Influencer Found Lifeless Alongside Partner And Three Kids In Tragic Circumstances After Chilling Final Post

The community of Montemorelos in Mexico’s Nuevo León was left reeling on Wednesday, September 30, after police made a disturbing discovery involving influencer Cindy Tamez.
The 33-year-old was found lifeless alongside her two-year-old son in her car, while her partner, Leodegario Moya, 28, and their two older children were found unresponsive at their home.
As authorities worked to establish what had unfolded, they found no indication that an outsider was involved.
As a result, they have reportedly zeroed in on Tamez as the potential perpetrator, with a social media post she made just hours before her demise reportedly adding weight to their theory.
“Not everyone knows my nasty side,” she wrote in Spanish over a video showing her car dashboard.
Cindy Tamez is suspected of firing at her family before taking her own life
Tamez had close to a million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posted fashion content.
A September 29 upload, however, differed sharply from her usual presentations.
In addition to the aforementioned warning, she is reported to have added, “I’d burn down my own house just to watch my neighbor’s go up in flames, even knowing I’d get f**ked over too.”
The next morning, at around 9:40 a.m., police found Tamez deceased alongside her toddler, Gustavo.
According to Javier Flores Saldivar, the attorney general of Nuevo León, a .38 caliber pistol was recovered from the site, which indicated she “ki**ed [her son] and took her own life.”
This, he said, supposedly happened after she drove three blocks from her home after victimizing Moya and her 12- and 11-year-old sons, Christian and Bruno.
The official shared that detectives drew the conjecture after shell casings were found beside Tamez’s body that matched “those associated with the various deceased individuals found in the home.”
Tamez warned about retaliating twice as hard against those who crossed her
A deeper look into Tamez’s social media activity reveals that September 29 was not the only time she had threatened violence.
“I can take it, but I can give it back twice as hard, so don’t think I give a f**k – I can be twice as much of a c**t as you,” she previously posted.
“I never s**ew someone unless they’ve screwed me over first,” another upload read.
Tamez was reportedly involved in lending money and buying and selling items including watches, cards, chains, and cell phones.
Authorities are investigating whether there was any connection between these dealings and her tragic end.
Neighbors reportedly told investigators they heard loud music coming from her house in the early hours of Wednesday.
Some reports also suggest a gathering may have taken place at the house that night.
Tamez’s actions have drawn comparisons to Lindsay Clancy across social media
“Why tf are these mothers obsessed with ki**ing their own children?” an X user asked.
“What the f**k is wrong with these modern women?” another echoed.
“We’re witnessing the worst generation of women ever,” a third asserted, calling Tamez a “Lindsay Clancy copycat.”
“Women are officially broken,” a fourth agreed.
Several others, meanwhile, described ending others’ lives before one’s own as the ultimate act of cowardice.
“I hope hell exists and people who commit m**der s**cides are on the bottom there,” one user wrote.
Tamez’s demise came two months after another Mexican influencer’s untimely passing
César Gastélum, a 25-year-old creator from Culiacán, Sinaloa, known for his comedy and lifestyle content, lost his life to bullet injuries after two men on a motorcycle attacked him at close range on August 4.
The investigation into the case remains underway, and the motive behind the attack is unclear.
Violence, however, has been on the rise in the region over the past couple of years, according to the International Crisis Group.
An ongoing rivalry between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel was cited as the reason.
Comparing Gastélum’s passing with Tamez’s case, an X user probed, “What’s with the deaths of all these influencers lately?”
“Its all about clicks and reposts,” a netizen said about Tamez’s possible actions
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