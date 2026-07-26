Monica Raymund: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Monica Raymund: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Monica Raymund

July 26, 1986

St. Petersburg, Florida, US

40 Years Old

Leo

Monica Raymund: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Monica Raymund?

Monica Maria Raymund is an American actress and director, recognized for her compelling portrayals of resilient characters. Her work often brings a distinct intensity to roles in popular television dramas.

She first gained widespread recognition as Ria Torres in the Fox crime drama Lie to Me, which showcased her nuanced talent for detecting deception. This early role quickly established her as a dynamic screen presence.

Early Life and Education

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, Monica Maria Raymund grew up in a multicultural household, with a father of English and Ashkenazi Jewish descent and a Dominican mother, Sonia. Her family’s artistic interests and her Jewish upbringing shaped her early life.

She pursued her passion for performance at Shorecrest Preparatory School before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, where she honed her acting craft.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Monica Maria Raymund’s public life; she was previously married to writer Neil Patrick Stewart. The couple wed in 2011 before divorcing in 2014.

Raymund later dated cinematographer Tari Segal, with whom she shared a highly visible connection and a dedication to LGBTQ+ representation in media. She is currently single.

Career Highlights

Monica Maria Raymund’s career took off with significant roles in prominent television series. She anchored the Fox crime drama Lie to Me as Ria Torres, and later became a household name playing paramedic Gabriela Dawson in the long-running NBC hit Chicago Fire.

Beyond acting, Raymund has expanded into directing, helming episodes for various television shows including FBI and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also starred as Jackie Quiñones in the Starz crime drama Hightown, showcasing her versatility.

Signature Quote

“Actors are no strangers to self-doubt, fear, and rejection.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best TV Show Christmas Episodes of the 70s
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2018
Hey Pandas, Share A Photo Of Your Pet That Is Rather Unflattering
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Kourtney and Kim Take New York Season 2 Episode 2: “Go Get Your Man”
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2011
7 Things You Don’t Know About The Night Agent’s Gabriel Basso
3 min read
May, 13, 2023
America's Got Talent: The Champions
How Much It Costs To Be On America’s Got Talent
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2020
Strati Creations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025