Eden Hazard: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Eden Hazard: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eden Hazard

January 7, 1991

La Louvière, Belgium

35 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Eden Hazard?

Eden Michael Walter Lucien Hazard is a Belgian former professional footballer, widely admired for his exceptional dribbling and creative playmaking as a winger. He often captivated fans with his agility and vision on the field. Hazard enjoyed a prominent career across top European leagues and with his national team.

His breakout moment came during the 2010–11 season with Lille, where he led the team to a league and cup double, earning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. This individual recognition marked him as a rising star in European football.

Early Life and Education

A strong family bond in Braine-le-Comte, Belgium, nurtured Eden Hazard’s early football passion. Both his father, Thierry, and mother, Carine, were semi-professional footballers, instilling a deep love for the sport in all four Hazard brothers.

He honed his skills playing near a family training ground and later joined youth academies like Royal Stade Brainois and AFC Tubize. Scouts recognized his talent early, leading him to the Lille OSC youth setup in France, a pivotal step in his development.

Notable Relationships

A long-term romance has defined Eden Hazard’s personal life, having married his childhood sweetheart, Natacha Van Honacker, in 2012. The couple reportedly met as teenagers and built their relationship before Hazard’s rise to international football fame.

Hazard and Van Honacker share three sons: Yannis, Leo, and Sammy. The family maintains a relatively private life away from the intense media scrutiny often surrounding top athletes.

Career Highlights

As a dynamic attacking midfielder, Eden Hazard’s career is highlighted by his influential tenure at Chelsea, where he secured two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies. His consistent individual brilliance and leadership were crucial to the club’s success, making him a fan favorite.

Prior to his move to England, Hazard also earned significant individual recognition as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in France. He captained Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, showcasing his impact on the international stage.

Signature Quote

“I always give my best in every game. To do any less is to betray myself and my team.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things We Learned from The Close Enough Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2020
Totally Weird But True: The 25 Geography Facts Quiz They Probably Didn’t Teach You In School
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Hand Painted Skatedeck With Sculpture
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dave Chappelle Jokingly Makes Fun of Louis C.K. Accuser, Calls Her ‘Weak’
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2018
Mom Gets Honest About What It’s Like To Be The “Default Parent,” The Internet Reacts
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Internet Divided After Woman Says Man Punished Her For Not Switching Seats On Flight
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2025