People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

by

They say that a manager can have a greater impact on a person’s mental health than a therapist. A good leader can boost one’s morale and productivity, while a horrible boss not only causes stress at work but may also affect one’s personal life. 

This list is about the latter. It exposes some of the worst managers any employee can have, from denying paid time off to firing someone because they had to attend to a sick loved one’s needs. 

If you’ve been in the unfortunate situation of having a deplorable employer, this may hit right in the feels in the most infuriating way.

#1 Just “Turn It Off”

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: zruxr

#2 Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today. Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: hestolemysmile

#3 This Is Disgusting

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Randry66

#4 What Kind Of Psycho Asks That, Expecting The Answer To Be Anything Other Than Family?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: MaggieMcMiller

#5 At My Significant Other’s Workplace (Which Is Also My Old Workplace), Absolutely Terrifying

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: RedQueen303

#6 Just Found I’m The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: ForkySpoony97

#7 Boss Ate Half Of My Lunch While I Was In The Bathroom

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: bunnybunbun777

#8 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Convo Between My Coworker Who Quit And My Boss

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: brzie_

#10 My GF Has Asked For Reduced Hours At Her Work For 2 Weeks, And They’ve Been Ignored… Today, She Asked To Come In Late, And This Was The Manager’s Reply

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Miana09

#11 “You Are Replaceable” “Okay, Then I Quit” “No, Not Like That”

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: 42words

#12 Boss Wouldn’t Accept My Resignation Letter

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: HistoricalReception7

#13 My Boss Fired Everyone And Didn’t Even Tell Us

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: AloneInYourCloset

#14 I Have Been Wanting To Quit My Job Of 10 Years Took A Mental Health Day To Think About It This Is What I Wake Up To

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Old Manager Texting Me

Old manager keeps texting me, blocked him by phone number the first time but just checked again months later and he found me on facebook. I worked with this man when I was 16 years old. Pretty gross if you ask me.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: AgreeableFarmer1082

#16 Why Is Working While You’re Sick A Badge Of Honor? It’s Dumb

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Upstairs_Bad_9143

#17 What If I Get Fired Because I Take The Bus To Work?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: thefunk123

#18 My Boss Knew I Was Moving Into A New Apartment The Day Before My Summer Holidays. She Fired Me And Didn’t Let My Coworkers Know

 I was meant to start the shift in August, nobody knew I wasn’t coming.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: starzch

#19 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal? I’ve Heard Of The Nlra; Is That What I Need To Combat This?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: jrbiff18

#20 10 Days After We Had Our Baby. My Mind Was Genuinely Blown. What Would Your Response Have Been?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Wowbobwow1995

#21 I’m Quite Annoyed And Want To Reply Accordingly, But I’m Unsure If My Words Hold Any Truth

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Aussie_Psycho

#22 Toxic Workplace Boss Pays Ex-Employee In Motor-Oiled Covered Pennies

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: your_cards_are_yuck

#23 My Boss Says “I Suck” For Being Sick And Then Uses His Own Record To Make Me Feel Bad

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: SIN0FWRVTH

#24 Got Fired, Asked When My Final Cheque Would Be Available. Didn’t Get Back To Me, Filed A Complaint Via My Local Labour Board. This Is The Text I Got Back From My Former Manager

I worked in car sales, and have a detailing business that I run on the side. Do keep in mind this is not the owner or general manager of this business but instead the sales manager which means my report doesn’t affect him whatsoever.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Food939

#25 Got Fired For “Telling The Boss How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Sudden_Chard8860

#26 My Boss Denied My Medical Request A Month In Advance, The First Time Ever, Even Requesting A Day Off

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: baddiebusted

#27 Logical

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: MrProfessorRetard

#28 Manager Glued The Volume Button On The Phone So We Can’t Change It

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: roses_sunflowers

#29 How Is This Even Legal

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: responsiblelie69

#30 This Broom That My Boss Expects Us To Sweep The Floor With

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: D33Omega

#31 Proved My Boss Wrong (By Getting A 40k Raise)

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Boss: “As Your Boss, I Don’t Have To Answer Your Calls. But You Do Have To Answer Mine”

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: warrenomaha

#33 Got Fired After Having Allergic Reaction To Second Vaccine Dose

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#34 I Encouraged My Cousin To Quit Her Job And She Finally Stood Up For Herself

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: 1in7billion_

#35 I Got Fired And They Still Expected Me To Come In For My Shift

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Internal_Scale3991

#36 The Joy Of Working In Retail

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: MrPeaceDude

#37 Call The Health Department And Tell Them What That Restaurant Is Doing

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Why Do Boomers Think This Is Funny?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: 9879528

#39 Imagine Paying Poverty Wages And Then Demanding Loyalty

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: bmaeder2020

#40 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Walked Into Upper Management’s Office Today And Found This Gem

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Rickehr

#42 Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: frenzzzykid

#43 I’m Still In Shock

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: ScooterBobb

#44 Today Is The First Official Day Of My Vacation. I Barely Made It 4 Hours Before Some Trouser Stain Texted Me For Help, And Wouldn’t Take “No” For An Answer

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Is The Store Manager Allowed To Do This?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: 52_pickup_limes

#46 We Can’t Turn Off Harsh Lights Anymore

My coworker and I work in an office that has built in lights to our desks. They’re a lot less harsh on the eyes than the overhead light. Apparently our manager has a problem with this and I walk in this morning to find this…. Only on our office.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Commercial-Medium-85

#47 I’m Currently In New Zealand For A Week And The People Here Keep Saying “What A Short Holiday.” This Week Was Actually So Hard For Me To String Together

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Working-Mistake-6700

#48 Boss Won’t Turn On The AC And I Feel Like I’m Having A Heat Stroke. I Don’t Understand Why He Won’t. Is It Normal To Not Have AC On In Pizzerias At 86 F?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Bhoklagemapreetykhau

#49 Boss Called Me In The Middle Of Fixing The Day Shifts Mistakes On Top Of Doing My Own Job To Chew Me Out For Refusing A Customer

Needless to say, she won’t have to worry about getting anymore complaints about me.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: theweirdlip

#50 Not The Manager Tryna Fake Being A Therapist

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: chri5555tine

#51 Manager Keeps Parking In The Handicap Loading/Unloading Zone

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: FerrumAnulum323

#52 Yeah, Let Me Just Cancel All My Plans. I’ve Made Months In Advance. Be Right There

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: andale_guey

#53 My Girlfriends Boss Handed This To Her In Her Office Saying, “These Are Being Handed Out From The Company.” I’m Not Sure If This Is A Christmas Gift. What Do You All Think?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Forex4x

#54 Sure You Will Boss

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Can My Boss Legally Do This?

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Samsmob

#56 Between A Friend And His Manager At A Small Packing Plant

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: somenerdnamedtom

#57 Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Talking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: MrHatesThisWebsite

#58 They Kept Trying To Make Her Work Additional Shifts, Even Though They Knew She Had Two Other Jobs

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: NancyCBeach1

#59 My Bosses Reply When I Told Him I Can’t Afford $260 Rain Gear Right Now. No I Don’t Need To Work More Hours, I Need You To Pay Me More

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Fptmike

#60 My Boss Is Making Me Come In At 6:30am That Day To “Make Up My Time” Instead Of Just Letting Me Leave An Hour Early One Day

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: interwebzzz

#61 That’s Petty

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: rhiannonlucyc

#62 This Was Sent To Me 20 Minutes Before My Shift Started

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Da_Neager

#63 My Managers Lovely Reaction When I Told Him I Can’t Work A Shift Due To A Doctors Appointment

Mind you he only releases the work schedule the Sunday evening right before the upcoming week—so it’s impossible for me to set up appointments.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Cautious-Editor7428

#64 I Was Fired After Sending This Email To My Boss About Labor Violations

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: DarthPinkHippo

#65 Just Rotten To The Core

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: SaycheeseDGTL

#66 Texts With My Boss This Morning

I have a stomach bug and he’s saying I have to find someone or come in… I serve people food all day… first, I don’t want to get the customers sick, and second, I don’t want to go in when I’m feeling miserable to make $9/hr. I understand being responsible for my shift, and I have tried to find coverage as best as I can, but how are you gonna tell me I can’t call out sick? I haven’t called out once at this job and I’ve been here for 5 months.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: CallMeCrazyBut-

#67 I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In La And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop

I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Wonderful_Spinach598

#68 A Manager I’ve Never Met Tried To Get My Raise Decreased Because I Didn’t Attend His Pet Project When I Was On Medical Leave Of Absence For Cancer

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: MrsTurtlebones

#69 Local Subway Had This Posted On Their Door, I Ask The Manager What The Starting Pay Is And He Couldn’t Give Me A Straight Answer

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Garlic_Sause

#70 My Work Adds Printed Photos Of Employees To The Board In The Staffroom. I Handed In My 2 Weeks Notice, And This Is What My Boss Did To The Photo Of Me

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: reekin_eh_garlic

#71 Boss Wasn’t Paying Attention And Sat On My Desk While Talking To A Coworker. Ethan Is The Type Of Guy To Sit On His Employees Glasses And Say “Oopsie Daisy”

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: LowPiece9312

#72 Boss Restricted Pto Hours Because The Business “Isn’t Making Enough Money”. I Have 30+ Hours Saved

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: RandomzJake

#73 My Boss’s Solution To Buying A New £15 Scoop… He’s On £200k A Year. Doesn’t Care If We Get Hurt As Long As We Don’t Cost Him Money

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Killerbot2332

#74 My Boss Put A Personal Camera In The Break Room

It doesn’t match to any of the other cameras and my manager said it’s the boss’s personal camera and on his phone. This is a corporate business. I work at Burger King.

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Atomic-Sh1t

#75 Boss Wants Me To Come In Because She Has “No One” Fever Steadily Increasing I’m A Closing Manager For Goodwill

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: JasonT246111

#76 Broke Boss Who Didn’t Pay Us For 4 Months Asking Us To Work On A New Project

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: iammunukutla

#77 My Boss Told Me My Pumpkin Was “Too Basic” To Be Entered Into Our Work’s Pumpkin Carving Contest

People Are Sharing Pics And Screenshots Of Why They Hate Their Boss

Image source: Thicthor96

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Netflix Takes Dating Shows to Creepy Heights with “Sexy Beasts” Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2021
Connie Britton Will Be Returning to TV in 2018 on FOX
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2017
Blumhouse TV and Hulu Announce New 12 Episode Horror Anthology
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2018
Review – White Collar 2.04 “By the Book”
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2010
The Controversy Surrounding The Good Times Reboot
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2024
9 Places to Watch Alone Online
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.