Now
Image source: mr-hurglee
#35 I’ve Been Trying To Figure Out How To Turn On This Vent In My Bathroom. Turns Out It’s Fake. It’s Just A Vent Glued To The Ceiling
Image source: CynderMizuki
#36 Goofy Landlord Making Up Rules And Wanting To Steal My Dishwasher
Image source: ViceInSinCity
#37 The Delusional Landlord Strikes Again
Image source: Frozenflame1702
#38 This Was My Landlord’s Solution To The AC Unit Leaking Water And Soaking The Carpet. It Was Left On For At Least 24 Hours Before I Got There
Image source: ashashinscreed
#39 Landlord Who Complained About My Plants Kicked The Bucket To The Agent Who Said Will Let Himself In
Image source: [deleted]
#40 What The Actual…
Image source: yoghourtC4
#41 Levelling The Playing Field
Image source: coffeewalnut08
#42 Voting Matters
Image source: JayGatsby52
#43 “Non-Refundable Pet Deposit”
Image source: ladycielphantomhive
#44 Apparently Requesting Basic Information & Reporting Illegal Discriminatory Housing Practices Is A Scam Now
Image source: TheUnDoctor
#45 I Reported My Cooker As Broken And This Is What My Landlord Wants To Do
Image source: Powerz5
#46 Kind Landlord Only Raises Old Ladies Rent By 32%
Image source: RIPNightman
#47 “You Wouldn’t Open An Airbnb In A Housing Crisis” Sticker Spotted In Melbourne
Image source: Everything4Everyone
#48 “Alexa, Play The World’s Smallest Violin”
Image source: Ifyoucouldbe
#49 Landlord With 57 Homes Loses The Lot LOL
Image source: T1k1Punch
#50 AC Unit Stolen By Landlord
Image source: PrometheusX-303
#51 ???
Image source: CloudCaves
#52 Side Walk Chalk Is Grafitti, Violates Lease
Image source: Jayduuubb-
#53 Oh The Poor Darlings
Image source: smoulderstoat
#54 Some Los Angeles Landlords Almost Double Rent Prices As Wildfires Displace Families
Image source: genuinesalsa
#55 New Definition Of “Working” Just Dropped
Image source: smoulderstoat
#56 California Is Voting For A 15% Tax On Short Term Rental Income, Landlords Aren’t Happy
Image source: notanangel_25
#57 They Just Need To Save More 😂
Image source: [deleted]
#58 The Villain We Don’t Need
Image source: Lavender_Scales
#59 Rat Infestation Continues In Brooklyn Rent-Stabilized Apartment Complex
Image source: smodern
#60 Landlords ” Property Deed ” Papers Were The First Nft’s
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#61 Landlord’s Awful Attempt At Dodging Oven Fix
Image source: Real-Consideration47
#62 Dignity Of Work To Landlords!
Image source: this_one_is_the_last
#63 Asked Our Landlord For A Handrail On Our Front Porch
Image source: cjh_mkiii
#64 What A Joke
Image source: honeybunniee
#65 They Are Aware, They Just Don’t Care
Image source: dorkmaster5000
#66 FYI I’ve Never Missed A Rent Payment
Image source: scoaaaaar
#67 Trust The Free Market!!!
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#68 Brand New Flooring
Image source: naishi_
#69 Renovating The Kitchen In The House We Bought After It Was Rented Out For A Few Years, Only To Uncover This Absolute Masterpiece Of A Landlord Special
Image source: mmonzeob
#70 Landlord Said Don’t Worry, It’s Just Cosmetic
Image source: Big_Clock2620
#71 Yeah, Yeah, We Know You’re Hurting…
Image source: cmyk_life
#72 The Basement Of A Rental That Went From 995 To 1700
Image source: Lolipop6969
#73 4 Years Of Renting
Image source: heartsii_
#74 Atp They Just Come Up With Any Reason To Do A Rent Increase
Image source: SeriousSalmon4
#75 Landlord Boxed My Car In With Snow
Image source: chicken-nugget78
#76 A Certified Landlord Special™
Image source: Expensive-Tune-2069
Follow Us