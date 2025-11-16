30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

by

When we scroll through Instagram, we aren’t usually considering what those photos looked like behind the camera. A nice picture of a woman and her dog enjoying the sunset? Lovely! A mouth-watering pic of someone’s dinner at a five-star restaurant? Yum! But sometimes, we’re lucky enough to encounter the elusive influencer out in the wild, and the things they’re willing to do for the perfect shot are a bit shocking (or embarrassing, you decide).

Below, you’ll find pics of some of the most shameless content creators, courtesy of Influencers in the Wild on Instagram. So enjoy observing these fascinating creatures and be sure to upvote the pics you think belong in National Geographic!

#1 Be Careful Out There Y’all. Know Your Surroundings, Respect Your Surroundings

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#2 Ocean

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#3 This Could Not Have Gone Any Better

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#4 I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But I Love It

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#5 💃🏻got 🐎

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#6 The Girl Has Her Priorities Straight, I Know That Much

Police officer: Hands behind your back, please.

Woman: Can I post this first?

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#7 There’s Stupid. And Then There’s Stupid

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#8 Was She Watching Old Seinfeld Episodes??

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#9 How Was The Vacation? It Was Great, We Went To The Beach, Kailee Got Like 35 Pictures Of Her Butt, We Went To Dinner, Oh We Went Jetskiing

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#10 Cold Plunge Time

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#11 At The End Of The Video, Goldsmith Was In Tears. “I’m Just Really Overwhelmed Right Now, I Don’t Know What’s Going On,” She Said

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#12 How Do You Say “No” In Italian?

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#13 Just Another Tuesday In Australia

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#14 How Inconsiderate Do You Have To Be To Pull Over On The Brooklyn Bridge And Take A Picture, Causing A Traffic Jam?

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#15 No Ragrets

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#16 What Have We Become

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#17 Ma’am This Is A Wendy’s

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#18 Self Discovery Is So Important

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#19 Feral Goblin Mode Behavior

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#20 He Mountain Ranger Had To Go Over And Ask Her To Stop Because There Were Kids Around Because Its A Public Mountain

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#21 Weather? What’s Weather?

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#22 What More Can I Say

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#23 I Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Do The Same Thing

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#24 Get Off The Phone Donny

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#25 Okay This Is Actually Very Impressive

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#26 Totally Normal Behavior From Vancouver In 24° Weather

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#27 Put Her In The Penalty Box

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#28 Brunch Got Outta Hand

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#29 Welcome To Hollywood Kid

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#30 Honestly If I Pull Up To A Place Called Chubby Cheesesteak And This Isn’t Happening, I’m Pulling Away

30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lenin Palace: I Visited One Of The Most Beautiful Metro Systems In The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Video Asks If We Should End Aging Forever
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Why Talk Show Hosts Always Sit on the Right Side
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2021
A CSI Revival With The Original Cast Might Happen on CBS
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2020
30 Pictures That Show How Women Changed Everything During WWI
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
The Incredible 30-Day Journey Of A Cargo Ship In A Timelapse
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.