Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Had A Person In Your Family That Had An Imaginary Friend? (Closed)

It is so weird. My cousin has had an imaginary friend for a long time since prep to year 2.
Yes.
yes my my bro had one named Q who he said would beat my bro up
yes or no
Nope
Yeah
My dad had one :3
His name was George
He ate the Gertrude Hawkes display chocolate claiming they were free samples. XD
Yes! It was actually me and my sister.
me and my sister. we had ours since like maybe 2013 but my sis might steal have hers. yep she still has here becuase i just asked her. shes 7-8 years old but i kept mine untill i was about like 8
