Influencer Shares The Safety Tips That Could Help Women Stay Safe In A Tricky Situation

All women have stories about times when they were approached by people without their consent. Whether it was catcalling or an actual verbal or physical attack, it doesn’t matter — it has happened to everyone. Because, unfortunately, society still hasn’t quite evolved to the point where we no longer need to be concerned about our safety.
And growing up, many of us hear that we ought to learn how to defend ourselves and avoid putting ourselves in dangerous situations — as if it didn’t depend on the aggressors not to, well… be aggressive. But, again, we live in a society that’s better than before, but still has miles to go. And TikTok influencer Ava Bella has certainly had her own share of scares.
Because of this, she recorded and posted a TikTok video sharing her tips and tricks for staying safe, even in mundane situations like riding the bus or walking home. The video was incredibly well received, and netizens even shared their own tips for all women — and frankly, anyone who needs them — to see and write down. So, without any further ado, here are the tricks Ava shared.
While growing up, all women have been subjected to expectations from society, including the ability to keep themselves safe
So naturally, girlhood also means sharing each other’s safety tips, and influencer Ava Bella decided to share her own
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
“Be aware of your surroundings — it is that serious”
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“Lock your door when you enter your home”
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“For first dates, please tell the plans to a trusted person — a friend, a family member, whoever it may be.”
Statistically, women report higher levels of fear than men, adjusting their lifestyle
Unlike what you might believe, men are actually statistically more likely to be victims of robbery than women, but ultimately, it comes down to how different crimes are classified. Men are generally more likely to be victims of violent robbery, according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS), than women. However, that number completely changes when we’re talking about unwanted physical contact or domestic violence.
When it comes to levels of fear and daily lifestyle adjustments regarding public crime, women take the cake. This is because men are more likely to be out in the streets, at nighttime specifically, all alone, thus more susceptible to violent crimes. On the other hand, women face a different fear altogether: the possibility of a robbery escalating into inappropriate physical advances.
And while we all strive for equal treatment, DNA and hormones operate independently of social developments, and from a purely physiological standpoint, men, on average, have an advantage in physical strength and size. Women are fully capable of protecting themselves through strategy and leverage, but biologically, studies indicate that men have 40%-50% more upper-body muscle mass and around 30% more lower-body muscle mass than women.
Which is why self-defense sports, classes, or even general safety tricks are so important. Ultimately, it isn’t a physical strength contest, even though most attackers are men and have greater physical strength and body mass than women. Instead, it is all about creating a window of opportunity to escape safely, whether that’s by incapacitating an attacker by aiming for sensitive spots — like the eyes, throat, or groin — or even through the use of tools like pepper spray or personal alarms.
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“Do not listen to music”
There are plenty of security sources offering tips on how to stay safe, but it never hurts for people to share their own tricks for avoiding harm. Much like Ava’s advice, it is always best to keep one earbud out — or turn off the music altogether. Studies on criminal target selection show that perpetrators may look for signs that someone lacks situational awareness before making their move.
And once again, the influencer is right on the money when it comes to holding keys in your hand while walking. Experts say that not only does this give you a potential tool to defend yourself, but it also means you don’t have to rummage through your purse or pockets once you reach your car or home. This way, you don’t spend unnecessary time losing track of your surroundings.
But let us know, Pandas: What everyday lifestyle changes have you made to ensure your own safety? What did you think of these tips? Let us know if you’ll put them into practice and whether any of them are already part of your daily routine, which is, at the end of the day, an unfortunate but necessary reality for many.
Watch the full video here
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