“She’s Thinking Out Of The Box”: Influencer’s New Cubic Jeans Ignite Debate Across Social Media

The world of jeans, safe to say, has an overwhelming range of silhouettes, including baggy, bootcut, straight-fit, barrel, and skinny styles. But a new type of denim bottom, square jeans, has entered the fashion conversation, and it is unlike anything seen before.
The new variant of the everyday wardrobe staple has been promoted by Caroline Vazzana, a New York-based fashion influencer who has contributed her style sensibility to publications such as InStyle, Teen Vogue, and Marie Claire, and who also founded the Making It in Manhattan brand.
A video of her flaunting the jeans has amassed 4.4 million views on TikTok, though netizens’ reactions have leaned more toward bewilderment than a desire to embrace the design.
“Is this clothing or storage?” a critic commented, while another added, “I am going to disregard those pants.”
Influencer debuted square jeans and urged people to have fun with fashion
The jeans are different because they keep a boxy, square form rather than bending and shaping to the body as most denim does.
Vazzana styled the jeans for a New York City outing with a vintage teal, blue, and green Yves Saint Laurent blouse, a Fendi crocodile-skin bag, matching Zenni glasses, Manolo Blahnik heels, and Kenneth Jay Lane earrings.
She posted several pictures walking the streets of the Big Apple in her jeans on her social media.
The apparel, which incorporates a belt that loops internally to keep it in place, comes from Ksenia Schnaider, a Ukrainian designer, as part of her Fall/Winter 2025 collection called Think Inside the Box.
Besides the square jeans, the line featured a square tank top, a square hoodie, square shorts, hats, and much more.
According to Denimology, Schnaider’s cubic collection is inspired by the boxy, low-poly visuals of virtual avatars and video games, with her creation effectively bringing the digital geometric shape into the real world.
“It’s playful. It’s bold. It’s our version of a clean slate. A reset, a refresh. Naive in its distinction, but that’s exactly what makes it so liberating,” Schnaider said about her range, per Denimology.
Vazzana’s fashion aesthetic leans toward maximalism, a style defined by bright colors and bold layering
Vazzana, in an email interview with The Daily Dot, explained her reason for trying out the square jeans.
“I’m always looking online for unique emerging designers, so when I came across Ksenia Schnaider on Instagram I instantly knew I wanted to style her box jeans,” she said.
“As a maximalist fashion lover, I think it’s always fun to push yourself outside of your comfort zone and style bold, unique pieces.”
Maximalist fashion, notably, involves experimenting with clashing colors and patterns, layering multiple clothing pieces, and topping it all off with standout jewelry, footwear, and more.
In simple terms, it rejects the idea of ‘less is more’ and instead favors the ‘the more, the merrier’ approach.
Vazzana, in her interview, labeled the square jeans a “couture” piece.
“Don’t be afraid to stand out and have fun with fashion. In a world where everyone dresses the same, sometimes it’s fun to take a really bold risk and put yourself out there,” she advised.
When people ask her why she does what she does with fashion, Vazzana simply replies: “Why not?”
The boxy jeans failed to impress Vazzana’s audience
“I’m convinced the world ended in 2000 and everything since then is just the post-credit scene of hell,” a critic of the jeans wrote, while another added, “So tired of this world.”
“She’s thinking out of the box,” a third commented.
“It’s giving SpongeBob,” opined a fourth, with a fifth echoing the sentiment, writing, “SpongeBob is gonna be so jealous.”
Vazzana seemed to be on the same page as them, as two of her TikTok videos about the pants featured SpongeBob songs Ripped Pants and Big Guy.
Many netizens questioned the practicality of the jeans, with one writing, “What happens when it rains?” and another adding, “Or a big wind?”
“I love your style, but I don’t know about this one,” the next stated.
Vazzana’s foray into fashion and her exploration of maximalism began at a very young age
In an interview given to Forbes in November 2025, Vazzana said she used to get excited for the days when her school allowed students to dress in anything other than a uniform.
“I would find myself, weeks in advance, planning an outfit,” she divulged, adding that this was despite her having a limited wardrobe because she mainly wore school uniforms.
When Vazzana was in sixth grade, she was invited to a classmate’s birthday party. Despite trying her best to dress according to the latest fashion trends, she felt left out because other attendees appeared to be more in touch with the latest styles.
“I didn’t know what was cool or what was in fashion,” Vazzana reminisced about the time, and that’s when she decided she never wanted to feel like that again.
Vazzana’s discovery of maximalism was through Betsey Johnson, an American designer celebrated for her colorful and whimsical designs.
“I saw a YouTube video that said something like ‘Betsey Johnson runway show.’ I couldn’t tell you what year it was. I clicked on it,” Vazzana said, adding that she did not know about the entity until that point.
And then suddenly, she was the “biggest Betsey fan.”
About her take on fashion now, Vazzana told Forbes she believes what she does is “art.”
The influencer, who used to paint when she was a kid, went on to say her canvas is now her body, on which she tries what works and what does not.
“I think we are going a little too far,” a square jeans critic commented
