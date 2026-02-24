57 People Share Photos Of Their Partners’ Most Ridiculously Frustrating Habits (New Pics)

Everyone has mildly annoying habits and behaviors that they’re either not proud of or don’t even realize are a nuisance. It’s the type of stuff that’s likely to irk your significant other if they enjoy having a clean and tidy home. And many of us are guilty to some extent.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected people’s relatable photos, featuring some of the most ridiculously frustrating and funny things that their wives or girlfriends do that low-key irritate them. Scroll down for a good laugh, but be warned, you might have a hard time looking if you have OCD.
#1 The Way My Girlfriend Fills The Dishwasher
Just throw it in, where there’s some room. Especially bad, when pots are in there…
Image source: SliverCobain
#2 Wife Keep Putting This Tray On Our White Stairs. Dangerous
Ive told her to stop. She was gonna clean the toilet and thats very good and nice (putting stuff from the toilet room on the tray). But putting a tray like that with a house that has 3 kids i dont think its very safe. Its hard plastic so if somene steps on it ur gonna go sliding. Coming from upstairs its actually very hard to see the tray. Melds in very nicely.
Image source: Flat_Shape_3444
#3 This Picture Sums Up Living With My Girlfriend
Whoever uses the last of the roll replaces it and whenever it falls on her there’s a 50/50 chance I’ll find it like this. She swears it’s by accident.
Image source: Fittest_Hypnotist
Eventually, you’ll have to talk to your partner about any issues you’re having, whether it’s a major disagreement or something smaller, like their slightly messy tendencies.
No matter who you and your partner are, you can’t avoid open, honest, respectful, and empathetic communication if you want a happy and healthy relationship.
It’s non-negotiable, unless you happen to be a mind reader. And as far as we know, the absolute majority of humankind can’t read minds, so you’ll have to have those awkward and essential conversations with your partner to get on the same page. It’s definitely worth the effort.
#4 GF Goes Through Full Tube Of Toothpaste Every Few Days
I don’t even know how. Maybe she’s eating it.
Image source: TitaniumKneecap
#5 My Wife’s Desktop
What are desktop hoarders called?
Image source: JustSomeGuyInOregon
#6 The Way My Girlfriend Uses The Butter
Image source: White_Noise_exe
In short, there’s no alternative to open and kind communication. It is absolutely critical to the success of any relationship.
Problems start to pop up if you don’t (or no longer) feel comfortable communicating with your partner. It can lead to resentment, and it might damage your relationship.
#7 My Girlfriend Uses Up So Much Of My Toilet Paper. And Oh, Doesn’t Change It Out
Image source: Ok-Connection6656
#8 The Cord Of My Wife’s Vacuum
Image source: SuperLarrio-
#9 Wife Thought My Favorite Iron Griddle Got Too Dirty And Tried Cleaning It With A Sharp Metal Scraper
My blood curdled at the sound of that scraping.
Image source: abhee5
The fact of the matter is that none of us is perfect. We all have behavioral quirks and small habits that might annoy the people around us. And we all make mistakes, no matter how hard we might try to avoid them.
The healthy thing to do is to accept your personal imperfections as well as your significant other’s. You can try reframing those slightly annoying habits as something endearing and unique instead.
#10 The Sandwiches My Girlfriend Made
My girlfriend is from Colombia and has never heard of or seen a PB&J sandwich. We had a 20 hour road trip planned and I suggest turkey/cheese and PBJs for the road. She mixed all the ingredients together. She made 20 of them.
Image source: xuuxi
#11 My Girlfriend Says She Doesn’t Want A Whole Donut
Image source: RealEzraGarrison
#12 How Much Ice Cream My Wife Left For Me
She said she did it to be nice.
Image source: reddit.com
Housework and childcare are pretty big sources of conflict in romantic relationships. As reported by the Institute for Family Studies, a whopping 49% of American couples with kindergarten-age kids argue about chores and responsibilities.
Furthermore, couples who argued about housework the most were less likely to be happy with the quality of their relationships.
#13 How My Wife Wears Shoes
She has multiple pairs. I think she does it because she’s too lazy to tie her laces.
Image source: Affectionate_Tear302
#14 My Girlfriend Refuses To Eat The “Crust” Of A Pancake
Image source: yelpisforsnitches
#15 My Girlfriend Moved In
Image source: spankpeggysfeet
However, chores are far from the only source of tension. As per the IFS, couples also often argue about money (43%), children (41%), being too tired for intimacy (38%), how leisure time is spent (33%), and their in-laws (29%).
Other sources for arguments include showing affection (22%), religion (10%), drinking (8%), and other women or men (4%).
#16 Who The Hell Eats A Pie Like This?!? Apparently, My Wife Does. She’s Crazy
Image source: Robby_W
#17 I Present To You: My Girlfriend’s Razor
She acted surprised when I asked her if she had her tetanus shot.
Image source: Structureel
#18 Girlfriend Couldn’t Open Lid So She Cut A Hole In It
Image source: Objective-Slip-1714
According to Investopedia, disagreements over money are a leading cause of conflict in relationships. These include different spending and saving priorities.
However, you can avoid arguments and strengthen your relationship by setting clear financial rules, having a budget, being honest in financial matters, and working together on financial plans.
#19 How My GF Eats Her Fried Egg
This is the work of a psychopath. She’ll do this even if the yolk is dry…
Image source: devzangel7
#20 Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This?
My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.
Image source: theveryfriendlynlb3
#21 The Way My Girlfriend Just Opened My Fresh Tortilla Bag
Image source: Flat_Button_886
Meanwhile, one recent study that looked at what makes relationships successful found that you should focus more on the dynamic between you and your partner and less on both of your personalities.
In other words, how satisfied you feel that your significant other is with your relationship, and how appreciative you are of them, matters more than who either of you is, or if you check all of each other’s boxes.
#22 My GF Froze Her Blended Bananas, With The Only Blade From Our Blender. And I Just Got Home From The Gym, Ready For My Protein Shake
Image source: headylife_
#23 My Partner Moves The Drain Catch Out Of The Way Before He Rinses His Cereal Bowl In The Sink. We Do Not Have A Garbage Disposal
The cereal that’s in the catch was from me rinsing my bowl first, then he immediately came to rinse his, and moved it out of the way before he rinsed. Now the drain is completely clogged.
Image source: MasCaraLVB
#24 My GF’s iPhone Charging Cable Which She Refuses To Change Because “It Works”
Image source: SR_RSMITH
“When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author, Samantha Joel, told CNN.
“It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.”
#25 No Matter How Many Times I Tell My GF, It Ends Up Placed Right In The Middle
Image source: ggggqgahauwi
#26 What A Traitor
Image source: The__Bolter
#27 Found This On My Brand New Knife After Its First Use By My GF
Image source: FuZy5
Be honest, Pandas, what are your partners’ most ridiculous, messy, or low-key frustrating habits at home?
On the flip side, what are your most annoying personal behaviors? How do you handle these small issues in your romantic relationship?
Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list!
#28 My 5′ GF Hung Up This Mirror Based Solely On Her Height
Image source: jakattakjak19945
#29 How My Wife “Mops” The Hardwood Floors
Image source: raidersfan18
#30 My Wife Only Eats The Skin And Cheese Off The Food
Her “diet” doesn’t allow her to eat more.
Image source: Cheese_Salami
#31 I Brought Home Some Cake From My Favorite Bakery To Share With My Girlfriend. This Is What She Left For Me. She Said It Was Mid
Image source: Hayb0ss
#32 My Girlfriend Dropped The 87 Copy Of Michael Jackson’s Bad That I Inherited From My Father
Image source: Miserable_Tomato_775
#33 My Girlfriend Insists On Keeping These Things In The Sink. (I Prefer To Keep Them Outside The Sink). A Minor Thing, But I Just Don’t Understand
Been dating an awesome woman for 4 months now. Past the honeymoon stage but definitely in love with each other, I learned that she thinks it’s better to keep the dish soap and scrubber IN the sink, but I feel they get in the way–I like access to the WHOLE sink, and like to have the sink empty when it’s not in use. Maybe I’m just too picky here, but I find her preference truly annoying, but in a cute way.
Image source: I_AM_VENNLIG
#34 My Girlfriend And Her Mom Never Clean Their Lint Trap
Image source: lordjuliuss
#35 My Wife Put Our Dog’s Bed In The Dryer
The liner tore open and all the foam came out. I’m going to have to spend all night cleaning this.
Image source: K9Kush
#36 This Is How The Animals In My House Load The Dishwasher
Today I (52M) had to tell my spouse (52F) and child (16M) not to put a whole chicken in the dishwasher.
Image source: KllrDav
#37 The Way The Wife Wears Down A Very Expensive Key Fob With Her Nails
Image source: General_Border_8263
#38 Digitally Robbing Peter To Pay Paul. GF Using My Charging Block To Charge Hers
I came downstairs (in my home) to see that my girlfriend had put her charging block on charge with my charging block.
Image source: Illustrious-Divide95
#39 My GF Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With The Way She’s Applied Her Screen Protector
Image source: Arrex0
#40 My Wife And Kids Find This Perfectly Normal And Acceptable
We’re a family of 4. It’s the fact that we have 4 bags open at once! Like, no one looked to see if there was already a bag open and each opened a new one. As I mentioned in another post, I merged them all into two full bags and froze one of them.
We usually have one bag going and the rest in the freezer, but as I was not involved in this week’s grocery run, they all went into the pantry and none in the freezer.
Image source: Echo_Romeo571
#41 My Wife Never Fully Put On The Lids Back Onto Anything
Image source: EchoJXTV
#42 The Way My Wife Hangs Up The Garden Hose In The Garage
Image source: BOOZEFARTS
#43 My Girlfriend Never Ever Finishes Her Meals
Whatever she starts eating, she ALWAYS leaves something on the plate. If she finishes a plate and it was tasty, she’ll go for a second plate and again will leave something on the plate. I work for a nature conservation project in my spare time so it makes me sad and a bit angry that 50% of our bin’s content is food waste.
Image source: AlexWayhill
#44 My Wife Blew Up The Toilet
Dropped a paperweight on it when opening the window above. Basically a small bowling ball.
Image source: reddit.com
#45 My Wife Thinks This Is A Normal Amount Of Opened Chip Bags
Image source: be4u4get
#46 The Way My GF Just Let The Pogos Out
It’s just sad.
Image source: Humble_Pop8156
#47 Spouse Left The Bathtub Running Unattended For 45 Minutes Yesterday
She left the bathtub running, closed the door to deal with the kids and completely forgot about it. Apparently the upstairs bathroom was full of water leaking into the hallway, and it poured into the basement bathroom. Drop ceiling completely soaked but largely drained on the floor and into the sink. I stripped everything out, put in a dehumidifier, wiped everything down, mopped, and put in an industrial fan. Damage seems limited but I suppose we’ll find out in a few days.
Image source: 3-goats-in-a-coat
#48 My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn’t Like It When I Make It Bigger
I know it’s the tiniest thing and not really that infuriating, but it does take a few more seconds to pour a bowl of cereal. In a great relationship otherwise.
Image source: bigbusta
#49 My Girlfriend Was At Work And I Didn’t Want To Shower Alone, Leading To The Creation Of This Monstrosity
There was enough hair for three of these portraits, which is where the “mildly infuriating” part comes in to play.
Image source: NoStarsOverBethlehem
#50 Wife Never Takes The Last Sip
Image source: Froston_
#51 I Was Finally Allowed To Pick A Colour For The Kitchen And My GF Now Thinks It Clashes With Her KitchenAid
Am I wrong to think it’s a perfect match? She said it’s the wrong kind of green…
Image source: theproblemdoctor
#52 GF Accidentally Stepped On My Phone
It’s unusable. I’m reading as an input, and my screen goes nuts. Going to see how much it will cost to fix the screen…
Image source: ccetchi_
#53 My GF Has Two Almost Identical Containers In Her Pantry. One Says Salt And The Other Is Faded. Just Put The Other One In My Coffee And Turns Out It’s Also Salt
Image source: blacc01
#54 My GF Consolidated All The Gummy Candy Together In A Tub That She Left On Top Of The Toaster Oven
I like to treat myself to one pack of gummies a weekend. Recently she decided to open all the packs and mix them together in a tupperware container because “it takes up less pantry space that way”. Unfortunately the container didnt fit in the pantry and so she decided to store it on the toaster oven. Now i have an unholy blob of gummies and no easy way to portion control whats left of this stick mess.
Image source: dalton10e
#55 Wife Says The Steak I Made For Her Isn’t Cooked Enough
I cooked this and broiled it and made sure to temp it and she says the red means it’s still raw.
Image source: FreeRealEstate313
#56 The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables
Image source: the_deep_fish
#57 Ring For My Fiancé
Bought a brand new engagement ring for my girlfriend / fiancé just for her to buy a fake one and tell me the one I got her wasn’t big enough and she wanted something more noticeable.
Image source: National_Search_537
Follow Us