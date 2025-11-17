50 People Share Just How Annoying Their Coworkers Really Are

Your colleagues can make a world of difference when it comes to liking your job. Even if it’s not the right one for you, having nice people around makes it just a little bit more bearable. And vice versa, irritating co-workers can make you dread going to work, no matter how much you used to like it. Unfortunately, it’s usually difficult to go through life without meeting at least one of the latter kind.
When it comes to annoying colleagues, they find a million ways to get on people’s nerves. Some check how long it takes until someone else cleans up their mess in the kitchen or snaps about it. Others leave their belongings all over the place, or even create safety hazards for their fellow workers. We have found pictures covering all of that and more, showing just how frustrating some co-workers can be. Scroll down to find them and make sure to appreciate the people at your workplace that don’t do any of the things you see in these images.
In order to get a better understanding of how important relationships at work are and how they affect both the employees and the company, Bored Panda has reached out to Dr. Janice Presser, originator of Teaming Science and inventor of the technology that measures collaboration between team members. You will find her thoughts in the text below.
#1 My Coworker Crossed Out Holocaust Remembrance Day So I Erased The Line And Used Sharpies So It Bleeds Through The Whole Calendar. That Way She Never Forgets It
#2 Coworker Wants Me To Go Out And Get Her Dinner All Because She Had An Operation Only Two Weeks Ago
#3 My Coworker Ned Always Kicks My Ladder Over
#4 My Mom Confronted Her Coworker About How She Parked On Top Of Her Car. She’s Claiming Not Only Is There Space Between, But Has Been Bullying Her Since
Her other coworker, who is friends with this one, claims there is space between too.
#5 Gave A Coworker My Screwdriver (Not The Work’s) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back
#6 Inspired By The Other Cigarette Butt Post. I Give You My Coworkers
#7 My Coworker, Ladies And Gentlemen
#8 My Colleague’s Desktop (She Says She Keeps Them There So She Remembers To Read Them)
#9 How My Coworkers “Clean” The Washrooms
#10 Coworker Asked Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back
#11 The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someone’s Mess On My 20-Minute Break
#12 A Coworker’s New Ink
#13 I Have A Coworker Who Glues Down Dollar Bills And Coins/Fake Coins And Laughs At Homeless People Struggling To Pick Them Up
#14 An Old Coworker Thought This Was A Good Idea For Halloween
#15 I Work With Savages
#16 2nd Time My Coworker Has Had To Ask People Not To Eat Her Lunch Out Of The Fridge. We Have No Clue Who’s Doing It
#17 This Coffee Cup My Boyfriend’s Colleague Uses
#18 What A Wonderful Day For Malicious Compliance
At the counter where I work, there’s a box of Kleenex. I used a couple yesterday to blow my nose, and they turned out to be the last two. The person I share a chair with (he on days, me on nights) left me another of his sparkling notes I get if a pen was left 2° out of alignment. Apparently, he was kvetching all day over it. I decided, well, I did use some, so I must fix this.
#19 This Guy Always Comes Into My Work And Asks My Married Coworker For Her Number
#20 The Way My Colleague Leaves The Sink Every Time
#21 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge
#22 A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day
#23 The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15-Year-Olds With No Manners
#24 The People I Work With
#25 I Let My Coworker Borrow A Drill Bit And This Is How He Returned It
#26 My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck
#27 Messages From A Coworker That I Hadn’t Seen Or Talked To In A Year And A Half
#28 I’m A Hairstylist And My Coworker Cut My Hair Today
I trust her and I didn’t look at the back until later. I don’t know what happened, she is usually very good. My boyfriend said I must have pissed her off to deserve this.
#29 My Coworkers Are Built Different
#30 I Love My Job And The People I Work With
#31 I Work With The Best And Brightest
#32 A Coworker Broke The Break Room Microwave By Zapping A Camera. When Confronted He Said He Was “Making A Troll Post”
#33 The Way My Coworker Saves Gum
#34 My Coworkers Open A Water Bottle And Just Put It In The Fridge Without Labeling It. There’s So Much Wasted Water
#35 The Keyboard That I Have To Use Was Passed Down To Me By The Previous Technician
#36 My Coworkers Are Too Lazy To Replace The Trash Bags
#37 Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy
#38 Cleaned This Car 3 Weeks Ago Inside Out. This Is How My Coworker Left It When He Went For Holiday
#39 I (30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead
#40 Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This
#41 The Way My Coworker Makes Up Boxes
#42 The Way My Coworker Opens The Resealable Bags
#43 Old Coworker Of Mine Bashed Me For Getting A New Job And Now Wants My Employee Discount
#44 My Coworkers Left The Dumpster Area Like This. Help Me Come Up With An Angry, Yet Professional Message For The Group Chat
#45 Waxed The Floors Yesterday, And Today Coworkers Took The Lift Out Through The Gym When There Is Another Way Out
#46 How My Coworker Eats His Pizza
#47 What Kind Of Monster Do I Work With That Leaves A Single Slice Of Cheesecake And Cuts Into A New One
#48 Person Complains About Coworker Buying Plain/Glazed Donuts To Work As A Gift Instead Of Frosted Ones
#49 A Colleague Went On Holiday And Left His Drink For Us To Clean Up Days Later
#50 My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks
