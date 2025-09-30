People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

They say that a manager can have a greater impact on a person’s mental health than a therapist. A good leader can boost one’s morale and productivity, while a horrible boss not only causes stress at work but may also affect one’s personal life.
This list is about the latter. It exposes some of the worst managers any employee can have, from denying paid time off to firing someone because they had to attend to a sick loved one’s needs.
If you’ve been in the unfortunate situation of having a deplorable employer, this may hit right in the feels in the most infuriating way.
#1 Just “Turn It Off”
#2 Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today. Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck
#3 This Is Disgusting
#4 What Kind Of Psycho Asks That, Expecting The Answer To Be Anything Other Than Family?
#5 At My Significant Other’s Workplace (Which Is Also My Old Workplace), Absolutely Terrifying
#6 Just Found I’m The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years
#7 Boss Ate Half Of My Lunch While I Was In The Bathroom
#8 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?
#9 Convo Between My Coworker Who Quit And My Boss
#10 My GF Has Asked For Reduced Hours At Her Work For 2 Weeks, And They’ve Been Ignored… Today, She Asked To Come In Late, And This Was The Manager’s Reply
#11 “You Are Replaceable” “Okay, Then I Quit” “No, Not Like That”
#12 Boss Wouldn’t Accept My Resignation Letter
#13 My Boss Fired Everyone And Didn’t Even Tell Us
#14 I Have Been Wanting To Quit My Job Of 10 Years Took A Mental Health Day To Think About It This Is What I Wake Up To
#15 Old Manager Texting Me
Old manager keeps texting me, blocked him by phone number the first time but just checked again months later and he found me on facebook. I worked with this man when I was 16 years old. Pretty gross if you ask me.
#16 Why Is Working While You’re Sick A Badge Of Honor? It’s Dumb
#17 What If I Get Fired Because I Take The Bus To Work?
#18 My Boss Knew I Was Moving Into A New Apartment The Day Before My Summer Holidays. She Fired Me And Didn’t Let My Coworkers Know
I was meant to start the shift in August, nobody knew I wasn’t coming.
#19 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal? I’ve Heard Of The Nlra; Is That What I Need To Combat This?
#20 10 Days After We Had Our Baby. My Mind Was Genuinely Blown. What Would Your Response Have Been?
#21 I’m Quite Annoyed And Want To Reply Accordingly, But I’m Unsure If My Words Hold Any Truth
#22 Toxic Workplace Boss Pays Ex-Employee In Motor-Oiled Covered Pennies
#23 My Boss Says “I Suck” For Being Sick And Then Uses His Own Record To Make Me Feel Bad
#24 Got Fired, Asked When My Final Cheque Would Be Available. Didn’t Get Back To Me, Filed A Complaint Via My Local Labour Board. This Is The Text I Got Back From My Former Manager
I worked in car sales, and have a detailing business that I run on the side. Do keep in mind this is not the owner or general manager of this business but instead the sales manager which means my report doesn’t affect him whatsoever.
#25 Got Fired For “Telling The Boss How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”
#26 My Boss Denied My Medical Request A Month In Advance, The First Time Ever, Even Requesting A Day Off
#27 Logical
#28 Manager Glued The Volume Button On The Phone So We Can’t Change It
#29 How Is This Even Legal
#30 This Broom That My Boss Expects Us To Sweep The Floor With
#31 Proved My Boss Wrong (By Getting A 40k Raise)
#32 Boss: “As Your Boss, I Don’t Have To Answer Your Calls. But You Do Have To Answer Mine”
#33 Got Fired After Having Allergic Reaction To Second Vaccine Dose
#34 I Encouraged My Cousin To Quit Her Job And She Finally Stood Up For Herself
#35 I Got Fired And They Still Expected Me To Come In For My Shift
#36 The Joy Of Working In Retail
#37 Call The Health Department And Tell Them What That Restaurant Is Doing
#38 Why Do Boomers Think This Is Funny?
#39 Imagine Paying Poverty Wages And Then Demanding Loyalty
#40 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)
#41 Walked Into Upper Management’s Office Today And Found This Gem
#42 Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing
#43 I’m Still In Shock
#44 Today Is The First Official Day Of My Vacation. I Barely Made It 4 Hours Before Some Trouser Stain Texted Me For Help, And Wouldn’t Take “No” For An Answer
#45 Is The Store Manager Allowed To Do This?
#46 We Can’t Turn Off Harsh Lights Anymore
My coworker and I work in an office that has built in lights to our desks. They’re a lot less harsh on the eyes than the overhead light. Apparently our manager has a problem with this and I walk in this morning to find this…. Only on our office.
#47 I’m Currently In New Zealand For A Week And The People Here Keep Saying “What A Short Holiday.” This Week Was Actually So Hard For Me To String Together
#48 Boss Won’t Turn On The AC And I Feel Like I’m Having A Heat Stroke. I Don’t Understand Why He Won’t. Is It Normal To Not Have AC On In Pizzerias At 86 F?
#49 Boss Called Me In The Middle Of Fixing The Day Shifts Mistakes On Top Of Doing My Own Job To Chew Me Out For Refusing A Customer
Needless to say, she won’t have to worry about getting anymore complaints about me.
#50 Not The Manager Tryna Fake Being A Therapist
#51 Manager Keeps Parking In The Handicap Loading/Unloading Zone
#52 Yeah, Let Me Just Cancel All My Plans. I’ve Made Months In Advance. Be Right There
#53 My Girlfriends Boss Handed This To Her In Her Office Saying, “These Are Being Handed Out From The Company.” I’m Not Sure If This Is A Christmas Gift. What Do You All Think?
#54 Sure You Will Boss
#55 Can My Boss Legally Do This?
#56 Between A Friend And His Manager At A Small Packing Plant
#57 Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Talking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store
#58 They Kept Trying To Make Her Work Additional Shifts, Even Though They Knew She Had Two Other Jobs
#59 My Bosses Reply When I Told Him I Can’t Afford $260 Rain Gear Right Now. No I Don’t Need To Work More Hours, I Need You To Pay Me More
#60 My Boss Is Making Me Come In At 6:30am That Day To “Make Up My Time” Instead Of Just Letting Me Leave An Hour Early One Day
#61 That’s Petty
#62 This Was Sent To Me 20 Minutes Before My Shift Started
#63 My Managers Lovely Reaction When I Told Him I Can’t Work A Shift Due To A Doctors Appointment
Mind you he only releases the work schedule the Sunday evening right before the upcoming week—so it’s impossible for me to set up appointments.
#64 I Was Fired After Sending This Email To My Boss About Labor Violations
#65 Just Rotten To The Core
#66 Texts With My Boss This Morning
I have a stomach bug and he’s saying I have to find someone or come in… I serve people food all day… first, I don’t want to get the customers sick, and second, I don’t want to go in when I’m feeling miserable to make $9/hr. I understand being responsible for my shift, and I have tried to find coverage as best as I can, but how are you gonna tell me I can’t call out sick? I haven’t called out once at this job and I’ve been here for 5 months.
#67 I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In La And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop
I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.
#68 A Manager I’ve Never Met Tried To Get My Raise Decreased Because I Didn’t Attend His Pet Project When I Was On Medical Leave Of Absence For Cancer
#69 Local Subway Had This Posted On Their Door, I Ask The Manager What The Starting Pay Is And He Couldn’t Give Me A Straight Answer
#70 My Work Adds Printed Photos Of Employees To The Board In The Staffroom. I Handed In My 2 Weeks Notice, And This Is What My Boss Did To The Photo Of Me
#71 Boss Wasn’t Paying Attention And Sat On My Desk While Talking To A Coworker. Ethan Is The Type Of Guy To Sit On His Employees Glasses And Say “Oopsie Daisy”
#72 Boss Restricted Pto Hours Because The Business “Isn’t Making Enough Money”. I Have 30+ Hours Saved
#73 My Boss’s Solution To Buying A New £15 Scoop… He’s On £200k A Year. Doesn’t Care If We Get Hurt As Long As We Don’t Cost Him Money
#74 My Boss Put A Personal Camera In The Break Room
It doesn’t match to any of the other cameras and my manager said it’s the boss’s personal camera and on his phone. This is a corporate business. I work at Burger King.
#75 Boss Wants Me To Come In Because She Has “No One” Fever Steadily Increasing I’m A Closing Manager For Goodwill
#76 Broke Boss Who Didn’t Pay Us For 4 Months Asking Us To Work On A New Project
#77 My Boss Told Me My Pumpkin Was “Too Basic” To Be Entered Into Our Work’s Pumpkin Carving Contest
