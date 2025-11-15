Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Had A Person In Your Family That Had An Imaginary Friend? (Closed)

by

It is so weird. My cousin has had an imaginary friend for a long time since prep to year 2.

#1

Yes.

#2

yes my my bro had one named Q who he said would beat my bro up

#3

yes or no

#4

Nope

#5

Yeah
My dad had one :3
His name was George
He ate the Gertrude Hawkes display chocolate claiming they were free samples. XD

#6

Yes! It was actually me and my sister.

#7

me and my sister. we had ours since like maybe 2013 but my sis might steal have hers. yep she still has here becuase i just asked her. shes 7-8 years old but i kept mine untill i was about like 8

Patrick Penrose
