Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Social media personality Angel Victoria Murdock, 26, allegedly lied to her followers about being a student in Duke University’s Physician Assistant (PA) program, one of the hardest in the U.S. to get into and graduate from.

She had been getting away with this fabrication for at least two years, but some real students recently exposed her after she posed in what she claimed was her graduation gown.

Murdock also pretended to be a licensed realtor, which might have serious consequences and could even result in jail time.

For now, she is being picked apart in the court of public opinion, getting blasted by netizens, academics, fellow content creators, and Duke students alike.

“With all the effort she put into lying, she could have gotten her degree,” one person commented.

Real Duke students exposed Angel Murdock’s lies after she posed in the wrong graduation gown

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

theangelvictoria_

Angel Victoria Murdock amassed over 300,000 followers posting about her academic career at Duke, and reportedly secured high-end brand deals with companies such as Sephora and Elemis.

She frequently posted “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos for clinical rotations, posed in medical scrubs, and showed off stethoscopes and fake badges.

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

Angel Murdock Instagram

Back in 2025, her social media popularity landed her a spot as a “temptress” on six episodes of Netflix’s dating show, Temptation Island.

Things finally started to unravel for her in early August when she posted a picture of herself in a black dress and a graduation cape, saying, “Today, I get to look back and realize that every late night, every sacrifice, every setback, and every prayer was leading me right here.”

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

theangelvictoria_

Other PA students quickly flooded the comment section, pointing out that her regalia was the wrong color and style and accusing her of faking the photo. Hers was a standard black dress with a yellow sash, not the signature Duke royal blue gown and science-gold master’s hood.

Soon, it came out that she had been lying the whole time.

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

Angel Murdock Instagram

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

Angel Murdock Instagram

A Duke spokesperson confirmed to The Post that there is “no record of a student by the name of Angel Murdock having applied to or attended the Duke Physician Assistant Program.”

She also wasn’t in the 2026 class photo, wasn’t registered with the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (PAs), and wasn’t called by name during the two-hour graduation ceremony.

Angel Murdock could go to jail for pretending to be a realtor

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

theangelvictoria_

While Murdock has deleted her primary social media accounts since the outrage, her “realtor” profile with 300 followers is still live on Instagram.

The profile introduces her as a “licensed” real estate agent in North Carolina and Georgia and is full of pictures and videos of extravagant houses and her alleged clients.

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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She published listings for properties worth $300,000, shared house tours, and claimed to be making $7,200  a month from her job.

In one 2021 post, she congratulated her clients “Jenny and Matt,” and shared a photo of a couple with a baby signing a document.

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

angeltherealtor_

“So are you just stealing random pics and videos from realtor sites and developers? You need serious help, and you might want to call a lawyer with all the lies you’ve told to get money and clout,” one person commented under her last post, which was shared in September 2022.

The Post reported that Murdock is not listed on North Carolina or Georgia’s realtor database, is not a member of the National Association of Realtors, and that Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate, where she claimed to have worked, confirmed she never worked there.

Impersonating a real estate broker is a class one misdemeanor in North Carolina, which could result in jail time, and a misdemeanor in Georgia, where offenders can face fines.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department source told the outlet that while Murdock is not currently under investigation, the authorities would have to take the matter seriously if any “victim of impersonation” filed an official complaint.

Real Duke students are furious with Murdock for faking their struggle for “clout”

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

theangelvictoria_

Murdock sparked suspicions in 2025 when some real Duke PA students came across her social media account, and not one of the 89 in the program could identify her as a classmate.

“It was sometime last year that we found out about her. We knew she was a fake, but we kind of let it go because we were too busy,” a recent Duke PA graduate, who wished to stay anonymous, told The Post.

Murdock had gone “out of sight, out of mind” for the graduate, up until she posted the picture in the graduation gown.

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

theangelvictoria_

“I thought, ‘Okay, this girl is going all the way to the finish line.’ She needs to be stopped,” she said.

“I was angry as hell, if I am being honest, and I was so mad because PA school is not a joke. It is hell on earth. It is so hard. You are constantly in the trenches. So, seeing someone faking and parading around campus when you haven’t opened a single textbook was the final straw.”

She added that she believes Murdock did it for “the clout and the prestige,” and “wanted the world to know she had the beauty and the brains.”

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

theangelvictoria_

Kiera Lee, the class historian of the recent cohort, said she knows everyone in the course and had never heard of Murdock: “It really sucks because we are actually going through it. It’s a very big deal to impersonate somebody.”

Murdock also claimed to be a double major in Psychology and Biology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, but the institution told the outlet she dropped out halfway through.

“I love a good scam.” The internet reacted to Angel Murdock faking academic and real estate careers

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

VickieforNYC

Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Influencer Could Face Jail Time After Lying About Her Career Journey Thanks To Subtle Clue Spotted In Pic

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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