50 Times Customer Cluelessness Knew No Bounds (New Pics)

#1 If They Get Bigger, I Would Start Worrying. Possible Food Spoilage Or Alien Infestation
#2 A Customer From Florida Parked In Front Of The Cart Return, So I, The Cart Pusher, Started A Line Beside Their Car, And Now Customers Are Leaving Carts All Around Their Car
#3 Charge Them For A Cappuccino, VIP Price
#4 Do You Lemonade?
#5 This Person Didn’t Know What A Bay Leaf Was
#6 Customer Service “Sucks” Nowadays
#7 People Who Do This Are Jerks
#8 “I Love To Work In Customer Service”
#9 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
#10 Clueless People Who Don’t Know Where They Are Going
#11 Customer Bought Wheels And Tires Online. After Advising Multiple Times That The Tires Are Too Small For His SUV He Insisted For Us To Put Them On
#12 Scrolled Across This Gem Someone Posted Today At A Local Grocery Store
#13 Standing In Line At The Bank, And The Current Customer Chooses This To Be The Perfect Time To Paint Her Toenails
#14 This One
#15 Scammers Never Take A Day Off
#16 The Audacity
#17 Lady Goes To Self Checkout, Makes Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan And Bag Each Item
At the grocery store, we crossed paths with the lady in white shopping and loading her cart. We go to check out, and she is there, making the self-checkout attendant unload her cart, scan, and bag each item. Then she had the attendant place the bags in her cart. Note that she had way more items than you should for self-checkout, and a recommendation was made by the employee that she consider going to the standard checkout, which had nobody in line, and she refused. Poor attendant had to stop every so often to go to every other self-checkout and do overrides and I’d checks. The customer was perfectly capable of doing all this herself.
#18 He Really Wanted The Full Price
#19 Some People Are Really Clueless
#20 Customer Got Mad Because His Debit Card Wouldn’t Work
#21 Friend Is A Mechanic. This Was One Of The Cars A Customer Dropped Off
#22 Why Are You Like This, Target Shoppers?
#23 As If Having More Bags Is Going To Make Things Lighter Somehow
#24 The Grocery Store Had This Caution Tape Up Because They Are Redoing The Floors And That Is Wet Cement
An old man on an electric buggy lifted the tape and drove straight into the cement and then said, “I didn’t know that was wet cement. They should have a sign-up.” Umm, there was a caution tape…
#25 Being A Cinema Worker And Having To Clean Up After These Delightful People. Yes, Sadly, The Boxes Are Still Half Full Of Soggy Cereal And Milk
#26 Tell Me You Are Entitled, Without Telling Me You Are Entitled
#27 Told The Customer To Pack The Laptops With Care. This Is How That Worked Out
#28 Customer Guessed I Was Around 3-4 Months Along. I’m Not Pregnant
#29 Someone Is Walking Around The Store Eating Chicken Wings And Tossing The Bones On The Floor
#30 I’m Being Harassed At Work. There’s This One Customer Who Keeps Coming Into The Store I Work At To Hit On Me And Talk For An Hour At A Time, Coming In Multiple Times A Day
Ignoring my clear requests to stop. Today he came in with perfume. My boss won’t do anything about it.
#31 Customers That Leave Frozen Food In Dry Food Aisles
#32 But Wouldn’t A Dull Axe Cause More Issues?
#33 I Really Hate It When People Do This. Take A Minute And Put It Back Where You Found It
#34 Remarks Like This Make Me Wish Mechanics Could Make People Retake Their Driver’s License Test
Last week, I replaced a battery in a customer’s car, and she is trying to claim the battery is causing weird things to happen to her car now. This morning, she said the red line was never there before the battery was replaced and wants a refund. Lord, help me.
#35 The Aftermath Of A Customer Who Accidentally Got The Wrong Burrito
I was a manager for Taco Bell last year, and we accidentally put red sauce on someone’s bean burrito (they asked for no red sauce), so he punched the drive-through window in, shattered the front door, and smeared his food on all the lobby windows.
#36 Did You Keep It?
#37 This Intake Form I Got From A Massage Client Who “Didn’t Want To Fill It Out”
I know you don’t take me seriously, but I do need to know if you have had surgeries or epilepsy.
#38 Customers Spraypaint Testing On The Floor
#39 I Would Have Told Them To Leave
#40 People Who Leave Their Trash On Shelves In Stores
#41 Target Nail Polish Aisle
Kamryn, Finley, and whomever else is in this presumably middle school girl crew decided to claim damn near every display in the nail polish aisle.
#42 It Is 11, And Two Closing Announcements Have Already Been Made. Customers Decide To Stop And Have A Reunion
#43 Someone Ate A Pack Of Raw Mussels They Got From The Grocery Store And Left The Scraps At The Cafe
#44 Someone Returned A LEGO Set Because They Didn’t Know LEGOS Came In Pieces
#45 Customer Mailed Back His Computer Mouse
#46 Customer Blocked 6 Parking Spots In Front Of Our Store And Walked Off
#47 Customer Dissatisfied With Dishwasher
We had a customer call in and complain that his dishwasher was taking 3 hours to wash and dry his dishes. While this is also somewhat true, he bought the dishwasher with the fewest features, and it was Energy Star-rated, so it does not dry fast to conserve energy. He said if we didn’t take it back, he would shoot it and put it at our front door. This is what we walked into this morning.
#48 The Film “Five Nights At Freddy’s” Doesn’t Really Have Jump Scares, So How Does This Even Happen? Last Theater, I Had To Clean And Had To Stay 10 Extra Minutes
#49 This Register Will Never Be The Same Again
#50 Someone Decided To Make Slime At Target On Top Of The $150 Knife Sets
