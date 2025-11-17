This Couple Hilariously Recreates Influencer Photos With Stuff They Find At Home, And Here’s The Result (35 Pics)

Chiara Matto and Giuliano Sassi are a creative duo known for their playful and satirical recreations of popular images of influencers and models found on the internet, or in other words—Instagram.

Their work serves as a lighthearted parody of the polished and often unrealistic portrayals of life presented on social media. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings and day-to-day experiences, Chiara and Giuliano collaboratively brainstorm and execute their artistic visions in a humorous way. Despite their success and the thousands of likes and comments their posts garner, the couple remains grounded, attributing their accomplishments to their passion for art and their desire to offer a more relatable and authentic perspective on life.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#2

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#3

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#4

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#5

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#6

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#7

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#8

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#9

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#10

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#11

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#12

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#13

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#14

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#15

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#16

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#17

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#18

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#19

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#20

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#21

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#22

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#23

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#24

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#25

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#26

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#27

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#28

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#29

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#30

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#31

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#32

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#33

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#34

Image source: veryimportantpovery

#35

Image source: veryimportantpovery

Patrick Penrose
