50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

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For those who truly understand cars, they’ve never been just machines. Every curve carries intention, every surface reflects a decision, every detail reveals the hand of someone who cared enough to get it right. Long before a car ever becomes art, it already lives in that territory, shaped by designers and engineers who think not only about performance, but about presence.

What makes these transformations so compelling is not that cars are turned into art, but that they are allowed to fully become what they have always hinted at. Stripped of expectation and reimagined without restraint, they take on new meaning—sometimes raw, sometimes poetic, sometimes unsettling. As shared by the @cartdept community, these works reveal a deeper layer of car culture, one that values not just speed or rarity, but expression. Here, the car is no longer defined by where it can go, but by what it can evoke.

#1 Eroded Porsche 911 SC By Daniel Arsham

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @danielarsham

From Andy Warhol painting a BMW M1 in minutes with raw, instinctive gestures, to Alexander Calder treating a race car like a moving sculpture, the line between automobile and artwork has long been quietly dissolving. More recently, artists like Daniel Arsham reimagine cars as eroded relics of the future, while Chris Labrooy bends and distorts them into impossible, dreamlike forms. Each approach is different, but the instinct is the same—to push the car beyond its intended role and uncover something more enduring.

#2 “Disintegrating Legend” By Fabian Oefner

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @fabianoefner

#3 Eroded Delorean By Daniel Arsham

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @danielarsham

These transformations come from pure fascination, from people who know cars intimately and are willing to challenge what they’re “supposed” to be. Some feel like sculptures, others like statements, and yet others like quiet experiments. But all of them hold onto that underlying respect for the object itself. They don’t erase the car, they reveal it, in a way that feels both unexpected and strangely inevitable.

#4 “Fat Convertible” For 2022’s “Trans Formam” Exhibition

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#5 Vintage Porsche Transformed Into A Striking Resurrection Using Salvaged Church Glass By Ben Tuna

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @glasscowboyy

#6 Hand-Painted Porsche By Hanna Schönwald

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @hannaschoenwald

#7 Crystal Eroded Porsche By Daniel Arsham

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @danielarsham

#8 Porsche 934 Rsr Sculpture By Fabian Oefner

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @fabianoefner

#9 Disintegrating Xii – 250 Tr By Fabian Oefner

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @fabianoefner

#10 Sculpture By Gerry Judah For Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2022 Celebrating 50 Years Of Bmw’s Motorsport Division

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @gerryjudah

#11 Wireframe Sculpture By Benedict Radcliffe

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @benedictradcliffe

#12 “Beetle Sphere” By Ichwan Noor, Each Piece Is Made From Polyurethane Molds Cast In Aluminum, Combined With Real Car Parts For A Touch Of Authenticity

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @tilsittgallery

#13 Ferrari Painted With UV Paint In The Wind Tunnel By Fabian Oefner

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @fabianoefner

#14 The Nautilus Car From The 2003 Film “The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#15 “Hide & Seek” Installation By Ada Zielinska

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @adsoadsoadso

#16 Sunken Romance Installation By Ada Zielinska

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @adsoadsoadso

#17 Sand CA(R)stle By Sucuk & Bratwurst

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @sucukundbratwurst

#18 Lamborghini Huracan Gt Special Edition By Japanese Car Shop Liberty Walk, Founded By Wataru Kato

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @libertywalkkato

#19 Hand-Painted 1970s Porsche 911 Rsr Recreation By Lefty Out There

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @leftyoutthere

#20 “Panda Disponibile” By Mark Handforth

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#21 “Herla King” By Etienne Bardelli

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @etienne.bardelli

#22 Custom 1973 Porsche 911 Rs 2.7 Painted By Sean Wotherspoon

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @sean_wotherspoon

#23 A Replica Racing Car Built Entirely From Electronic Waste By Manchester Artist Liam Hopkins

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @envisionracing

#24 “Ad Astra” By Fabian Oefner

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @fabianoefner

#25 Crystal Eroded 1968 Ford Mustang Gt By Daniel Arsham

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @danielarsham

#26 Bronze Delorean By Daniel Arsham

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @danielarsham

#27 Plymouth Caravelle From The ‘80s Is Reimagined As A Digital Glitch By Artists Caitlind R.c. Brown And Wayne Garrett

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @incandescentcloud

#28 F1 Car Painted By Olaolu Slawn

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @olaoluslawn

#29 “Tattooed Cars” By Takahiko Izawa

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @izawaartdesign

#30 Hand-Painted 1979 Bmw M1 By Andy Warhol

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @stephan_bauer

#31 Crushed Car Parts As Artworks By John Chamberlain

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#32 In 1974, The Art Collective Ant Farm Buried 10 Cadillacs Nose-First In A Texas Field, Creating Cadillac Ranch, A Striking Tribute To American Car Culture And Artistic Rebellion

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#33 Hand-Painted 1960 Buick Electra By Binder, Edwards & Vaughan

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#34 “Herla King” By Etienne Bardelli

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @etienne.bardelli

#35 Crushed Car Parts As Artworks By John Chamberlain

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#36 Force India’s 2008 Ferrari Vjm01 By Artist Dexter Brown

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @bonhamscars

#37 Salvador Dalí‘S Grassy Vw Beetle In The 1970s

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#38 “Herla King” By Etienne Bardelli

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @etienne.bardelli

#39 1966 Lamborghini Miura Prototype Hand-Sanded By Georg Gebhard

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#40 “Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear” By Whisbe

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @whisbe

#41 Porsche As Comic Strip By Joshua Vides

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @joshuavides

#42 “Long Term Parking”, A 60-Foot Car Sculpture, By Arman, Permanently Installed At The Château De Montcel In Jouy-En-Josas, France

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#43 Hand Painted And Track Tested By Chris Dunlop

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @pinstripe_chris

#44 John Lennon’s Iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom V

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#45 David Hockney’s Bmw Art Car

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

#46 “Herla King” By Etienne Bardelli

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @etienne.bardelli

#47 “Herla King” By Etienne Bardelli

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @etienne.bardelli

#48 Porsche Carrera Gt Hand-Painted By Chris Dunlop Live At Sema Show 2025

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @pinstripe_chris

#49 Ford Rs200 Painted By Ketnipz

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @ketnipz

#50 1963 Buick Special By Keith Haring

50 Cars Turned Into Stunning Artistic Creations, As Shared By This Page

Image source: @cartdept

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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