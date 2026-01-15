Jealous Girlfriend Accused Of Throwing 25‑Pound Weight At Rival’s Head During Wild Gym Fight

Aralyn Martinez, a 24-year-old Texas gymgoer, has been accused of nearly taking the life of a romantic rival after hurling a 25-pound weight plate at the woman’s head during a confrontation inside a gym.
The violent encounter took place on January 6 at a 24 Hour Fitness outside Houston, after deputies say Martinez recognized the complainant as “someone her partner was involved with” and confronted her mid-workout.
What followed, prosecutors say, was an almost fatal jealousy-fueled altercation.
“B**** I’m going to drop this 25-lb. weight plate on you,” Martinez allegedly said during the confrontation, as per a criminal complaint.
A woman was arrested after hurling a 25-pound plate at a romantic rival while working out at a gym
According to the charging document filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez identified the victim as Cindy Aguilar, a romantic rival, and initiated an altercation inside the gym.
Deputies were told that Martinez attempted to cause serious bodily injury by throwing a 25-pound weight plate directly toward Aguilar’s head, information law enforcement later confirmed.
The criminal complaint states the attack stemmed from Martinez recognizing Aguilar as “someone her partner was involved with,” a detail reiterated by deputies at the scene.
Officers with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office responded to the gym after receiving an emergency call reporting the fight, resulting in Martinez being arrested at the scene and placed into custody on an aggravated charge.
The woman was released on a $1,000 bond under a restraining order related to the gym and the victim
Martinez was booked into the Harris County Jail, where her bond was set at $1,000 out of the 488th District Court. She posted bond the following day.
In an order setting the conditions of her release, Judge Matthew Peneguy noted that drinks appeared to have played a role in the altercation.
“Facts giving rise to probable cause suggest that alc*hol was a factor in this offense,” the judge wrote.
Under the terms of her release, Martinez was placed under strict court supervision. She was ordered to abstain from alc*hol in all forms, including products that contain it such as food, mouthwash, or over-the-counter medications.
The court also barred her from using psychoactive substances, possessing weapons, or having any contact with Aguilar. In addition, Martinez was instructed to remain at least 200 feet away from the Lake Plaza Drive 24 Hour Fitness where the incident occurred.
Martinez is scheduled to return for a hearing on January 22 as proceedings continue
As the case moved forward, Martinez’s social media activity drew attention for its repeated focus on relationships and betrayal.
An X account appearing to belong to her included reposts referencing distrust and infidelity, including “fall in love before you get too smart,” and another reading, “I hate a lustful man. Did you even know how funny I am b****.”
The day after her arrest, Martinez shared a markedly different message on Facebook.
“I’m really a ‘there’s beauty in everything’ kind of girl, even in the lessons, the waiting, and the becoming.”
For now, Martinez remains free on bond while facing an aggravated charge tied to what prosecutors say was a jealousy-driven confrontation that nearly turned fatal.
Under Texas law, however, failing to comply with the court’s orders could result in her bond being revoked and her return to jail.
In addition, violating no-contact provisions may expose Martinez to a separate criminal charge, potentially elevating her legal jeopardy beyond the original case.
The case remains before the 488th Criminal Court, with Martinez scheduled to return for a hearing on January 22.
