30 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them Online (New Pics)

When we scroll through Instagram, we aren’t usually considering what those photos looked like behind the camera. A nice picture of a woman and her dog enjoying the sunset? Lovely! A mouth-watering pic of someone’s dinner at a five-star restaurant? Yum! But sometimes, we’re lucky enough to encounter the elusive influencer out in the wild, and the things they’re willing to do for the perfect shot are a bit shocking (or embarrassing, you decide).
Below, you’ll find pics of some of the most shameless content creators, courtesy of Influencers in the Wild on Instagram. So enjoy observing these fascinating creatures and be sure to upvote the pics you think belong in National Geographic!
#1 Be Careful Out There Y’all. Know Your Surroundings, Respect Your Surroundings
#2 Ocean
#3 This Could Not Have Gone Any Better
#4 I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But I Love It
#5 💃🏻got 🐎
#6 The Girl Has Her Priorities Straight, I Know That Much
Police officer: Hands behind your back, please.
Woman: Can I post this first?
#7 There’s Stupid. And Then There’s Stupid
#8 Was She Watching Old Seinfeld Episodes??
#9 How Was The Vacation? It Was Great, We Went To The Beach, Kailee Got Like 35 Pictures Of Her Butt, We Went To Dinner, Oh We Went Jetskiing
#10 Cold Plunge Time
#11 At The End Of The Video, Goldsmith Was In Tears. “I’m Just Really Overwhelmed Right Now, I Don’t Know What’s Going On,” She Said
#12 How Do You Say “No” In Italian?
#13 Just Another Tuesday In Australia
#14 How Inconsiderate Do You Have To Be To Pull Over On The Brooklyn Bridge And Take A Picture, Causing A Traffic Jam?
#15 No Ragrets
#16 What Have We Become
#17 Ma’am This Is A Wendy’s
#18 Self Discovery Is So Important
#19 Feral Goblin Mode Behavior
#20 He Mountain Ranger Had To Go Over And Ask Her To Stop Because There Were Kids Around Because Its A Public Mountain
#21 Weather? What’s Weather?
#22 What More Can I Say
#23 I Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Do The Same Thing
#24 Get Off The Phone Donny
#25 Okay This Is Actually Very Impressive
#26 Totally Normal Behavior From Vancouver In 24° Weather
#27 Put Her In The Penalty Box
#28 Brunch Got Outta Hand
#29 Welcome To Hollywood Kid
#30 Honestly If I Pull Up To A Place Called Chubby Cheesesteak And This Isn’t Happening, I’m Pulling Away
